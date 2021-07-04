A week ago, Steve Owings discussed how he wasn’t pleased with his performance so far after claiming his first Trail-Way victory of 2021.
To say his mood is improving might be an understatement. That’s what happens when your car is fast, and you reach your potential.
Owings backed up last week’s win with another triumph. This time, he carved his way to the front by the time lap 11 was scored and claimed the victory in the 25-lap 358 sprint car main event last Friday. It was his 30th career win at the speedway.
“I think we’re going to be able to keep them,” said Owings, who indicated a week ago that he was thinking of burning the new t-shirts and driver’s suit for this year.
“This old car, we just put it together last week, and it’s two-for-two. We can’t thank Steve Rucker enough for supplying us the motors in order to do this. If it wasn’t for him, we definitely wouldn’t be here.”
Nat Tuckey grabbed the lead from Justice Forbes coming out of Turn 2 on the opening lap. Meanwhile, Owings, who started eighth, made his way into fifth by the completion of the first circuit.
Owings surged past Kyle Rohrbaugh to take fourth. By the time lap 3 was scored, the Westminster, Md., ace ripped past Forbes to take third.
Tuckey was holding on by a mere .370 seconds over David Holbrook on lap 6. Holbrook was looking for a way to get by but couldn’t pull the trigger on a pass.
The intense action was slowed on lap 8. Forbes, who was running fifth got upside down. He was OK. Mike Bittinger also headed to the pit area during the red flag period, but he was able to rejoin the field.
Holbrook stalked Tuckey on the restart and got inside of the leader on Lap 9. The two touched, which allowed Owings to take second. Two laps later, Owings shot past Tuckey and took over the top spot.
“That’s usually our strongest point,” said Owings when asked about getting through traffic. “I’m not a good pace-setter. I’m better at following people then knowing what pace I have to run.
“I can sit there and watch them and pretty much see what they’re going to do. Sometimes, it’s better to run third or second than it is to be out there in the lead.”
Holbrook was able to squeeze by Tuckey for second in turns 3 and 4 on lap 13. The problem for Holbrook was that Owings had already built a 1.842-second advantage.
Owings’ lead was wiped out on lap 14 when Travis Scott spun in turn 4. Holbrook got a little out of shape in turns 1 and 2 on the restart, which allowed Owings to sprint away and gap the field by 2.552 seconds by lap 20.
At the finish, it was all Owings. He took the win by a hefty 3.635 seconds over Holbrook, Rohrbaugh, Cameron Smith, and Cody Fletcher. Owings also earned Big Mike’s Crabhouse Hard Charger honors.
“I got hundreds and hundreds of dollars of hard charger money,” Owings said. “We get to go up and enjoy them and hang out with the guys. We’re thankful for all of the sponsors and what they do in putting a little extra up. You know, $25, $50, it adds up and means a lot.”
Jim Young, of Johnstown took the win in the 20-lap 600 micro sprint feature. The feature went non-stop and was complete in 5:20.878.
Young started on the outside pole of the main event and went unchallenged the rest of the way and took the victory by 1.841 seconds at the finish. It was his 16th Trail-Way victory in the division and tied him for second on the all-time win list with Tim Dietz.
In the Gene Latta Ford Central Pa. Legends presented by Harvest Chapel A-Main, Bill Diehl wired the field in the 20-lap affair.
Diehl started third but was able to carve his way to the front on the opening lap. He wasn’t able to get away from the highly competitive field and was forced to hold off the charging Chris Transeau.
A late caution curtailed Transeau’s bid for the win, and he ran out of time after the restart. Diehl, of Wrightsville, took the win by a mere .046 seconds over Transeau at the stripe. Stephen Wurtzer, Travis McClelland and Robert Stough completed the top five.
Transeau of Abbottstown came back in the Street Stock main event and led all 20 laps to claim the win.
Jamie Zentmyer gave Transeau everything he could handle over the entire race distance, falling short by .611 seconds at the finish. Jim Jacobs, Kirby Sites, and Russ Shoop completed the top five.
TRAIL-WAY SPEEDWAY
Friday, 6/2
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings[8]; 2. 77-David Holbrook[3]; 3. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[4]; 4. 69-Cameron Smith[6]; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher[9]; 6. 22B-Nat Tuckey[2]; 7. 12-Mike Bittinger[5]; 8. 6-Tim McClelland[7]; 9. 77K-Steven Kisamore[15]; 10. 59-Steve Wilbur[10]; 11. 5-Travis Scott[11]; 12. 44-Steven Cox[14]; 13. 80M-Dan Richcreek[12]; 14. 25-Travis Leh[18]; 15. 69X-Justice Forbes[1]; 16. (DNF) 45R-Brett Rose[16]; 17. (DNF) 1-Cody Phillips[17]; 18. (DNF) 55-Tony Hippensteel II[13]; 19. (DNS) 56-Jake Miller.
Lap leaders: Tuckey (1-10), Owings (11-25)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 6-Tim McClelland[1]; 2. 77-David Holbrook[5]; 3. 5-Travis Scott[6]; 4. 80M-Dan Richcreek[2]; 5. 55-Tony Hippensteel II[7]; 6. (DNF) 45R-Brett Rose[3]; 7. (DNS) 56-Jake Miller.
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings[2]; 2. 69-Cameron Smith[1]; 3. 22B-Nat Tuckey[4]; 4. 12-Mike Bittinger[3]; 5. 44-Steven Cox[6]; 6. (DNF) 1-Cody Phillips[5].
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[2]; 2. 59-Steve Wilbur[3]; 3. 69X-Justice Forbes[1]; 4. 66A-Cody Fletcher[5]; 5. 77K-Steven Kisamore[6]; 6. 25-Travis Leh[4].
600 Micro Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 8-Jim Young[2]; 2. 91-Randy Kunkle Jr.[3]; 3. 44-Rodney Westhafer[6]; 4. 17-Bradley Weber[7]; 5. 71-Tyler Leese[4]; 6. 2-Jude Siegel[1]; 7. 29-Daniel Bair[5]; 8. 6-Darren Kauffman[8]; 9. (DNS) 92J-Joseph Bowling; 10. (DNS) 43-Ryan Meekins.
Lap leaders: Young (1-20)
Heat (8 Laps): 1. 29-Daniel Bair[1]; 2. 44-Rodney Westhafer[4]; 3. 71-Tyler Leese[3]; 4. 91-Randy Kunkle Jr[5]; 5. 8-Jim Young[7]; 6. 2-Jude Siegel[2]; 7. 6-Darren Kauffman[8]; 8. (DNF) 17-Bradley Weber[6]; 9. (DNF) 92J-Joseph Bowling[10]; 10. (DNF) 43-Ryan Meekins[9]
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 53-Bill Diehl[3]; 2. 18-Chris Transeau[5]; 3. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer[7]; 4. 51-Travis McClelland[9]; 5. 07-Robert Stough[10]; 6. 30K-Seth Kearchner[11]; 7. 32-Austin Bellemare[6]; 8. 19-Travis Perry[12]; 9. 27-Logan Carbaugh[8]; 10. 93-Brent Marquis[14]; 11. 9-Rick Hartwig[1]; 12. 71X-Joe Racine[21]; 13. 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger[18]; 14. 0-Cody Altland[19]; 15. 1D-Owen Dimm[22]; 16. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith[13]; 17. Z13-Vinnie Wenrich[24]; 18. 15S-John Snavely[23]; 19. 26-Shaun Abney[4]; 20. 7-Preston Alleman[2]; 21. 56-Zach Baxter[15]; 22. (DNF) 2G-Shawn Groft[17]; 23. (DNF) 4J-Choya Young[16]; 24. (DNF) 13-Ronald Blizzard Jr.[20].
Lap leaders: Diehl (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Travis Perry[2]; 2. 27-Logan Carbaugh[1]; 3. 26-Shaun Abney[5]; 4. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith[3]; 5. 2G-Shawn Groft[9]; 6. 71X-Joe Racine[8]; 7. 17-Cory Phillips[6]; 8. 74X-Joey Racine[4]; 9. 4-Eli Dodge[7]; 10. (DNF) 7A-Brady Arndt[10].
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 30K-Seth Kearchner[2]; 2. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer[3]; 3. 53-Bill Diehl[5]; 4. 93-Brent Marquis[4]; 5. 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger[1]; 6. 1D-Owen Dimm[8]; 7. Z13-Vinnie Wenrich[7]; 8. 19R-Roy A Denike[6]; 9. 11R-Scott Musselman[9]; 10. 41-Jason Jarvis[10].
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 07-Robert Stough[5]; 2. 32-Austin Bellemare[4]; 3. 7-Preston Alleman[1]; 4. 56-Zach Baxter[3]; 5. 0-Cody Altland[9]; 6. 34-Dan Harrison[2]; 7. 15S-John Snavely[8]; 8. 42L-Sam Lamb[7]; 9. 85-Michael Goldsmith[6]; 10. 27X-Michael Ohler[10].
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Travis McClelland[2]; 2. 18-Chris Transeau[9]; 3. 9-Rick Hartwig[1]; 4. 4J-Choya Young[8]; 5. 13-Ronald Blizzard Jr[5]; 6. 9D-Brady Dillon[7]; 7. 824-Brian Rampmeyer[3]; 8. 22-Michael Boer[6]; 9. 18T-Tyler Denike[10]; 10. (DNF) 61-Shaun Miller[4].
Consolation #1 (8 Laps): 1. 71X-Joe Racine[1]; 2. 15S-John Snavely[4]; 3. 42L-Sam Lamb[6]; 4. 4-Eli Dodge[7]; 5. 85-Michael Goldsmith[8]; 6. 74X-Joey Racine[5]; 7. 17-Cory Phillips[3]; 8. (DNF) 7A-Brady Arndt[9]; 9. (DNS) 34-Dan Harrison; 10. (DNS) 27X-Michael Ohler.
Consolation #2 (8 Laps): 1. 1D-Owen Dimm[1]; 2. Z13-Vinnie Wenrich[3]; 3. 9D-Brady Dillon[2]; 4. 19R-Roy A Denike[5]; 5. 11R-Scott Musselman[7]; 6. 22-Michael Boer[6]; 7. 824-Brian Rampmeyer[4]; 8. 41-Jason Jarvis[9]; 9. 18T-Tyler Denike[8]; 10. (DNF) 61-Shaun Miller[10].
Street Stocks
Feature (20 laps): 1. 18-Chris Transeau[1]; 2. 81J-Jamie Zentmyer[4]; 3. 4J-Jim Jacobs[5]; 4. 99K-Kirby Sites[8]; 5. 11S-Russell Shoop[18]; 6. 54J-Jimmy Combs[7]; 7. 94-Dalton Myers[17]; 8. 6T-Jacob Toney[19]; 9. 3D-Shane McQuay[6]; 10. 60A-Aaron Beard[15]; 11. 18X-Bailey Tolson[3]; 12. 83-Mikey Guise[14]; 13. 99X-Lawrence Flynn[11]; 14. 10C-Kevin Heckman[16]; 15. (DNF) 2M-Sammy Rial[9]; 16. (DNF) 60-Danny Beard[13]; 17. (DNS) 39-Wayne Dutterer Jr; 18. (DNS) 94M-Zachary Myers; 19. (DNS) 28-Chris Derr; 20. (DNS) 59-Ryan Smith.
Lap leaders: Transeau (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 2M-Sammy Rial[2]; 2. 18-Chris Transeau[3]; 3. 4J-Jim Jacobs[5]; 4. 39-Wayne Dutterer Jr[6]; 5. 99X-Lawrence Flynn[8]; 6. (DNF) 28-Chris Derr[1]; 7. (DNF) 60-Danny Beard[7]; 8. (DNF) 60A-Aaron Beard[9]; 9. (DNF) 94-Dalton Myers[10]; 10. (DNF) 6T-Jacob Toney[4].
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 54J-Jimmy Combs[1]; 2. 3D-Shane McQuay[2]; 3. 99K-Kirby Sites[4]; 4. 94M-Zachary Myers[8]; 5. 81J-Jamie Zentmyer[6]; 6. 18X-Bailey Tolson[7]; 7. 83-Mikey Guise[3]; 8. 10C-Kevin Heckman[9]; 9. (DNF) 11S-Russell Shoop[5]; 10. (DNF) 59-Ryan Smith[10]
