Like his team, Matt Heiser’s cartwheel is a work in progress.
After each win, Gettysburg’s head coach flips his body upside down to the delight of his players and staff. There were times on Friday night when it looked like there would be no cartwheel, but the Warriors rallied for their sixth consecutive win, a 42-28 triumph over plucky Greencastle-Antrim in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division clash at Warrior Stadium.
The Blue Devils (4-4) gave the hosts fits and twice overcame deficits to take a lead. Junior running back Tavon Cooper strapped his squad on his back and nearly beat the home team single-handedly. Cooper amassed a whopping 304 yards on 35 carries and ended his evening with 332 yards from scrimmage. He had 162 rushing yards by halftime.
“He’s really talented and reads his blockers well,” said Heiser of the Blue Devils’ nightmare. “He knows how to bend a defense. We changed to a four or five-man front in the second half to try to slow him down.”
Gettysburg (7-1, 6-0) had the rejoinder in Jayden Johnson, Brady Heiser and a pair of receivers. Johnson, bottled up for two periods, broke lose after intermission, eclipsing the century barrier in rushing yards for the eighth consecutive game. He finished with 140 yards on 20 carries and a 59-yard TD bolt in the third quarter that brought the Warriors level after G-A had just taken a 28-21 lead.
As it turned out, the guests would not score again.
Heiser set a career high for the second week in a row with 293 yards through the air on eight completions in 16 attempts, good for three scores. He added a rushing touchdown. Sean Higgins (4-129) and Tanner Newman (2-114) both tallied three figures in receiving yards and combined for three TDs.
The Warriors took the early lead on a pair of parabolas from Heiser to Newman. The first came on a third-and-17 play that covered 73 yards. Heiser hit the senior wideout in stride and Newman broke a tackle and skated into the end zone. After Gettysburg’s defense turned the Devils over on downs, the duo struck again when Newman beat a double team and cradled a perfect pass from his sophomore quarterback to complete a 41-yard strike.
“We saw on film that we might be able to go deep on them,” said QB Heiser of the early aerial assault. “We are constantly working on our conditioning during practice (and it showed tonight).”
Undeterred, the Blue Devils got on the board. After misfiring on his first five attempts, Logan Alvey found Seth Stouffer on a 22-yard corner pattern to make it 14-7. After forcing a punt, G-A tied the contest at 14-all on a 53-yard jaunt by Cooper. Another forced punt set up a short field for the visitors and Alvey finished off the truncated foray with a one-yard sneak to allow the Devils to snatch a 21-14 edge at the break.
The teams traded punts to open the third quarter, but G-A fumbled on its receiving attempt and the Warriors pounced. They took advantage, overcoming a pair of holding penalties on the way.
On fourth-and-30 from the Devil 33, Heiser scrambled left and found Jakaree Anderson open. The tight end caught the pass and broke two tackles to set up a first-and-goal at the 1. Heiser took it in from there to even things at 21.
G-A reached deep into its bag of tricks to forge back in front. Alvey threw a five-yard hook pattern to William Young, who immediately offloaded to a streaking Cooper for the final 40.
The 28-21 lead didn’t last long as the Warriors’ up-tempo style started to take a toll. Johnson took a handoff at his own 41 and tore through the Greencastle-Antrim defense to re-knot it at 28.
“We adjusted out blocking schemes in the second half and went body on body,” said Johnson. “Our success with the passing game opened things up on the ground. They got tired at the end and it was game over.”
The Warrior defense rose and forced another short punt to set up a 32-yard sprint to the promised land by freshman Preston Burnett. The Warriors were up for good, but not without plenty of drama.
It looked like Cooper was poised to score again when he fumbled at the two and Gettysburg recovered in the end zone. Gettysburg drove the length of the field on a march that culminated in Heiser’s 59-yard moonshot that cleared the Devil defense into Higgins’ waiting fingertips.
Higgins caught three passes for 70 yards in the final minute of the first half and nearly cashed in a Hail Mary, getting knocked out at the three after a long completion.
“We come in every week as the underdog,” said Brady Heiser. “That’s on our mind every time we step on this field.”
Gettysburg is the only undefeated team in division play and can clinch the crown with a win at Northern next week.
“We’ll enjoy this one for a few hours, then worry about Northern tomorrow. They’ll be a physical challenge,” said Coach Heiser. “Our kids show composure. They respond when they get behind.”
Heiser hopes he has a chance to do a few more cartwheels.
“My parents made me take tumbling when I was a kid,” Heiser mused. “My form is out-of-whack. If I get to keep practicing, I should be able to nail it.”
Greencastle-Antrim 0 21 7 0 — 28
Gettysburg 14 0 21 7 — 42
First quarter
G-Tanner Newman 73 pass from Brady Heiser (Jermain Gondwe kick) 10:13
G-Newman 41 pass from Heiser (Gondwe kick) 1:58
Second quarter
G-A-Seth Stouffer 22 pass from Logan Alvey (Jackson Eby kick) 11:16
G-A-Tavon Cooper 53 run (Eby kick) 8:52
G-A-Alvey 1 run (Eby kick) 2:17
Third quarter
G-Heiser 1 run (Gondwe kick) 8:12
G-A-Cooper 45 lateral from William Young after pass from Alvey (Eby kick) 6:47
G-Jayden Johnson 59 run (Gondwe kick) 5:13
G-Preston Burnett 32 run (Gondwe kick) 2:02
Fourth quarter
G-Sean Higgins 59 pass from Heiser (Gondwe kick) 8:51
Team Statistics
G-A Get
First downs 18 19
Rushes-yds 48-337 40-271
Passing 4-14-0 8-16-1
Passing yds 66 293
Total yds 403 564
Fumbles-lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-yds 4-40 10-95
Punts-avg 2-15.5 3-33
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-A-Tavon Cooper 35-304, Logan Shifflett 3-12, Darren Kline 3-11, Seth Stouffer 3-7, Carter Coons 3-3, Logan Alvey 1-1; G-Jayden Johnson 20-140, Preston Burnett 4-62, Brady Heiser 10-46, Tanner Newman 5-23, Cody Fuhrman 1-0.
Passing: G-A-Alvey 4-14-66-0; G-Heiser 8-16-273-1.
Receiving: G-A-Cooper 2-28, Stouffer 1-22, William Young 1-5; G-Sean Higgins 4-129, Newman 2-114, Jakaree Anderson 1-32, Johnson 1-(-2).
