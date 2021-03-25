Trout season is on Saturday — for Mentored Youth!
The statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day is an opportunity for kids under 16 to join a mentor (adult) angler who has a current fishing license and trout permit, to fish on Saturday, March 27, on stocked trout waters in the Commonwealth.
Youth under 16 must get a Mentored Youth Fishing Permit or Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). To get licenses and permits, go to www.fishandboat.com.
Since the Mentored Youth Days were canceled in 2020, all Voluntary Youth Fishing Licenses purchases last season remain valid and will be honored during the 2021 season.
BAD ZEBRAS
MUSCLING-IN
Ah, but we love our bivalves!
Oysters, clams, scallops, and mussels.
Tasty, aquatic mollusks compressed in a hinged shell.
Such sea critters are also pretty effective at filtering gunk and worse from our waters. A single oyster can filter 50 gallons of water a day. It might make you second-guess eating them. Or not.
It’s when one of those mussels muscles in and goes overboard, becomes invasive, that we find offensive.
Take zebra mussels, recently found in Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County.
Zebra mussels spread quickly through aquatic ecosystems and filter plankton, which disrupts aquatic food webs.
Zebras weren’t horsing around when they first hit the Great Lakes region in the late 1980’s.
A fishing trip to the Thousand Islands with “Bixler’s Bombers” in the 1990’s was for me, pretty much nothing after zebra mussels had gotten into the St. Lawrence River and decimated the habitat that had protected and produced some terrific smallmouth and pike fishing.
Hopefully, the character of the Raystown experience will not change drastically.
Zebras at Raystown is far from a first for Pennsylvania.
Zebra mussels have been found in the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, Edinboro Lake, creeks in northwest Pennsylvania. In 2007 they were found in several places in the upper Susquehanna. In 2008 they were found at the Conowingo Dam and Muddy Run. In 2012, they were discovered in the Susquehanna at Berwick.
This is not a bivalve you want to have on a cracker.
These small, “D-shaped,” striped, thumbnail-sized bivalves have been deemed the worst aquatic invasive species in the United States.
Zebras also pose a threat to wildlife around them. With such a high content of PCBs and other toxics from the water where they live, birds and fish are threatened when they feed on zebra mussels.
The mussels are also linked to toxic algae that when it decays, causes low levels of dissolved oxygen that fish need to survive.
Zebra mussels also harm infrastructure by clogging industrial freshwater intake pipes and fouling boat docks and the like.
“Adult zebra mussels can attach to surfaces and can be spread easily between waters if they become attached to boats or fishing gear,” says Sean Hartzell, PFBC Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator. “The microscopic larvae can also be spread through undrained water transported on boats or gear. Unfortunately, little can be done to eliminate zebra mussels once they become established in a water body.”
To prevent the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasives, the PFBC suggests that anglers, boaters, and others who enjoy the water properly clean, drain, and dry their boats and gear after each adventure.
Boaters should completely drain and dry ballast, live wells, motors, and other onboard water before and after boating. Boats that have been moored at a lake should be visually checked for zebra mussels and any specimens should be removed.
Washing boats with hot or high-pressure water, like at a commercial carwash, is highly recommended. The PFBC also recommends that boats be allowed to dry for several days before being used in another water body.
Fishing gear also deserves attention and should be drained on-site and allowed to dry for at least 48 hours before use at another water body. Anglers are encouraged to leave live bait behind and either give it to someone using the same water or discard it in the trash. For more on cleaning boats or gear, visit the “Clean Your Gear” section of the PFBC website at www.fishandboat.com.
