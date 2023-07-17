Freddie Rahmer drove from his ninth place starting spot to his eighth win of the season at Lincoln on Saturday night. It was also Rahmer’s 32nd career win at Lincoln, putting him one win away from tying Greg Hodnett’s win total on the all-time win list.
Freddie found his way into the top five from his ninth starting spot only 5 laps into the 30-lap feature, “We had a decent start.” Rahmer then sat in fourth for a few laps as two cars battled in front of him, “I was just trying to be patient to see where to be. Those guys were running side by side and running a good pace early on.” Freddie got by Matt Campbell for third and then made a huge move, passing two cars, to take the lead on the following lap. Rahmer held on to the lead during three restarts in the second half of the race and went on to score the win on Dean’s Auto Plaza Night.
Glenndon Forsythe had the pole for the start with Domenic Melair lined up on the outside of the front row. Forsythe had the lead at the line and slid up the track in turn 2 to take away Melair’s line. Cameron Smith and Melair battled for second with Melair holding the spot on lap 1. Smith took the runner-up spot on lap 2 coming out of turn 4.
Matt Campbell and Tyler Esh were fighting for fourth place when Freddie Rahmer joined in on the action. Rahmer got by Esh for fifth on lap 4 and then got by Melair for fourth two laps later.
Campbell slid Smith in turn 2 for second but Smith challenged Campbell down the back stretch. Smith pulled a wheelie coming out of turn 4 and still held onto second at the line. Campbell and Smith continued to swap second back and forth as Rahmer sat back and watched. Rahmer got under Campbell in turn 2 and took third on lap 11. Freddie then went to work on Smith for second but got by both Smith and Forsythe in one move to take the lead on lap 12.
Rahmer entered lapped traffic on lap 14 and Campbell had reeled in Smith again to challenge for second. Campbell and Smith raced wheel to wheel for the spot on lap 18. Campbell went to the outside of Smith and took the spot at the line on lap 19 before the caution came out. The yellow flew for Trey Hivner who sat spun around in turn 4.
Freddie, Campbell, Smith, Kyle Moody and Melair were the top five for the restart. Rahmer was on the gas and got a solid start. Moody looked to the outside of Smith for third but could not make the pass. Smith then got his nose under Campbell to retake second, but there was no pass.
Troy Wagaman drove his way into the top five with a pass of Esh on lap 21. The yellow flag came out again on lap 21 when Billy Dietrich slowed on the back stretch.
Rahmer led Campbell, Smith, Moody and Wagaman to the cone for the restart. Campbell went to the top and got some momentum but Smith was still able to get a nose under him and took second. Wagaman got by Moody for fourth.
The red flag flew on lap 25 when JJ Loss got upside down in turns 3 and 4.
Rahmer, Smith, Campbell, Wagaman and Moody paced the field for the green flag. Wagaman was all over Campbell on the restart and took third on lap 27. Tyler Ross worked his way into the top five by Moody on lap 27 and went to work on Campbell.
Freddie took the checkered flag 1.890 seconds ahead of Smith. Wagaman crossed the line third and Campbell was fourth. Ross completed the top five.
Logan Rumsey Wins with Thrilling Last Lap Pass
Devin Gundrum and Mike Bittinger sat on the front row for the drop of the green on Saturday night’s 20-lap 358 sprint car feature. Gundrum took the lead with Bittinger holding off a challenge from Matt Findley for second. Findley got by Bittinger and took second. Findley also got his nose under Gundrum to lead lap 1 by inches at the line.
Bittinger went to work on Gundrum for second and took the spot on lap 4. Nash Ely and Chris Frank battled for fifth with side by side action at the line on lap 5. Ely had the slight advantage to hold on to fifth. Cody Fletcher moved into third on lap 6 and Ely took fourth on lap 7.
Fletcher had a good run off of turn 2 to challenge for second and took the spot coming out of turn 4 on lap 8. A four-car battle for third between Bittinger, Ely, Frank and Logan Rumsey was taking place with Ely claiming the spot on lap 10.
Cole Knopp sat up against the wall in turns 3 and 4 on lap 10, bringing out the yellow flag.
Findley led Fletcher, Ely, Bittinger and Rumsey on the restart. Fletcher went to the outside on the restart and was on Findley’s tail tank but could not make the pass. Ely and Rumsey raced side by side for third with Rumsey taking the spot.
Fletcher took the lead on lap 12 but Findley was right there to try and take the top spot back but did not succeed.
Lap 13 saw another caution when Cole Knopp slowed on the back stretch. The top five for the restart were Fletcher, Findley, Rumsey, Ely and Frank. Fletcher had a strong restart and Kody Hartlaub worked his way into the top five.
Findley was up next to Fletcher to try and regain the lead in turns 3 and 4 but did not make the pass. Fletcher went down to block the bottom but Findley reclaimed the lead on lap 16. Rumsey entered the battle for the lead and Fletcher went to the top in turns 1 and 2 to block Rumsey’s charge to the front. Logan took second from Fletcher on lap 18 and was closing in on Findley when the white flag waved. Rumsey bounced off the wall coming out of turn 4 and made the pass for the lead and the win at the line.
Rumsey got to the checkered flag just .039 seconds ahead of Findley. Fletcher crossed the line third and Hartlaub was fourth. Frank completed the top five.
Bill Brown Jr. Takes $1,000 Classic Racing Series Feature
Connor Cantwell and Steven Cantwell Jr. took the green flag with Steven charging to the lead followed by Bill Brown Jr. Connor fell back to third.
Joe Brown and Tyler Miller brought out the caution on lap 2. Steven had Bill on his bumper on the restart. Bill showed his nose under the Steven in turn 4 but did not make the pass. Dylan Brown got by Connor for third and battles for first and third ensued.
Connor took third back from Dylan on lap 6 and started closing in on the top two. Bill was still searching for a way around Steven for the top spot. Things started to heat up with 5 laps to go and $1,000 on the line. Bill gave Steven a love tap on his rear bumper but could still not make the pass. A lapped card loomed in front of the leaders with two laps to go. Bill made contact with Steven, with Bill taking the lead and Connor moving into second. Bill would get to the checkered flag first to claim the $1,000 prize.
RACE RESULTS
Saturday, July 15, 2023
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Abbottstown, PA
Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints:
410 Sprint Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($4,000); 2. 39T-Cameron Smith; 3. 27-Troy Wagaman; 4. 16-Matt Campbell; 5. 5R-Tyler Ross; 6. 99M-Kyle Moody; 7. 55M-Domenic Melair; 8. 44-Dylan Norris; 9. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 11. 27S-Alan Krimes; 12. 35T-Tyler Esh; 13. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 14. 1X-Chad Trout; 15. 90-Jordan Givler; 16. 23A-Chris Arnold; 17. 7H-Trey Hivner; 18. 17-Cole Young; 19. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 20. 67L-JJ Loss (DNF); 21. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 22. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF); 23. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 24. 5A-Zach Allman (DNS)
Lap Leaders – Glenndon Forsythe (1-11) & Freddie Rahmer (12-30)
410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) — 1. 35T-Tyler Esh; 2. 16-Matt Campbell; 3. 5R-Tyler Ross; 4. 27s-Alan Krimes; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 7. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 8. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF)
410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) — 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 4. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 5. 7H-Trey Hivner; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 5A-Zach Allman (DNF); 8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNS)
410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) — 1. 55M-Domenic Melair; 2. 23A-Chris Arnold; 3. 39T-Cameron Smith; 4. 27-Troy Wagaman; 5. 17-Cole Young; 6. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 67L-JJ Loss
H&N Landscaping 358 Sprints
358 Sprint Feature (20 laps) – 1. 41-Logan Rumsey ($1,100); 2. 28-Matt Findley; 3. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 4. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 5. 00F-Chris Frank; 6. 35-Steve Owings; 7. 17-Niki Young; 8. 22E-Nash Ely; 9. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 10. 77-David Holbrook; 11. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 12. 54-Mike Bittinger; 13. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 14. 6-Cody Phillips; 15. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 16. 117-Devin Gundrum; 17. 10Y-Nick Yinger; 18. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 19. 25-Travis Leh; 20. 17KK-Donvayn Knokey; 21. 17G-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 22. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 23. 6K-Cole Knopp; 24. 7W-Jayden Wolf (DNS)
Lap Leaders – Matt Findley (1-11 & 16-19), Cody Fletcher (12-15) & Logan Rumsey (20)
358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 17-Niki Young; 2. 41-Logan Rumsey; 3. 117G-Devin Gundrum; 4. 25-Travis Leh; 5. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 6. 17KK-Donavyn Knokey; 7. 99-Joe Trone Jr. (DNF); 8. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 9. 70D-Frankie Herr (DNF)
358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 28-Matt Findley; 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 23F-Justin Foster; 6. 17K-Kyle Keen; 7. 17G-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 8. 2-Jude Siegel (DNF)
358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 1a-Chase Gutshall; 2. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 22E-Nash Ely; 4. 10Y-Nick Yinger; 5. 77-David Holbrook; 6. 6-Cody Phillips; 7. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 8. 13-Bo Gordon (DNF)
358 Sprint Heat Four Finish (10 laps) – 1. 00F-Chris Frank; 2. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 3. 54-Mike Bittinger; 4. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 5. 6K-Cole Knopp; 6. 9-Brady Dillon (DNF); 7. 16T-Joe Timmins (DNF); 8. 38S-Jordan Strickler (DNF)
358 Sprint Consy Finish (10 laps) – 1. 17KK-Donavyn Knokey; 2. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 3. 6-Cody Phillips; 4. 17G-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 6. 13-Bo Gordon; 7. 16T-Joe Timmins; 8. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 9. 2-Jude Siegel (DNF); 10. 17K-Kyle Keen (DNF); 11. 9-Brady Dillon (DNS)
Classic Racing Series
Classic Racing Series Feature Finish (20 laps) – 1. 53-Bill Brown Jr. ($1,000); 2. 27-Connor Cantwell; 3. 20-Steven Cantwell Jr.; 4. 9-Dylan Brown; 5. 55-Mark Shorb; 6. 15-Tyler Miller (DNF); 7. 89-Joe Brown (DNF); 8. 112-Roland Brown (DNF)
Classic Racing Heat One Finish (6 laps) – 1. 20-Steven Cantwell Jr.; 2. 9-Dylan Brown; 3. 53-Bill Brown; 4. 89-Joe Brown; 5. 55-Mark Shorb; 6. 8-Tyler Miller (DNF)
Classic Racing Heat Two Finish (6 laps) – 1. 27-Connor Cantwell; 2. 15-Logan Miller; 3. 07-Nathan Todt; 4. 35-Steven Cantwell Jr.; 5. 112-Roland Brown (DNF)
