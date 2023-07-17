Rahmer

Freddie Rahmer celebrates his victory in the feature race at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night. It was Rahmer’s eighth victory of the 2023 season. (Lincoln Speedway).

Freddie Rahmer drove from his ninth place starting spot to his eighth win of the season at Lincoln on Saturday night. It was also Rahmer’s 32nd career win at Lincoln, putting him one win away from tying Greg Hodnett’s win total on the all-time win list.

Freddie found his way into the top five from his ninth starting spot only 5 laps into the 30-lap feature, “We had a decent start.” Rahmer then sat in fourth for a few laps as two cars battled in front of him, “I was just trying to be patient to see where to be. Those guys were running side by side and running a good pace early on.” Freddie got by Matt Campbell for third and then made a huge move, passing two cars, to take the lead on the following lap. Rahmer held on to the lead during three restarts in the second half of the race and went on to score the win on Dean’s Auto Plaza Night.

