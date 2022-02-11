SWIMMING
Gettysburg’s Hannah Brainard claimed a title on Friday by winning the 200 freestyle in the YAIAA Swimming Championships held at Central York High School.
Brainard touched the wall in 1:58.04, just ahead of Central York’s Molly Klinedinst (1:58.42) and Dallastown’s Lydia Williams (1:58.82). In the process the Warrior senior lowered her seed time which had been 1:59.43.
Brainard also swam the opening leg of the 200 freestyle relay, which placed sixth among 24 competing teams. Katie Ketterman, Morgan Bishop and Maya Brainard completed the team, which posted a time of 1:45.81, nearly two seconds faster than its seed time.
Maya Brainard added a seventh-place effort in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.20. Fellow freshman Bishop was 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:09.28) and 11th in the 200 IM (2:28.87) as well.
The Warrior girls are fresh off clinching a share of the YAIAA-2 title.
Gettysburg’s performance in the boys’ meet was highlighted by the relay squad of Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson and Sam Carlson, which won silver in the 200 medley event. The Warrior quartet finished in 1:40.74, just behind South Western’s winning team of Sean Filipovits, Bryan Collins, Richard Plesic and Owen Cromer which posted a 1:39.20.
That Gburg relay group had another strong showing Friday with a third-place effort in the 200 freestyle, hitting in 1:33.04.
Turner and Tipton added respective fourth-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 200 IM, closing out times of 22.28 and 2:08.89. Tipton’s mark was nearly four seconds faster than his seed time.
Nelson was fifth among 23 entrants in the 100 butterfly (55.30), with Warrior Finn Clarke placing eighth. Clarke also tagged an eighth-place finish in the 200 freestyle.
Carlson was eighth in the 50 free in 23.47, just ahead of New Oxford’s Alan Flores who finished ninth in 23.60.
The YAIAA Championships conclude today with action once again taking place at Central York.
YAIAA Swimming Championships
Friday — Central York
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Red Lion 1:48.29*. 2. Central York 1:48.37, 3. South Western 1:53.29, 4. Central York 1:56.92, 5. Susquehannock 2:00.29, 6. Dallastown 2:00.32, 7. South Western B 2:01.57, 8. Dover 2:02.99
* New meet and league record, breaking previous mark of 1:49.04 set by Central York in 2019
200 freestyle: 1. Hannah Brainard (Get) 1:58.04, 2. Klinedinst (CY) 1:58.42, 3. Williams (Dal) 1:58.82, 4. Buss (CY) 2:01.27, 5. Cheveaux (YS) 2:02.09, 6. Craig (Dov) 2:04.46, 7. Shorb (YS) 2:05.12, 8. Hunter (NE) 2:06.26
200 IM: 1. Butera (RL) 2:07.48, 2. Gemma (CY) 2:11.74, 3. Rauhauser (SG) 2:16.53, 4. Wilkinson (Dal) 2:19.02, 5. Tate (CY) 2:19.39, 6. Albrecht (SW) 2:22.96, 7. Koller (YS) 2:23.52, 8. Yates (SW) 2:26.79
50 freestyle: 1. Havice (Dal) 23.88*, 2. Moore (YS) 24.69, 3. Leonard (SW) 24.82, 4. Sauder (CY) 25.46, 5. Bohannon (CY) 25.46, 6. Aggen (RL) 26.04, 7. Maya Brainard (Get) 26.20, 8. Zimmerman (NE) 26.30
* New meet and league record, breaking previous mark of 23.73 set by Spring Grove’s Michele King in 2005
100 butterfly: 1. Leydig (CY) 55.77, 2. Kalmanowicz (Susq) 1:00.31, 3. Breschi (RL) 1:00.46, 4. Calder (SG) 1:03.21, 5. Coble (Dov) 1:03.36, 6. Bookamyer (CY) 1:04.75, 7. Lucabaugh (SW) 1:05.01, 8. Ballou (SW) 1:05.62
200 freestyle relay: 1. Central York 1:39.72, 2. Red Lion 1:40.71, 3. Dallastown 1:42.24, 4. York Suburban 1:43.71, 5. Spring Grove 1:44.96, 6. Gettysburg (H. Brainard, Katie Ketterman, Morgan Bishop, M. Brainard) 1:45.81, 7. Central York 1:46.58, 8. Dover 1:46.63
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western 1:39.20, 2. Gettysburg (Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Sam Carlson) 1:40.74, Susquehannock 1:43.28, 4. Dover 1:43.32, 5. Central York 1:46.32, 6. Dallastown 1:47.15, 7. West York 1:51.77, 8. South Western B 1:51.83
200 freestyle: 1. Wade (Susq) 1:43.70, 2. Krebs (Dal) 1:48.47, 3. Swartz (CY) 1:51.46, 4. Helmeczi (NE) 1:52.65, 5. Senft (YS) 1:53.00, 6. Pacifico (WY) 1:54.05, 7. Hollinger (Susq) 1:56.09, 8. Finn Clarke (Get) 1:56.47
200 IM: 1. Henry (CY) 2:00.66, 2. Stiles (Dal) 2:01.25, 3. Wright (Susq) 2:03.12, 4. Tipton (Get) 2:08.89, 5. Glatfelter (Dov) 2:13.67, 6. Hummel (RL) 2:13.77, 7. Brown (NE) 2:15.12, 8. Miller (WY) 2:15.45
50 freestyle: 1. Gordon (SG) 20.43*, 2. Smolinski (Dal) 21.64, 3. Collins (SW) 22.17, 4. Turner (Get) 22.28, 5. Cromer (SW) 22.54, 6. Toth (SG) 22.97, 7. Foster (NE) 23.27, 8. Carlson (Get) 23.47
* New meet and league record, breaking the meet record of 20.88 set by Northeastern’s Hunter Bachman in 2020 and Gordon’s own league record of 20.76 set last season
100 butterfly: 1. Wade (Susq) 51.83, 2. Smith (Dov) 53.22, 3. Neutzel (Dal) 54.97, 4. Filipovits (SW) 55.17, 5. Nelson (Get) 55.30, 6. Plesic (SW) 55.69, 7. Rivera (Dal) 57.50, 8. Clarke (Get) 59.46
200 freestyle relay: 1. Dallastown 1:29.22, 2. Susquehannock 1:32.71, 3. Gettysburg (Turner, Tipton, Carlson, Nelson) 1:33.04, 4. Dover 1:33.47, 5. Northeastern 1:35.80, 6. Spring Grove 1:40.36, 7. South Western 1:41.25, 8. West York 1:42.64
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 59
Susquehanna Twp. 40
The Knights booked a spot in the upcoming District 3 tournament with a 59-40 win in their season finale on Friday.
Fairfield (12-10) solidified its hold on the sixth and final qualifying spot in Class 2A with the victory. The playoff appearance will be Fairfield’s first since 2008.
Eric Ball, fresh off becoming the eighth player in program history to score 1,000 career points, hit for 20 on Friday to lead the charge.
Peyton Stadler muscled in 13 points for the hosts, who took command in the second quarter when they outscored the Indians, 23-9. Jake Myers and Cody Valentine added seven points apiece in the pivotal victory.
Susquehanna Twp. 5 9 15 11 — 40
Fairfield 13 23 10 13 — 59
Susquehanna Twp. (40): Burnett 5 1-2 13, Boswell 1 0-0 2, Porter-Bellany 2 0-1 4, Desanto 2 0-0 6, Starling 1 2-2 4, Shay 3 3-5 9, Carter 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 6-12 40
Fairfield (59): J. Myers 3 1-2 7, Koons 1 0-0 2, W. Myers 1 2-2 5, Ball 8 2-3 20, Valentine 3 0-1 7, Stadler 5 3-3 13, Bell 1 0-0 2, Kuhn 0 3-5 3. Totals: 22 11-16 59
3-pointers: ST-Burnett 2, Desanto 2; F-W. Myers, Ball 2, Valentine
