One hundred minutes weren’t enough to separate the Gettysburg and Chambersburg girls’ soccer teams on Thursday night.
The Warriors trailed for much of the second half but a late equalizer from Alivia Colgan put the hosts on the board and sent the game to overtime, where neither team could find the back of the net as the non-conference match finished tied, 1-1.
“These girls never quit and were never out of game,” Gettysburg coach John Colgan said post-match. “Especially in a 1-0 game. They have the mentality that they will go the distance. They will fight to the very end and they never quit.”
The Warriors (7-2-1) came into the match ranked third in the District 3-3A power rankings and as winners of their last seven matches in a row. The Trojans (4-5-1), on the other hand, are on the outside looking in at the District 3-4A playoff picture.
Both teams registered early corner kick attempts, but nothing came of either as we remained scoreless 15 minutes into the contest. The first real chance of the game fell to Chambersburg’s Aubrey Pyne, who played a one-two with striker Ahsia Thomas before firing a shot across the goal that fizzed just wide.
While Gettysburg had the lion’s share of possession in the opening half, it struggled to create much in the way of clear-cut chances as Colgan and striker Madeline Gaynor were often isolated atop the Warriors’ 3-5-2 formation.
The two teams entered the break on level footing, tied at 0-0.
Out of the half, it was the Trojans who came out firing as Thomas’ shot from the center of the box was blocked. Moments later, Thomas found herself one-on-one with Gettysburg goalkeeper Lydia Florek, but the Trojan junior fired her shot right at Florek, who held her ground nicely to make the save.
“I’ve been playing with Autumn Oaster for probably like seven years, so we’re very close, we play very well together,” Floreck said of working with her center backs and snuffing out balls played in behind the defense. “But it’s very tough knowing when to come out and when to stay. Even on one of those I feel like I definitely should’ve come out. But you just have to read every situation. They’re all different. There’s no recipe on knowing when to come and when to stay, but I think we handle things very well together and we work great together.”
Then it was the Warriors who had a chance at the opener, as Laura Fortnum found herself played in on goal in the right side of the box, but her shot was palmed wide by Chambersburg goalkeeper Bridget Kemerer to keep it scoreless with 26 minutes left in regulation.
Less than 30 seconds later, the Trojans took the lead. Substitute Nether Dean laid a ball off for Pyne, who rifled her shot from outside the box off the crossbar and in to make it 1-0 with 25:31 left to play.
Following the goal, it took Gettysburg some time to find its footing again. Once it did, Fortnum had another chance as Oaster’s free kick came through the box to the back post, but the shot by the junior went wide for a goal kick.
Then it was Colgan with a chance to tie it up with 10 minutes to play as a corner kick dropped to her. But the Warriors’ forward struggled to shift the ball out of her feet and her eventual shot went wide.
Not long after, she made up for it. An innocuous foul by Chambersburg gave Gettysburg a free kick around midfield. That ball went up to Gaydon, who controlled the ball and found Fortnum wide. Fortnum cut in onto her right foot and sent a curling effort from 18 yards out toward goal. Kemerer was able to push the shot away, but Colgan found herself in the right place at the right time and hammered the ball home to tie the match at 1-1 with 3:48 left in regulation.
“We practice that — running to the goal, crashing the goal,” Alivia Colgan said of the equalizer. “So when Laura shot it I immediately knew I had to get to the goal. It was a great, hard shot. The goalie bounced it and I was right there to just tap it in.”
That sent us to overtime where the chances were sparse. Floreck was called into action a pair of times in the first overtime period, but neither shot really tested the Warriors’ keeper. In the end, the two sides split the spoils and Gettysburg will now look to start a new win streak on Saturday when it travels to New Oxford for a YAIAA Division II match that is set to kick at 10 a.m.
“It’s constant work in progress, and we want to play good teams so we find out what we need to work on,” Colgan said of his team making gradual improvements.
With six league matches played and six remaining, Gettysburg sits first in the Y-2 with an unbeaten mark and 18 points to its name.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Chambersburg 0 1 0 — 1
Gettysburg 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: C-Aubrey Pyne; G-Alivia Colgan. Assists: C-Nether Dean. Shots: C-12; G-11. Saves: C-Kemerer 7; G-Lydia Floreck 8. Corners: C-4; G-9.
