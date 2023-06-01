Littlestown’s Justin Gladhill had the Gus Bus gassed up, and he drove it to a 7-2 victory over visiting Cashtown in South Penn League action Thursday night at Memorial Field.

The Dodger righty went the distance on 66 pitches, 52 of them strikes, and allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.