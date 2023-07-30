SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Shippensburg def. Cashtown by forfeit
On the field, the Pirates defeated the Stars, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Park in Shippensburg. The victory gave Cashtown a sweep of the best-of-3 semifinal series.
However, following the game it was discovered that Cashtown had used an ineligible player and thus had to forfeit the contest. That sets up a Game 4 to be played tonight at Cashtown at 6 p.m., with the Pirates now leading the series 2-1.
The South Penn League has a rule in place stating any player that plays in another league, aside from American Legion or another youth league, must play in at least 10 SPL regular season games or pitch at least 30 innings in the SPL regular season to be eligible for the postseason, according to a statement found on the league’s Facebook page late Saturday night.
“In accordance with the SPL bylaws rule 9B, an ineligible player played in a game (Saturday), July 29, for Cashtown,” deputy commissioner Jordan Arnold said in the Facebook post. “The player was unaware of our rules about playing in another league and Cashtown’s staff was unaware of this player doing so.”
A win by Cashtown on Monday would send the Pirates to the league championship series. If Ship were to win, Game 5 would be played Tuesday at Shippensburg at 7 p.m.
Hagerstown 10, Frederick 4
The Braves punched their ticket to a fourth consecutive league championship series by knocking off the Flying Dogs to complete the three-game sweep on Saturday afternoon at North Hagerstown High.
Frederick (15-21) carried a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth when the Hagerstown sticks awoke for a three-run rally to take the lead.
Hagerstown (33-2) put the game out of reach with a five-spot in the bottom of the sixth.
Adam Mathias and Andrew Mathias each brought home a trio of runs for the winners, while Justin Lewis scored three times.
Lewis, Jarrett Biesecker and Adam Mathias each had two knocks for H-town.
Ethan Caudo turned in six innings of work on the bump for Hagerstown to earn the victory. He allowed four runs and seven hits with ten strikeouts and one walk.
