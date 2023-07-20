“I’d think there comes a time in life where you enjoy hunting and it’s no longer important to kill a buck,” Larry Hartlaub wrote this week. He was reacting to House Bill 493 that would allow senior license holders (65 and older) statewide to harvest antlered deer with at least two points on one side, or a spike antler at least three inches in length. It is the same antler restriction currently in place for junior hunters, mentored youth, disabled hunters, and resident active-duty military personnel.
“I love to still hunt and I’ve killed more than my share of wall hangers and my personal restrictions are a 16-inch inside spread, and 8 points or better,” Larry says. “I’ve left some nice 6 and 7 points walk. Any senior that has a vision problem should be allowed to kill a buck under the old guidelines. I’m going to continue using the current restrictions. (At least three points on one side of the rack).
Do young hunters support changing current antler restrictions for senior hunters?
Do other senior hunters want antler restrictions changed?
The second round of antlerless deer license sales begins Monday at 8 a.m.
More than 480,000 antlerless licenses and more than 490,000 general hunting licenses have been sold since licenses went on sale June 26.
For Wildlife Management Area (WMU) 5A, which includes most of Adams County, over 29,000 of the 40,000 licenses allocated, are still for sale.
Antlerless licenses remain in all but one of Pennsylvania’s 22 Wildlife Management Units – WMU 2G in northcentral Pennsylvania, which sold out at lunchtime on the third day of license sales.
More than 300,000 customers – about 65 percent of antlerless license-buyers so far – bought their licenses with little or no waiting. But all of that followed long, slow-moving lines on the first day of sales, especially for online customers, some of whom waited upwards of 10 hours to buy a license.
“It goes to show just how important hunting is in the lives of so many Pennsylvanians, and how committed hunters are to their pursuit,” Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “Beyond that, hunters are the backbone of wildlife conservation – for all species, whether they’re hunted or not. All Pennsylvanians should value hunters’ contributions and the service they provide, and I’m truly sorry so many were inconvenienced and made to wait on the first day of license sales.”
According to the PGC, because of significant increases this year in the number of licenses sold – to date, general license sales are up by more than 8 percent and antlerless license sales by more than 99 percent compared to last year at this time – it’s taken longer to print and ship licenses.
Licenses purchased online usually arrive within seven to 10 business days. The PGC says that even with the delays now being experienced, those who bought licenses online should receive them soon.
The third round of antlerless license sales starting Aug. 14, also marks the start of Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit sales. DMAP is a program that enables private and public landowners to better meet their own land-management goals.
The fourth round of antlerless license sales begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. During that round, hunters may purchase additional antlerless deer licenses until reaching their personal limit of six unfilled licenses.
A popular YouTube channel producer, let’s call him “Toober,” moved to a Texas farm earlier this year and inherited a number of farmyard animals, including a cat named “Jingles.” (Not his real name).
For some reason and to get a kitty’s first-feline perspective, Toober attached an action camera to Jingles’ collar.
Being a good sport, Jingles took the gum pack-sized camera on a tour around the farm, finding a rat hiding in the barn and wasn’t impressed.
With the footage, Toober was able to see how Jingles spends most of his time, snoozing in a tree near the chicken coop. The cat and chickens appeared to be getting along.
Jingles spotted another rat snooping around the barn but didn’t appear to be interested in doing anything about that one either.
Later, he found a dead rat in the grass, and ran back to the barn to alert Toober after giving it a sniff.
Which led his owner to say, “Maybe he’s (Jingles) not as good of a mouse hunter as he should be.” But the cat FOUND the rats.
I tend to come to the feline’s defense here. How distracted is he, having to carry a bodycam wherever he goes?
Given a little time, I can picture Jingles bringing the mouse to the house.
On the Toober farm, the family dog, when also fitted for a camera, picked up the rat and buried it in the dirt. The canine’s biggest trophy though, was what appeared to be a deer’s leg. Those of us who have had a dog loose outside have had at least one deer body part delivered.
“Don’t play too much golf. Two rounds a day are plenty.” – Harry Vardon
“Scientists are donning bike helmets and dodging bird poop to babysit endangered terns out at sea.” – Chesapeake Bay Foundation
