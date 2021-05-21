Bermudian Springs freshman Alison Watts is unassuming.
Like most freshmen athletes, she’s soft spoken and still adjusting to big world of high school athletics.
It came as a surprise to some, then, when Watts found herself atop the podium receiving a gold medal for the girls’ Class 2A long jump in the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University on Friday.
So much so that Watts herself says she was surprised.
“I was just looking to PR,” said Watts, who came in with the second-best seed at 17-feet, 9-inches. “It was okay, but it’s not my best. I’m working on getting back to that.”
Watts’ winning jump of 16-8.75 was a full 6.75 inches ahead of second-place Madison Ziska of Schuylkill Valley, who entered the event as the top seed. On a sweltering day at Ship, both distances and times were down across the board.
“I’m not really sure yet,” Watts said of why the numbers seemed down. “My steps were a little off at the beginning, but I started to fix it by the end.”
What makes the feat more impressive is that Watts achieved it just minutes after narrowly missing out on the finals of the 100-meter dash, coming just .05 seconds away from advancing.
Watts will return to action Saturday in the triple jump, an event where she is the top seed, having already hit the state qualifying standard of 37-3, and was recently crowned the YAIAA champion.
She did so at the YAIAA meet by topping South Western senior Zaiyah Marshall. On Friday, Marshall took home a championship of her own, jumping 38-3.25 to win the girls’ Class 3A triple jump.
“I feel like it’s a great accomplishment for me because I’ve been working really hard,” Marshall said of the gold. “I think I’ve only been to something like three track meets and then we got shut down for COVID. So it feels really good.”
Marshall added that the gold was the product of four years of hard work and that she’s improved throughout her time with the Mustangs.
“When it happened it was like a whole rush through my body. It felt amazing,” she said of the winning jump. “I have worked really hard and it felt good for that to be rewarded.”
Joining her at the state meet in the triple jump will be Gettysburg’s Anne Bair. Bair, who recently took up the event, finished fifth overall, but her best jump of 37-4.75 smashed the state qualifying standard of 36-6.
“It was super exciting,” Bair said of the jump, which was a personal best by nearly two feet. “36-6 was kind of my goal going into it. I really wanted to hit that mark. One of the biggest struggles for me in the past has been hitting the board. I’m always behind the board because I don’t want to scratch so I go a little bit behind. But this week I focused on just being confident with my steps and hopefully hitting the board and just having one good jump.”
The last champ of the day came in the form of Littlestown’s Dante Elliot, who at a height of 6-6, blew away the field by four inches in the boys’ Class 2A high jump.
Elliot entered as the top seed after jumping 6-5 earlier in the season and winning the YAIAA championship. His winning jump was four inches ahead of second-placed Noah Gunderson of Annville-Cleona.
“It’s exactly what I came here to do,” Elliot said of the win. “I knew I was the one seed in triple jump and high and I knew I was going to come in and do my best to PR, get a better seed for states and win districts.”
Elliot won the event after narrowly missing out on qualifying for states earlier in the day in the long jump, where he placed fourth.
“It’s not as much physical as it is mental,” he said of the difficulty of competing in all three jumping events. “I came in as fourth seed and placed fourth so I didn’t underperform, but if you’re a competitor on a high level you want to win.”
While Elliot didn’t advance in the long jump, teammate Jayden Weishaar did by finishing second with a jump of 21-2, a feat made even more impressive by an injury he says has been plaguing him throughout the season.
“I have a strained quad and it’s been hurting for about two months,” Weishaar said after the event. “I’ve been resting since the county meet to try to get that better and it hurts to run a lot, so I had to push through it.”
The last state qualifier of the day was South Western’s Charles Gaither, who snuck in with a throw of 48-7 in the Class 3A shot put to take fifth.
A number of area athletes had strong starts to their track campaign, however, with successes coming in the prelims and finals.
Bermudian Springs’ Lily Labure entered the meet as the top seed in the girls’ Class 2A 100 hurdles and asserted that dominance, topping the prelims and then running a 16.28 to win her semi and set the best time for the final by nearly .7 of a second.
“It was a good first two races. It progressively got a little bit better,” Labure said of her showing. “I’m hoping for a really good race tomorrow. I just wanted to get the first two out of the way.”
The Eagles made it a clean sweep in the short hurdle events as Michael Carlson blitzed the field in his prelim to set the top time and then won his semifinal.
“I think I could do even better. I hit a lot of hurdles,” Carlson said after his semi. “If I get a clean run, I feel confident about tomorrow morning.”
Biglerville freshman Caden Althoff went through a roller coaster of a day. At first, Althoff appeared to take third in his semifinal in the 100 to advance to today’s finals, but after the times were adjusted he found himself outside looking in. The young Canner wasn’t discouraged, however, as he came back in the 200 semifinals and finished fourth in his heat with a time of 23.57, narrowly grabbing the final qualifying spot in Saturday’s final.
“It’s a tough day running both,” Althoff said. “I don’t think people realize how hard it is, but I was excited for it.”
Biglerville seniors Kenzie White and Kalen Sharrah both captured bronze on Friday in their strongest events. White, the school record holder in the javelin, was third with a toss of 115-4.
Sharrah’s third-place finish in the discus came after a throw of 129-3 on Friday. Rushard Williams of Wyomissing won with a top mark of 159-3.
Fairfield’s Natalie Brown also came home with bronze after placing third in the discus at 98-11.
A slew of Times Area athletes will hit the track for the first time in tomorrow’s second and final day of the meet, with action set to start at 9 a.m.
District 3 Track & Field Championships
Friday — Shippensburg University
FIELD FINALS
Class 3A finals: Top 5 finishers plus state qualifying standard to PIAA Championships
Class 2A finals: Top 2 finishers plus state qualifying standard to PIAA Championships
(Finals results: Top 5 plus Times Area)
GIRLS
Class 3A
Pole Vault: 1. Hummel (Mechanicsburg) 12-0, 2. Thorne (Central York) 11-6, 3. Urbine (Solanco) 11-6, 4. Edwards (Twin Valley) 11-6, T5. Concannon (Red Land), Bender (ELCO), Crisman (Penn Manor) 11-0; 13. Alexandra Nice (South Western) 10-0
Shot Put: 1. Ermold (Governor Mifflin) 40-9.25, 2. Jackson (Harrisburg) 38-0.75, 3. Decker (Northern) 35-3.25, 4. Williams (Harrisburg) 35-2.5, 5. Moore (Eastern York) 34-3.5
Triple Jump: 1. Zaiyah Marshall (South Western) 38-3.25, 2. Aplin (Palmyra) 38-0.25, 3. Hibbert (Exeter Twp.) 37-7.25, 4. Etter (Chambersburg) 37-6, 5. Anne Bair (Gettysburg) 35-7
Class 2A
High Jump: 1. Rolston (Greenwood) 5-0, 2. Spilla (Trinity) 4-10, 3. Kowalski (Wyomissing) 4-8, T4. Makenna Mummert (Delone Catholic) & Klinger (Millersburg) 4-8, 12. Makayla Orwig (Littlestown) 4-6, — Davina Cunningham (Bermudian Springs) no height, Marissa Miller (Delone) no height
Discus: 1. Giles (Schuylkill Valley) 147-11, 2. Hardick (Tulpehocken) 110-6, 3. Natalie Brown (Fairfield) 98-11, 4. Galkowski (Greenwood) 98-8, 5. Deyamin (Schuylkill Valley) 97-4, 9. Jewel Tallman (Bermudian) 91-0
Long Jump: 1. Alison Watts (Bermudian) 16-8.75, 2. Ziska (Schuylkill Valley) 16-2, 3. Seyfert (Wyomissing) 15-11.25, 4. Wechsler (Susquenita) 15-10.75, 5. Weibner (Millersburg) 15-10.25, 9. Avery Benzel (Bermudian) 15-7.75, 10. Tianna Gray (Hanover) 14-8, 12. Ava Deming (Fairfield) 14-5
Javelin: 1. Paul (Greenwood) 121-4, 2. Reasoner (Kutztown) 119-0, 3. Kenzie White (Biglerville) 115-4, 4. Trimbur (Oley Valley) 113-11, 5. Nye (Annville-Cleona) 113-3, 8. Emma Hartman (Bermudian) 108-1, 13. Kaitlyn Schwarz (Delone) 92-7
BOYS
Class 3A
Triple Jump: 1. Murr (Penn Manor) 47-10.25, 2. Cramer (Shippensburg) 45-9.75, 3. Edey (Shippensburg) 45-6.25*, 4. Hammond (Cedar Cliff) 43-11, 5. Hamilton (Northeastern) 43-9.25
Shot Put: 1. Lambrecht (Northern Lebanon) 57-3.75, 2. Mylin (Manheim Twp.) 53-10.5, 3. Shomper (Cumberland Valley) 49-2.75, 4. Foore (Shippensburg) 49-2, 5. Charles Gaither (South Western) 48-7
Pole Vault: 1. Rogers (Hershey) 15-6, 2. Good (Warwick) 14-6, 3. Engle (Governor Mifflin) 13-6, 4. Swope (East Pennsboro) 13-6, 5. Mangold (Cumberland Valley) 13-0
Class 2A
Long Jump: 1. Hess (Annville-Cleona), 21-10, 2. Jayden Weishaar (Littlestown) 21-2.5, 3. Rossi (Trinity) 21-2, 4. Dante Elliot (Littlestown) 20-7.5, 5. Mammarella (Brandywine Heights) 20-7.5, 7. Zyaire Myers (Hanover) 20-6.5, 10. Kyle Garman (Hanover) 19-4.25, 13. Trenton Kopp (Delone) 18-1.5
Javelin: 1. Puelo (Harrisburg Christian) 175-6, 2. Neidrowski (Wyomissing) 149-9, 3. Davis (Greenwood) 148-2, 4. Lehman (West Shore Christian) 147-8, 5. Singley (Susquenita) 139-11, 12. Trent Witte (Fairfield) 120-11
High Jump: 1. Elliot (Littlestown) 6-6, 2. Gunderson (Annville-Cleona) 6-2, 3. Rossi (Trinity) 6-0, 4. Ryan Murphy (Delone) 6-0, 5. Jacob Ogle (Fairfield) 5-10, 6. Garman (Hanover) 5-10, 8. Nate Snyder (Fairfield) 5-8, 10. Myers (Hanover) 5-8, — Weishaar (Littlestown) no height
Discus: 1. R. Williams (Wyomissing) 159-3, 2. Kauffman (Greenwood) 148-2, 3. Kalen Sharrah (Biglerville) 129-3, 4. Huddleson (Berks Catholic) 128-2, 5. Schwien (Brandywine) 127-1, 8. Aaron Weigle (Bermudian) 116-8, 11. Jack Regentin (Biglerville) 107-11, 12. Connor McVey (Fairfield) 96-3
* — state qualifying standard
TRACK SEMIFINALS
(Top 3 each heat plus next 2 best times to finals)
GIRLS
Class 3A
100
Heat 1: 1. Holmes (Chambersburg) 12.49, 2. Warren (Chambersburg) 12.53, 3. Long (Ephrata) 12.62, 4. Sydnor (Shippensburg) 12.70q
Heat 2: 1. Campbell (Spring Grove) 12.14, 2. Serrano (Conrad Weiser) 12.56, 3. Bennett (Bishop McDevitt) 12.70, 4. Morrison (Hershey) 12.71q
100 Hurdles
Heat 1: 1. Kelly (Garden Spot) 15.78, 2. Kay (York Suburban) 15.93, 3. Mohler (Twin Valley) 16.02, 4. Reed (Manheim Central) 16.16q
Heat 2: 1. Dyson (Carlisle) 15.40, 2. Brooks (Bishop McDevitt) 15.80, 3. Marks (Susquehannock) 16.06, 4. Stoner (Manheim Central) 16.10q
200
Heat 1: 1. Serrano (Conrad Weiser) 25.89, 2. DeSyon (McCaskey) 25.90, 3. Morrison (Hershey) 26.10, 4. Bellamy (CD East) 26.38q
Heat 2: 1. Campbell (Spring Grove) 24.61, 2. Boback (Carlisle) 25.80, 3. Martz (Cocalico) 25.92, 4. Long (Ephrata) 26.03q, 6. Alivia Colgan (Gettysburg) 26.67
Class 2A
100
Heat 1: 1. Schwarz (Kutztown) 13.01, 2. Conroy (Kutztown) 13.22, 3. Flowers (Wyomissing) 13.36, 4. Eickhoff (Boiling Springs) 13.69q, 6. Emma Dennison (Fairfield) 13.93
Heat 2: 1. Ahner (Tulpehocken) 12.72, 2. Cooper (Annville-Cleona) 12.99, 3. Dale (Boiling Springs) 13.21, 4. Ferry (Brandywine) 13.67q, 5. Watts (Bermudian) 13.74, 6. Benzel (Bermudian) 13.76
100 Hurdles
Heat 1: 1. Mallon (Millersburg) 16.94, 2. Wechsler (Susquenita) 17.10, 3. Brenny (Susquenita) 17.40, 4. Reigle (Annville-Cleona) 17.73q, 5. Spila (Trinity) 17.78q, 6. Emma Bunty (Delone) 18.19
Heat 2: 1. Lillian LaBure (Bermudian) 16.28, 2. Lisa (Schuylkill Valley) 17.02, 3. Dennison (Fairfield) 17.73, 6. Therese Phelan (Fairfield) 18.69
200
Heat 1: 1. Ahner (Tulpehocken) 26.70, 2. Mengel (Wyomissing) 27.39, 3. Matter (Millersburg) 27.78, 4. Hollan (Lancaster Catholic) 27.89q, 5. Frocey (Camp Hill) 27.94q, 6. Madison O’Brien (Delone) 28.30
Heat 2: 1. Ziska (Schuylkill Valley) 26.25, 2. Shoemaker (Greenwood) 27.35, 3. Dale (Boiling Springs) 27.44, 4. Deming (Fairfield) 28.17, 5. Leah Stevens (Littlestown) 28.31
BOYS
Class 3A
100
Heat 1: 1. Capitano (Wilson) 10.96, 2. Hess (Hempfield) 11.04, 3. Burgos (East Pennsboro) 11.05, 4. Singleton (Governor Mifflin) 11.06q, 5. Mansfield (Palmyra) 11.07q
Heat 2: 1. Phennicie (Dallastown) 10.97, 2. Virata (Red Lion) 11.00, 3. Fizer (Red Lion) 11.05
110 Hurdles
Heat 1: 1. Haines (Warwick) 14.83, 2. Waters (Harrisburg) 15.14, 3. Dustin Edwards (South Western) 15.28, 4. Jones (Chambersburg) 15.38q
Heat 2: 1. Topos (Palmyra) 14.87, 2. Conrad (Bishop McDevitt) 15.10, 3. Warehime (Spring Grove) 15.15, 4. Nate Clyde (New Oxford) 15.39q
200
Heat 1: 1. Zeiders (York Suburban) 22.40, 2. Houser (Shippensburg) 22.53, 3. Mansfield (Palmyra) 22.54, 4. Townsend (Palmyra) 22.76q, 5. Cammauf (Manheim Twp.) 22.80q
Heat 2: 1. Phennicie (Dallastown) 22.25, 2. Virata (Red Lion) 22.55, 3. Wright-Phillips (West York) 22.88
Class 2A
100
Heat 1: 1. Moran (Annville-Cleona) 11.63, 2. Schlager (Trinity) 11.66, 3. Mitchell (Harrisburg Christian) 11.75, 4. Caden Althoff (Biglerville) 11.75
Heat 2: 1. Larkin (Wyomissing) 11.43, 2. Lehman (Greenwood) 11.67, 3. Murphy (Delone) 11.68, 4. Mammarella (Brandywine) 11.73q, 5. DeYoung (Berks Catholic) 11.74q, 6. Marcus Pruy (Fairfield) 11.74
110 Hurdles
Heat 1: 1. Carmo (Susquenita) 16.08, 2. Britten (Trinity) 15.78, 3. Scott (Lancaster Catholic) 16.00, 4. Delp (Wyomissing) 16.92q, 6. Declan Phelan (Fairfield) 17.43
Heat 2: 1. Michael Carlson (Bermudian) 15.62, 2. Freed (Oley Valley) 15.56, 3. Hoffard (Lancaster Catholic) 16.61, 4. Wright (Harrisburg Christian) 16.93q
200
Heat 1: 1. Mitchell (Harrisburg Christian) 23.34, 2. Larkin (Wyomissing) 23.38, 3. Pruy (Fairfield) 23.72, 4. Lehman (Greenwood) 23.80q
Heat 2: 1. Moran (Annville-Cleona) 23.32, 2. DeYoung (Berks Catholic) 23.34, 3. Harter (Annville-Cleona) 23.55, 4. Althoff (Biglerville) 23.57q
