SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Littlestown 1, Hanover 0
Littlestown 12, Hanover 2
The Dodgers used a complete-game shutout and a host of heavy hitting to score a sweep of the Raiders in South Penn action on Sunday.
Calvin Benevento scored the lone run of the opener and went the distance on the mound, blanking the Raiders on seven hits. Benevento fanned three and did not issue a free pass. He also led off the fifth inning with a walk, was sacrificed to second and eventually scored the game’s lone run.
Clint Roche went 3-for-3 for the Raiders in the loss. Colby Peterson took the ‘L’ on the bump despite limiting the Dodgers to only four hits while striking out five.
Justin Keith keyed a 12-hit Ltown attack in the lopsided win by going 4-for-4 at the top of the lineup. Curtis Harman was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, Jacob Saylor drove in three runs and Nicholas Milum tagged a solo homer.
Hanover (3-7) received doubles from Bob Taylor and Zach Keffer.
Hanover 000 000 0 – 0 7 1
Littlestown 000 010 x – 1 4 0
WP: Calvin Benevento. LP: Colby Peterson. SO-BB: Peterson 5-3, Benevento 3-0. 2B: L-Justin Keith
Hanover 000 02 – 2 4 1
Littlestown 013 53 – 12 12 1
Logan Strausbaugh, Wade Linebaugh (4). Zak Nedzel, Nicholas Milum (5), Brandon Naill (5). WP: Nedzel. LP: Strausbaugh. SO-BB: Strausbaugh 2-2, Linebaugh 0-1, Nedzel 1-1, Milum 2-4, Naill 0-0. 2B: H-Bob Taylor, Zach Keffer; L-Curtis Harman, Jacob Saylor. HR: L-Milum
Cashtown 5, Frederick 3
Frederick 3, Cashtown 2
The Pirates and Flying Dogs split a pair of closely contested games on Sunday in South Penn play. Cashtown (7-6) scored twice in the seventh to take Game 1 before Frederick (5-6) plated single runs in the seventh and eighth to grab Game 2.
After a 3-0 lead vanished, Cashtown went ahead for good with two runs in the seventh inning of the opener. Chase King started things with a triple, with Dylan Ed and Brock Carpenter plating runs with respective fielder’s choices. Carpenter had a big game, slugging a three-run home run in the third in addition to his RBI in the seventh. He finished 2-for-3, with Cameron Bailey going 2-for-4 with a double.
Cashtown took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth in the following game but Frederick scratched out single runs in the next two frames. Kevin Kopas and Curt Moore had two hits each for the Dogs, and Ryan Shriver gave up just two runs over eight innings on the bump.
Darian Mort doubled twice to pace the Pirates.
Cashtown 003 000 2 – 5 8 2
Frederick 000 021 0 – 3 6 1
Darian Mort, Cameron Bailey (7). Nate Kessler, Strine (6), Tyler Hoffman (7). WP: Mort. LP: Hoffman. SO-BB: Mort 3-3, Bailey 0-0, Kessler 5-2, Strine 0-1, Hoffman 0-3. 2B: C-Bailey, Aden Juelich; F-Piefer. 3B: C-Chase King. HR: C-Brock Carpenter
Cashtown 000 002 00 – 2 8 2
Frederick 000 010 11 – 3 10 2
Clousen, Chris Boone (6). Ryan Shriver. WP: Shriver. LP: Boone. SO-BB: Clousen 1-1, Boone 0-2, Shriver 3-4. 2B: C-Mort; F-Eric Turner
Hagerstown 5, Biglerville 3
Hagerstown 9, Biglerville 5
The Braves staged a pair of rallies to take a twinbill from the visiting Black Sox on Saturday and extend their unbeaten start to 10 games.
In the opener, Jarrett Biesecker’s two-run homer in the sixth inning snapped a 3-3 tie. The Braves had evened the game with a run in the fifth after Biglerville (8-6) inched ahead by plating three runs in the third. Tucker Byers was 2-for-3 and Ethan Shearer singled home a run in the loss.
Mikey Hawbaker went the route, fanning nine without walking a batter. He did not allow an earned run.
Chanse Phillips doubled twice and drove in three runs in Game 2, where Hagerstown worked out of a quick 5-0 hole. The Braves scored six times over the second and third innings and never looked back as Ryan Clark fired 5.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out eight.
Branson Diller had a pair of RBI for the Sox (8-6).
Biglerville 003 000 0 – 3 7 1
Hagerstown 200 012 0 – 5 6 1
Ayden Knight, Eli Weigle (3), Branson Diller (5). Mikey Hawbaker. WP: Hawbaker. LP: Diller. SO-BB: Knight 1-4, Weigle 3-1, Diller 3-0, Hawbaker 9-0. 2B: B-Dane Travers. 3B: H-Chanse Phillips. HR: H-Jarrett Biesecker
Biglerville 320 000 0 – 5 5 0
Hagerstown 024 012 x – 9 9 4
Skylar Gentzler, Diller (3), Logan Brewer (5), Noah Ayers (6). Izzy Reed, Ryan Clark (2). WP: Clark. LP: Diller. SO-BB: Gentzler 0-4, Diller 2-0, Brewer 1-3, Ayers 1-0, Reed 3-5, Clark 8-0. 2B: B-Brewer; H-Phillips 2, Riley Jackson, Corey Jamison, Matt Kulikowski
