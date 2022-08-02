Players like Jett Moore and Cameron Herring have known nothing other than qualifying for the District 3 Class 5A football playoffs during their time at New Oxford High School.
Now, as seniors, those two prefer that tradition to continue at least one more year.
Despite losing seven key contributors from a team that finished 6-5 a season ago, the Colonials believe they have what it takes to make a run at both a YAIAA-2 as well as District 3 5A crown this fall.
In addition to Moore and Herring, New Oxford returns six other division all-stars as they look to battle for division supremacy.
A good bit of the optimism is fueled by the return of Moore for a second season as the team’s signal-caller. Moore threw for just over 1,000 yards and six TDs as a junior.
Nearly half of his passing yardage, however, was directed at Ben Leese, who finished with 44 catches for 463 yards before he graduated this spring.
So what else is fueling the glass half-full mentality in New Oxford these days?
One-word: Dedication.
“We have a core group of seniors and guys that have probably been more dedicated to the program than any other group that I’ve had so far,” New Oxford coach Jason Warner said on Tuesday at the YAIAA football media day. “And a lot of that is probably due to the groups that we’ve had before. They were able to watch guys like Brayden Long and Jason Lookingbill and other guys that worked so hard in the summer.”
Turns out, winning wasn’t the only tradition that has been contagious with the program during Warner’s now-fifth season at the helm.
“We all just put in the work,” Moore said. “And the (underclassman) just see it and then they want to model what we’re doing.”
Herring, whose older brother played in the program, likes the blend of comradery and chemistry he’s seeing from everyone in the program.
“We have a good group of guys that really want to play,” Herring said. “We all want to be on the field and don’t want to come off the field.”
Despite losing backyard rival Gettysburg from the division this season, the Colonials and Warriors will still meet up in Week 2 for a non-league tilt.
As for the division, Warner expects tough battles with Dover, Susquehannock as well as defending champ Kennard-Dale on the horizon.
“Both Dover and Susquehannock played a lot of young kids last year,” Warner said. “So they both have a lot of returning starters. And then K-D is still the defending champ until someone says otherwise.”
Following is a capsule look at the Colonials:
►Team: New Oxford Colonials
►Coach: Jason Warner, fifth season
►2021 record: 6-5 overall, 4-2 in YAIAA-2
►Key losses (Division 2 All-Stars in bold): Ben Leese (WR/CB), Ethan Watkins (OL), Jayden Seiler (LB), Dan Wolf (K), Jake Bixler (OL), Tre Green (DL), Derek Noel (LB)
►Key returners (Division 2 All-Stars in bold): Eli Ernst (OL/LB), Connor Main (OL/DL), Kylan Lamke (OL), Brit Eakins (RB/DL), Jett Moore (QB), Cam Herring (FS), Evan Schriver (WR/DB), Holden Crabbs (DB), Caden Sponseller (DL), Idriz Ahmetovic (P)
►2022 schedule (Division 2 games in bold): Aug. 26 at Bermudian Springs; Sept. 2 at Gettysburg; Sept. 9 vs. South Western; Sept. 16 at Dover; Sept. 23 vs. York Suburban; Sept. 30 at Susquehannock; Oct. 7 vs. Kennard-Dale; Oct. 14 vs. West York; Oct. 22 vs. Fort Hill (Md.), 6 p.m.; Oct. 28 at Eastern York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.