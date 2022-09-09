Call it The Drive 2022.
Nursing a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter and having forced a New Oxford punt, South Western had the ball at its own one-foot line. A key third-down conversion on a pass in the flat from Max Wisensale to Cohen Bull kept the long incursion alive.
Bull finished the improbable foray on a 9-yard saunter to give the guests a 10-point lead on their way to a 24-7 victory in an early season battle of unbeatens at the Ox Yard on Friday night.
The Mustangs (3-0) had scoring drives of 80, 81, 99 and 79 yards in the triumph.
“We were just thinking of trying to get some breathing room. Bull caught a swing pass and fought tooth and nail to get the first down,” said Steed head coach Tony Shermeyer of the pivotal possession. “Max (Wisensale) played great. He did an amazing job managing our game plan.”
New Oxford (2-1) moved the ball in spurts but had trouble penetrating the red zone. Repeated penalties (8-99) proved the Colonials’ undoing.
“We bailed them out and let them get momentum that carried through the rest of the game,” said Ox head coach Jason Warner. “Offensively we couldn’t capitalize. We moved up and down between the 20’s all night but killed ourselves with penalties. We can be better.”
South Western won the toss and elected to defer. The Colonials moved the chains on the ground behind Jett Moore and Brittyn Eakins but the drive stalled and they punted.
The Mustangs started on their own 20 and moved 80 yards in a time-consuming march. Wisensale hit Damon Ogden in stride on a 35-yard run and catch. Matt Benzing added the point-after and the Mustangs led 7-0.
On the ensuing series, Moore went to the air and found Brennan Holmes on a go route. Holmes outjumped the defender, snagged the spheroid and sashayed into the end zone. Idris Ahmentovic’s extra point knotted the contest on the first play of the second period.
Later in the frame, Ahmentovic intercepted Wisensale near midfield but the Ox couldn’t take advantage. South Western could when Bull picked off a Moore pass and returned it 40 yards to the Colonial 19. The Mustangs settled for Benzing’s 35-yard field goal to snatch a 10-7 advantage with 9:05 to go in the half.
The Mustang defense forced another punt. When the Ox downed it inside the one, the home team looked poised to turn the contest around. Wisensale & Company had other ideas and drove the length of the gridiron.
Another Ahmentovic interception spoiled South Western’s first possession of the second half, but hope was short-lived. Bull blasted off right tackle on an 18-yard fourth quarter scoring dash after the Steeds had moved from their own 21 to complete the scoring. Ogden added a late pick and return to put the triumph on ice.
“They stayed on schedule and had few negative plays,” said Warner of the victors. “Credit to them.”
Eakins rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries and Holmes notched nine receptions for 109 yards in a losing effort. Wisensale completed 16 of 26 for 189 yards and connected with eight different receivers.
“We had a bend but don’t break philosophy on defense,” said Shermyer. “I’m really proud how they played.”
South Western hosts Dallastown and the New Oxford travels to Dover on Friday.
South Western 7 10 7 0 — 24
New Oxford 0 7 0 0 — 7
First quarter
SW — Damon Ogden 35 pass from Max Wisensale (Matt Benzing kick) 2:24
Second quarter
NO — Brennan Holmes 55 pass from Jett Moore (Idris Ahmentovic kick) 11:50
SW — Benzing 35 FG 9:05
SW — Cohen Bull 9 run (Benzing kick) 00:29.1
Fourth quarter
SW — Bull 18 run (Benzing kick) 8:58
Team Statistics
SW NO
First downs 20 13
Rushes-yards 33-128 26-140
Att-comp-int 16-26-2 13-21-2
Passing yards 189 150
Total yards 317 290
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yds 7-55 8-99
Punts-avg 0-0.0 3-44.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: SW-Cohen Bull 8-51, Max Wisensale 14-39, Robby Sterner 4-14, Austin Rollman 4-13, Luca DiRienzo 2-11; NO -Brittyn Eakins 14-81, Jett Moore 7-48, Riley Killen 5-11.
Passing: SW-Wisensale 16-26-189-2; NO-13-21-150-2.
Receiving: SW-Damon Ogden 5-79, Bull 3-24, Sam Dickmyer 2-21, Noah Bankert 2-13, Cade Baumgardner 1-13, Jackson Hersh 1-13, Declan Smith 1-11, Carson Trone 1-7; NO-Brennan Holmes 9-109, Cameron Herring 3-35, Evan Schriver 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.