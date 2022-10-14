Like his team, Matt Heiser’s cartwheel is a work in progress.

After each win, Gettysburg’s head coach flips his body upside down to the delight of his players and staff. There were times on Friday night when it looked like there would be no cartwheel, but the Warriors rallied for their sixth consecutive win, a 42-28 triumph over plucky Greencastle-Antrim in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division clash at Warrior Stadium.

