GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3, Northern 1
Ella Means chalked up 14 kills and 13 digs to help the Eagles grind out a 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 29-27 triumph over the Polar Bears on Thursday.
Lucy Peters was also a force up front with 11 kills and Maddie Wagner directed the offense to the tune of 36 assists.
Bermudian won the JV match 25-20, 25-21
Littlestown 3, Boiling Springs 1
Ellie Staub delivered nine kills and Makayla Branham had 20 assists in Thursday’s 25-17, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20 victory for the Bolts.
Hannah Cherry had six kills up front while Jaylin Smith served up seven aces. Defensively, Jenna Young’s 12 digs led the way with Staub adding eight and Gracie Plunkert chipping in with five.
Littlestown won the JV match, 2-0.
South Western 3, Mechanicsburg 1
Lilly Sullivan pounded down 13 kills and Kellyn Ford dished out 20 assists as the Mustangs toppled the Wildcats on Thursday, winning 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17.
Emma Baney had a dozen assists and six digs. Maddy Hickman and Taryn Gobrecht keyed the defense by combining for 42 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Northern 10, Bermudian Springs 3
Evelyn Morris stacked up four goals on Wednesday as the Polar Bears powered past the Eagles in non-league action.
Northern, which built a 27-3 advantage in shots, saw Maura Simpson score twice as well.
For Berm, Melanie Beall continued her strong start with a two-goal performance that included an assist on Bella DeVita’s tally.
Bermudian Springs 1 0 1 1 — 3
Northern 4 1 3 2 — 10
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 2, Bella DeVita; N-Morris 4, Simpson 2, Snyder, Barrick, Anderson, Colegan. Assists: BS-Beall, Audrey Kuntz, Jade Lua; N-Morris 2, Colegan, Simpson. Shots: BS-3; N-27. Corners: BS-1; N-9. Saves: BS-Kimberly Claeys 12, Addie Madara 5; N-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
South Western 8, Bermudian Springs 1
Maci Shaffer piled up four goals as the Mustangs put eight balls in the nets against the Eagles on Thursday.
Shaffer had a hat trick in the opening half, which saw teammate Carly Louey strike for two scores.
Emma Patton put Bermudian on the board with an unassisted goal in the second half.
Bermudian Springs 0 1 — 1
South Western 6 2 — 8
Goals: BS-Emma Patton; SW-Carly Louey 2, Maci Shaffer 4, Rachel Marshall, Emily Soulliard. Assists: SW-Jess Bentzel, Shaffer, Louey 2. Corners: BS-1; SW-6. Saves: BS-Chloe Stuart 29; SW-McKayla Green 2
Millersburg 6, Biglerville 2
Jana Strait had a first-half hat trick for the Indians as they picked up a non-conference road win on Thursday.
Biglerville notched a pair of goals in the final 12 minutes, getting a tally by Yeimy Zavala before Emily Woolson converted a penalty kick with under three minutes left to play.
Millersburg 4 2 — 6
Biglerville 0 2 — 2
Goals: M-Jana Strait 3, Keira Sweppenheiser, Paige Rothermel, Regan Jury; B-Yeimy Zavala, Emily Woolson. Assists: M-Rothermel, Gracie Griffiths, Strait; B-Woolson. Shots: M-16; B-6. Corners: M-4; B-1. Saves: M-3; B-10
New Oxford 3, Biglerville 1
Camryn Miller netted a goal in each half of Wednesday’s win for the Colonials.
Miller’s two scores were sandwiched around a tally by Avery Lincoln for the Ox.
Abbie Ponce broke up the shutout for the Canners when she scored with 23 seconds left in the game.
New Oxford 2 1 — 3
Biglerville 0 1 — 1
Goals: NO-Camryn Miller 2, Avery Lincoln; B-Abbie Ponce. Assists: NO-Aubri Dahler. Shots: NO-10; B-2. Corners: NO-4; B-3. Saves: NO-Kyla Anderson 1; B-Emily Woolson 9
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Susquehannock 5,
Bermudian Springs 0
It was all Warriors in Thursday’s match, where Susky dropped just five total games.
Singles: 1. Peyton Joines (S) d. Amelia Peters 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ali Zapach (S) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-0, 6-0; 3. Georgie Snyder (S) d. Molly Karom 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Anne Jackson/Aneesha Kandala (S) d. Leslie Torres/Greta Haley 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emily Goodfellow/Makani Ross (S) d. Ava Leatherman/Ella Somerville 6-1, 6-1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 8, Antietam 0
Victor Garazo and Ciaran Phelan had hat tricks for the Knights in their 8-0 shellacking of Antietam on Thursday.
Phelan netted all three of his goals in the second half in addition to assisting on a Ryan Murray marker. Jake Ogle also booted a goal in the win.
Antietam 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 2 6 — 8
Goals: F-Ryan Murray, Victor Garazo 3, Jake Ogle, Ciaran Phelan 3. Assists: F-Phelan, Murray 2, Garazo, Jones. Shots: A-5; F-16. Corners: A-2; F-7. Saves: A-8; F-Connelly 5
South Western 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
Ryan Lancellotti broke a 2-2 deadlock with a goal at the 14:06 of the second half to give the Mustangs a win on Thursday.
Landon Salois and Alex Lupinacci also scored for South Western.
Landon Oehmig netted a goal for Berm on an assist by Alex Alvarado, and Colton Kehr scored on a penalty kick for the Eagles as well.
South Western 1 2 — 3
Bermudian Springs 1 1 — 2
Goals: SW-Landon Salois, Alex Lupinacci, Ryan Lancellotti; BS-Landon Oehmig, Colton Kehr. Assists: BS-Alex Alvarado. Saves: SW-Quinn Smith 5; BS-Alan Felipe 9. JV: South Western 3, Bermudian Springs 0
York Country Day 1, Littlestown 0
Evan Haglin made good on a penalty kick at the 6:40 mark of the second half to deal the Bolts a defeat on Thursday.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
York Country Day 0 1 — 1
Goals: YCD-Evan Haglin. Shots: L-8; YCD-3. Corners: L-2; YCD-6. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 2; YCD-not provided
Delone Catholic 5,
Christian School of York 2
Sophomores Angello Salazar and Michael Carter booted two goals apiece for the Squires in their big win on Wednesday. Braden Gervasi also notched a goal in the win while John Paul Groves and Nolan Kruse add two assists each.
Christian School of York 1 1 — 2
Delone Catholic 2 3 — 5
Goals: DC-Angello Salazar 2, Michael Carter 2, Braden Gervasi. Assists: DC-John Paul Groves 2, Nolan Kruse 2, Aidan Groves. CSY stats not provided
GOLF
YAIAA meet at Honey Run Golf Club
Delone Catholic made it 2-for-2 on the season with a five-shot victory over York Catholic in Wednesday’s action at Honey Run.
Evan Glass shot a 78 to tie Brady Walker of the Irish for medalist honors. Glass was one stroke ahead of teammate Tim Burke who posted a 79. Bryson Kopp and Trevor Sullivan rounded out the strong performance with respective scores of 85 and 87.
Mason Diaz of Bermudian Springs placed fifth overall with an 83 while Eagle Derek Freeman placed eighth after carding a personal best round of 86.
YAIAA match at Honey Run
Team: Delone Catholic 329, York Catholic 334, Bermudian Springs 396, 4. Fairfield 438, 5. York Tech 445, Hanover 448
Delone Catholic: Evan Glass 78, Tim Burke 79, Bryson Kopp 85, Trevor Sullivan 87, Camden Keller 97, Gino Giraffa 97
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 83, Derek Freeman 86, Mitchell McClintic 105, Teegan Byers 114, Aaron Weigle 122, Fremont Kuntz 125
Fairfield: Sarah Devilbiss 94, Abram Orndorff 109, Caden Merson 110, Brady Creed 125
Mid-Penn Colonial at Great Cove
Gettysburg turned in another strong outing on Thursday, placing third among eight teams at Great Cove.
Jarelle Forbes posted a top-three score by shooting an 80, and Warrior Connor Peterman tied for 13th with an 87.
Waynesboro’s Tyler Fortney paced the field with a 75 and Josh Motter of Big Spring was second with a 79.
Team: Waynesboro 330, Greencastle 335, Gettysburg 357, Big Spring 363, Shippensburg 381, Northern 390, James Buchanan 392
Gettysburg: Jarelle Forbes 80, Connor Peterman 87, Zachary Slaybaugh 91, Josh Fair 95, Zachary Sentz 99, Landon Blcher 101, Brody Granger 108
