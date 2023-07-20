Memorial Bench
The dedication of Gary Stone’s name tag on a memorial bench is among those honoring those who played a part in the restoration of the Conewago Creek. Pictured are, from left, Adams County Trout Unlimited members Bob McKee, Dean Simpson, Ed McGlauglin, Buzz Dettinburn, Pat Stone, and Dave Swope. (Submitted Photo).

 Submitted Photo

“I’d think there comes a time in life where you enjoy hunting and it’s no longer important to kill a buck,” Larry Hartlaub wrote this week. He was reacting to House Bill 493 that would allow senior license holders (65 and older) statewide to harvest antlered deer with at least two points on one side, or a spike antler at least three inches in length. It is the same antler restriction currently in place for junior hunters, mentored youth, disabled hunters, and resident active-duty military personnel.

“I love to still hunt and I’ve killed more than my share of wall hangers and my personal restrictions are a 16-inch inside spread, and 8 points or better,” Larry says. “I’ve left some nice 6 and 7 points walk. Any senior that has a vision problem should be allowed to kill a buck under the old guidelines. I’m going to continue using the current restrictions. (At least three points on one side of the rack).

