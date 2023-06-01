Littlestown’s Justin Gladhill had the Gus Bus gassed up, and he drove it to a 7-2 victory over visiting Cashtown in South Penn League action Thursday night at Memorial Field.
The Dodger righty went the distance on 66 pitches, 52 of them strikes, and allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
“I was able to keep my pitch count down tonight. I stayed around the zone and trusted my defense,” Gladhill said after defeating the Pirates for the second time this season. “We know that they’re short-handed right now and that we’ll see a much stronger team if we face them in the playoffs this year.”
Things were even at 2-2 into the bottom of the fifth when the Dodgers seized control and put the game away with a five-run rally.
A two-run single by Trent Copenhaver and Tim Hopson’s RBI single were the biggest hits of the uprising, and a ball that Ben Stevens hit that turned into a two-run error proved to be the undoing for the Buccos.
“We put the ball in play and kept the pressure on them all night,” Gladhill said. “We had some really good at-bats tonight.”
Dodger player-manager Justin Keith added, “We had a really nice inning to break things open. Trent had a couple balls that he smoked for hits tonight.”
Cashtown (6-5) tried to stage a rally in the sixth when Chris Boone reached on an error and Zach Koons followed with a single with one away, but Gladhill snuffed out the potential rally by retiring the next two hitters on a pair of infield pop-outs.
“We’ve had inconsistency with our lineup and injuries to a lot of our regulars,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “We play hard, but we’re short on guys, especially pitchers.”
Ketterman continued, “You have to give credit to Littlestown, though. They’re a good team and they took it to us all three games this season.”
The Dodgers swept a doubleheader between the teams on May 21, shutting out the Bucs in both ends of it.
Littlestown (10-3) had been rolling along until Hagerstown took a twinbill from the Dodgers last Saturday. They stopped the bleeding quickly by winning on Thursday.
“We had a couple bad innings on Saturday that really cost us — those games were closer than the final scores,” Keith said. “Today, things went well for us. We hit the ball well and Gus pitched very well.”
The Dodgers grabbed a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the second when Copenhaver singled home Hopson, then Keith reached on an error to plate Jake Ingle.
Cashtown answered with a pair in the third with Brock Carpenter beginning the rally with the team’s first knock of the game.
Aden Juelich’s infield single scored Carpenter, then Chase King belted a gapper to left-center for a double that Juelich motored around from first on to even the contest.
Austin Kunkel was then hit by a pitch, but Gladhill retired Koons on a ground ball back to the mound to put out the fire.
Copenhaver paced the winners’ 10-hit attack with a trio of knocks and a trio of ribbies. Meanwhile, Zak Nedzel cracked a pair of hits, including a double and Hopson also collected a pair of hits and scored twice. Ingle scored twice, as well.
Both teams are back in action with doubleheaders on Sunday. Littlestown hosts Hanover, while Cashtown hits the road to face off with Frederick.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Cashtown 002 000 0 — 2 4 5
Littlestown 020 050 x — 7 10 1
Austin Kunkel, Chris Boone (6) and Dylan Ed; Justin Gladhill and Jake Saylor. WP: Gladhill. LP: Kunkel. SO-BB: Kunkel 1-3, Boone 1-1; Gladhill 6-0. 2B: C-Chase King; L-Zak Nedzel.
