Gettysburg’s Montana DeLawder is no stranger to gold medals.
In fact, when DeLawder stood atop the podium in the 128-pound weight class at this past weekend’s Pennsylvania Girls State Wrestling Championships, she collected her fourth gold medal from the event.
What is new, however, is that DeLawder was not the only girl to take home gold for the Warriors. Instead, she was joined by senior Rachel Keller, who grabbed the top spot in the 184-pound weight class in just her second year of wrestling.
“At first I didn’t quite think it was all that big of a deal, because it was only a three-girl bracket and I only had to win two matches,” Keller said. “But when I got to take a step back and think about it, it’s pretty cool that I could call myself a state champion, especially in just my second year.”
The Warriors took 11 wrestlers in total to the event and unofficially topped the team standings with a total of 98.0 points.
“We’ve seen this event grow every year it’s been held and, I’ll tell you what, the girls this year didn’t see anywhere near the dropoff in numbers that the boys did with regards to COVID and people coming out,” Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said.
The changes in scheduling due to COVID meant that the Warriors’ girls had a full month with Haines solely focusing on them prior to the state tournament, something that DeLawder said was notable in the lead up.
“I’m used to my high school season running longer and the state tournament being shortly after,” she said. “This year, I had like a month after my high school season ended before states and we had Haines in the room working with the last three or four weeks.”
DeLawder, who is set to wrestle in college for perennial powerhouse King University also added that Keller’s championship and the overall growth of the girls program has been something that she’s been particularly excited about.
“It’s been great,” she said. “I’m happy for Rachel but really for all my teammates out here. I’ve been wrestling for a long time now and every year it feels like we have more and more girls in the room and I think that will continue to grow.”
Keller says that she’s not yet decided where she’s going to attend college, but if the opportunity presents itself to wrestle it’s certainly something she’d pay attention to.
“Honestly, it’s not something that I had even thought about all that much up until now,” she said. “But if somebody were to come to me and say ‘hey, we want you to wrestle’ I think I would definitely at least have to hear them out, because that would be a really cool opportunity.”
Keller’s younger sister, Katelyn, is a freshman on the Warriors team and took home third-place in the 134-pound weight class, going 3-1 along the way.
“It’s really cool to be able to compete alongside her,” Rachel said of her sibling. “There’s not really any sport that compares to wrestling, I’d say, in the amount of work you have to put in and to see her have success too is really cool.”
Haines is currently leading the way, along with others, in the fight to get the PIAA to sanction girls wrestling as an official sport, something that he feels could happen soon in the years to come.
“It was an outstanding weekend for our program, but also just for girls wrestling in the state,” he said. “We’ve seen growth every year and I think it’s more clear than ever before that it’s something that deserves to have its own sanctioned sport and championships.”
