It was another quality season turned in by the Gettysburg High School football program in its first year back in the Mid-Penn Conference since the 2013 campaign.
The Warriors captured the Mid-Penn Colonial division crown, their first division title since bringing home the YAIAA-2 hardware in 2018.
After losing to New Oxford in Week 2 to even their record at 1-1, Gettysburg ripped off six straight victories before falling to Northern, 24-23, in Week 9. The team recovered in Week 10 and defeated Susquehanna Twp, 23-16, on the road to be outright division champs.
All told, Gettysburg finished the season with an 8-3 record, losing in the District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals to Cocalico, 23-13.
A strong senior class led the way for the Maroon & White with 10 seniors and a sophomore being named to the division’s coaches’ all-star team, which was released earlier this week.
Leading the way for Gettysburg was senior Dunn Kessel, who received a first-team selection on both offensive and defensive line. Kessel finished the season with 41 tackles and helped to pave the way for the Warriors to rush for 192.3 yards per game.
Kessel was joined on the first team by classmate Tanner Newman, who was selected for the first team at wide receiver and received a second-team nod for his play defensively and as a returner. Newman snagged 32 balls for 686 yards and five scores. He also averaged 32.5 yards per kickoff return, taking one back to the house. On defense, Newman had 51 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
The final first-team selection was quarterback Brady Heiser. The sophomore signal caller threw for 1,537 yards and eight scores to five interceptions, connecting on 54 percent of his pass attempts. Heiser also rushed for 327 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Senior running back Jayden Johnson garnered a second-team spot after finishing the season with an area-best 1,260 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He topped 100 yards in each of the first eight games of the season. He also caught ten passes.
A pair of linebackers, seniors Cody Furman and Wyatt Heistand, were picked on the second team for their excellent seasons.
Furman, an inside backer, led the team in tackles with 146, while also causing a pair of fumbles. Heistand, an outside backer, recorded 102 stops with a team-best eight sacks.
Additionally, senior offensive lineman Aden Baker made the cut on the second team.
Senior tight end Jakaree Anderson (14 catches, 192 yards) and offensive linemen Javon VanBrakle and Ryan Benedict, along with Baker, (74 tackles), a linebacker and senior defensive back Sean Higgins (25 tackles, 1 INT) were all picked honorable mention.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Football Coaches’ All-Stars
Offensive Player of the Year: Tavon Cooper, Greencastle, RB
Defensive Player of the Year: Sage Thomas, Mechanicsburg, LB
Coach of Year: Joe Heeden, Susquehanna Twp
First Team
Offensive Line: Sam Gunning, Northern; Dunn Kessel, Gettysburg; Josh Angelo, East Pennsboro, Trent Chambers, Susquehanna Twp, Spencer Siegel, Northern
Tight End: Seth Brubaker, Mechanicsburg
Wide Receiver: Erby Weller, Shippensburg; Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Twp, Tanner Newman, Gettysburg
Quarterback: Brady Heiser, Gettysburg
Running Back: Tavon Cooper, Greencastle, Cole Bartram, Northern
Kicker: Mason Yohn, Northern
Punter: Mason Yohn, Northern
Defensive Line: Seth Brubaker, Mechanicsburg; Josh Angelo, East Pennsboro; Sam Gunning, Northern, Dunn Kessel, Gettysburg
Linebacker: Sage Thomas, Mechanicsburg; Cole Bartram, Northern; Razzay Bowles, Susquehanna Twp; Mikal Holden, Waynesboro
Defensive Back: Trae Kater, Shippensburg; Javon White, Susquehanna Twp; Dakota Campbell, East Pennsboro
Athlete: Javon White, Susquehanna Twp
Return Specialist: Javon White, Susquehanna Twp
Second Team
Offensive Line: Kendall Johnson, Greencastle; Wyatt Hazen, Northern; Landon Carbaugh, Shippensburg; Aden Baker, Gettysburg; Drew Fry, Shippensburg
Tight End: Aubrey Carter, Susquehanna Twp
Wide Receiver: Mason Yohn, Northern; Ryan McClain, Susquehanna Twp, Seth Stouffer, Greencastle
Quarterback: Tucker Chamberlin, Shippensburg
Running Back: Jayden Johnson, Gettysburg; Trae Kater, Shippensburg
Kicker: Dakota Campbell, East Pennsboro
Punter: Dakota Campbell, East Pennsboro
Defensive Line: Aubrey Carter, Susquehanna Twp; Elijah Britner, Greencastle; Wyatt Hazen, Northern; Parker Funk, Greencastle
Linebacker: Julian Njau, Shippensburg; Cody Furman, Gettysburg; Joel McClintock, Northern; Wyatt Heistand, Gettysburg
Defensive Back: Mason Yohn, Northern; Tanner Newman, Gettysburg; Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg
Athlete: Dakota Campbell, East Pennsboro
Return Specialist: Tanner Newman, Gettysburg
Honorable Mention
East Pennsboro: Colton Yohe, OL; Ahmar Lumbard, OL; Aaron Angelo, RB; Collin Benoist, DL; Keith Oates, LB; Breckin Swope, DB; Paul Sanderson, DB
Gettysburg: Brady Heiser, ATH; Tanner Newman, ATH; Dunn Kessel, ATH, Jakaree Anderson, TE; Javon VanBrakle, OL; Ryan Benedict, OL; Aden Baker, LB; Sean Higgins, DB
Greencastle: Austin Wyand, KR/PR; Sawyer Brookens, TE; Aidan Horan, OL; Jace Szlafarski, OL; Logan Alvey, QB; Logan Shifflett, LB; Jake Yelton, LB; Darren Kline, LB; Seth Stouffer, DB
Mechanicsburg: Jeff Lougee, ATH; Parker Sample, ATH/RB; Ted Lechthaler, OL; Antonio Zeno, DB; Justin Bardo, LB
Northern: Talon Belluscio, ATH; Nate Deller, TE; Timmy Bonin, QB; Spencer Siegel, DL, Magarrin Macke, LB
Shippensburg: Amari Kerr, ATH; Cody Wehner, LB; Kaden Shope, DB; Jaysaun Gonzalez, DB
Susquehanna Twp: Dorian Smith, RB/DB; P.J. Wilson, OL; Yendor Mac, OL; Mason Lupo, OL; Torin Evans, QB; Mason Lubhold, DL; Jayden Riley, DL; Isaiah Riley, LB; Ryan McClain, DB
Waynesboro: Jaylon Bean, ATH/P; Kaden Ditch, OL; Mikal Holden, RB; Andrew Soffe, K; Marcus Smith, DL
MID-PENN ALL-STARS
Several Warriors were honored by Mid-Penn Colonial Division coaches for their performances in boys’ and girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball.
Antonio Corona was a first-team selection for Gettysburg as a forward in boys’ soccer, while goalkeeper Bryce Rudisill landed on the second team. Defenders Jonah Fleck and Bennett Rudisill were both honorable mention.
Alison Harvey (defense) and Alivia Colgan (midfield) earned second-team nods in girls’ soccer, as did Marissa Clapsadle (outside hitter) in girls’ volleyball, and the tandem of Marlee Dwyer (forward) and Olivia Tuhy (defender) in field hockey.
A trio of Warrior field hockey players received honorable mention, including Naomi Spangler (midfield), Natalee Kunkel (defense) and Sophia Williams (forward). Outside hitter Hailey Williams also made honorable mention for Gettysburg in girls’ volleyball.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mid-Penn Colonial
Player of the Year: Rylee Henson, Greencastle
Coach of the Year: Chris Nobit, Greencastle
First Team
Big Spring: Nancy Soccio, M
Boiling Springs: Molly Starner, F
Greencastle: Haley Nobit, F; Mia Liby, M; Rylee Henson, D
James Buchanan: Isabelle Hoffeditz, GK
Northern: Liv Goretski, F; Sophia Lodovici, D; Abby Freese, M; Sydney Waits, M
West Perry: Allie Yoder, D
Second Team
Boiling Springs: Sophia Felix, M; Grace Disque, D
Gettysburg: Alivia Colgan, M; Allison Harvey, D
Greencastle: Alexis Nelson, GK; Abi Guthrie, D; Madison Koons, F; Shaine Overcash, D
Northern: Siena Ondecko, D; Allison Bechtel, M
West Perry: Hannah Rahn, M
Honorable Mention
Big Spring: Ava Lay, D
Boiling Springs: Emma Surkosky, D; Ella Garman, F
Greencastle: Aubrey Smith, D
Northern: Camryn Porter, GK; Cassidy Brunner, D; Rylin Fisher, F
Shippensburg: Taylor Bard, F
West Perry: Sydney Sanno, D; Deanna Chubb, F; Taylor Lupfer, D
BOYS SOCCER
Mid-Penn Colonial
Player of the Year: Garrett White, Northern
Coach of the Year: Eric White, Northern
First Team
Big Spring: Jake Morgan, M
Boiling Springs: Matthew Furlong, F
Gettysburg: Antonio Corona, F
Greencastle: Garrett Decker, M; Mitch Lagoe, F
Northern: Garrett White, M; Nolan Wimbrough, M; Isaiah Moorhead, D
Shippensburg: Kade Rumbaugh, GK
West Perry: Garrett Bartlow, F; Josiah Twigg, D
Second Team
Big Spring: Josh Durff, D
Boiling Springs: Ryan Yurk, D; Adler Hornbake, M
Gettysburg: Bryce Rudisill, GK
Greencastle: Caleb Baine, M; Chase Davidson, M
Northern: Bennet Calaman, D; Maddox Davies, M
Shippensburg: Luke Lehman, M; Garrett Courson, M
West Perry: Kyle Port, F
Honorable Mention
Big Spring: Kaden Hetrick, D; Cameron Lay, F
Gettysburg: Jonah Fleck, D; Bennett Rudisill, D
Greencastle: Ethan Ford, GK
James Buchanan: Austin McCoy, M; Blake Wolfe, M
Northern: Andrew Bream, F
Shippensburg: Aydan Keetch, F
West Perry: Mason Sanno, F; Tyler Zeigler, D
FIELD HOCKEY
Mid-Penn Colonial
Player of the Year: Aubrie Thomas, CD East
Co-Coaches of the Year: Ashley Albright, CD East & Wendy Byers, West Perry
First Team
CD East: Aubrie Thomas, D
Greencastle: Abby Stouffer, D; Aimsley Swindell, F; Jade Erazo, D
Northern: Evelyn Morris, F; Lillian Fringer, M; Olivia Anderson, M
Shippensburg: Elly Houser, F
West Perry: Autumn Albright, M; Jordan Byers, M; Molly Zimmerman, M
Second Team
CD East: Emma Dengler, D; Mary Fure, M
Gettysburg: Marlee Dwyer, F; Olivia Tuhy, D
Northern: Gianna Caperelli, M; Maura Simpson, M
Shippensburg: Elke Staver, F; Riley Mullen, M
Waynesboro: Marlee Myers, M
West Perry: Addison Brandt, D; Alexsa Frederick, D
Honorable Mention
CD East: Lexi Phe, M
Gettysburg: Naomi Spangler, M; Natalee Kunkel, D; Sophia Williams, F
Greencastle: Julia Herrmann, M
Northern: Gwen Baublitz, D
Shippensburg: Olivia Lebitz, M
Waynesboro: Olivia Dingzon, D
West Perry: Julie Loy, M; Shay Dyer, M
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Mid-Penn Colonial
Player of the Year: Shay Kolivoski, Northern
Coach of the Year: Corry Eagler, Greencastle
First Team
Greencastle: Kiley Burkholder, OH; Madie Eagler, S; Lily Kauffman, MH; Abby Eagler, OH
James Buchanan: Campbelle Dayley, MH; Mackenzie Stoner, MH
Northern: Shay Kolivoski, L
Second Team
Big Spring: Chloe Hagenbuch, S; Kira Eisenberg, OH
Gettysburg: Marissa Clapsadle, OH
Greencastle: Ryleigh Davis, L/DS
James Buchanan: Kaleigh Hartman, OH
Northern: Leah Youtzy, MH; Jill Bender, OH
Honorable Mention
Gettysburg: Hailey Williams OH
Greencastle: Kate Furnish, MH; Bri Woodring, L/DS
Shippensburg: Alyssa Trn, MH; Laney Gilbert, L
Waynesboro: Slaydon Fisher, MH; Haven King, OH
Josh Martin contributed to this report
