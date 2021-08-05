For years, I’ve been chucking the latest AARP recruiting envelope. As if the state of denial could slow Father Time.
Reaching year 65 does have perks. Though they aren’t AARP discounts, as a senior, I pay less now for hunting and fishing licenses. There are also a few pennies saved through discounts at eateries and places like golf courses.
But I draw the line when on the links. I’m of the age to officially be hitting tee shots from the gold markers. Those are the ones up the fairway in the vicinity of where the ladies strike it. On some holes, the senior tees make the holes shorter by 100 yards or more.
Not for me. Not yet.
I still get good distance with the driver and will continue to hit it back from the young-uns’ white tees, where I’ve been my entire life.
I allowed an exception during a weekend round at Seven Springs a couple of weeks ago, when I wanted to ride and drive together with my wife. So, I hit from the golds and what an advantage it was to then hit shorter clubs than usual into the greens. It’s not like it took many strokes off the typical game.
Next time out I’ll be teeing it up back at the whites! None of that senior advantage for me. That’s for old dudes.
When I play with older gentlemen who hit from the gold tees, my shots back from the whites are with or beyond them. So, I’m chucking the idea of hitting from the golds.
Then, this week as I looked around, I realized that bit by bit, the resistance has sprung leaks.
I missed one daily dose of two pills and I’m using (after it was “suggested” to me) one of those pillboxes with seven little compartments and capital letters of the days of the week on it, so I don’t forget to take two pills. But I had been doing well at remembering to get them out of the corner cupboard every morning.
While working from home it is helpful to be reminded which day of the week it is.
Like a lot of bowhunters, the anticipation of archery season is my new Christmas morning. I set my yearly calendar by the first Saturday in October. Heck, the next season starts as the last one closes with maintaining trail cameras, walks in the woods to scout, and thinking about upgrading equipment.
I’ve had some success with a compound bow. Ask me about two black bears in Saskatchewan.
There have been misses and other blunders too. The first shot I ever took wasn’t a shot at all.
The ol’ PSE has been getting more difficult to handle in recent years and it’s caused me to cut back on practice time, which could be disastrous.
Ask me about the nice buck that walked by late in a hunt last year, with me in an awkward standing position and unable to get the bow into position and drawn to make the shot.
For sure I would not qualify for the level of physical disability that used to be criteria for using a crossbow.
But I’ve crossed over.
The new deer-slayer is still in the box, in the basement. This old dog is looking forward to new tricks.
The crossbow and I will have our shot together and ready for the first day of the season.
Yet another crack in the resistance.
In the meantime, I expect another piece of mail from AARP, and I’m chucking the pillbox.
SNAPSHOTS
- The number of bird deaths due to a mysterious disease appears to be declining, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. The Audubon Society is going to re-evaluate the situation in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the Society and Pennsylvania Game Commission recommend that we keep bird feeders and bird baths inside.
- The Muddy Creek Trout Unlimited Chapter, in coordination with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, is putting together a Women’s Introduction to Fly Fishing Clinic, for Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Bridgeton area on Muddy Creek in southern York County. The clinic is open to women 18 and older and limited to 30 participants. For more info, check into muddycreektu.org.
