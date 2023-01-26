You will find the 2023 Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission preseason trout stocking schedule for Adams County right here next Friday.
WILDLIFE ONLINE
Windows into wildlife’s wintry ways are online now, in many cases at all hours of the day.
A black bear den is a new backdrop for a 24-7 Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) livestream in Pike County.
Four PGC livestreams will run into the spring of 2023.
Also showing are the Farm Country Eagle Livestream, which provides a bird’s-eye view into a long-established nest in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland, the ever-popular Hanover, Pa. Eagle Livestream and the agency’s Snow Goose Livestream capturing the migratory action at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.
The perennially popular Hays Bald Eagles near Pittsburgh are currently being streamed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. When eggs appear, the live stream will be 24/7.
The Hays Eagle Cam is in collaboration with PixCams.com and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. You can find it on YouTube.
“While all of our wildlife livestreams are popular with viewers, there’s nothing like watching and listening to bear cubs as they begin to explore their surroundings and, ultimately, emerge from the den with their mothers to see their new world in Penn’s Woods,” PGC Information and Education Director Steve Smith said.
“We’re glad to bring back this livestream for 2023 and offer it alongside our annual wintertime wildlife cams, all of which entertain and educate viewers, and give them a whole new appreciation for wildlife,” Smith said.
The livestreams are a collaborative effort by the Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business. HDOnTap provides the streaming services and Comcast Business provides the internet connectivity for the two eagle cameras. These livestreams can be viewed directly at HDOnTap.com or through www.pgc.pa.gov.
For more information on these species and others, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.
TICK, TICK TO TROUT TIME
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission trout hatcheries are bustling with activity as PFBC staff and volunteers anticipate stocking millions of trout into hundreds of waterways for anglers to enjoy throughout the 2023 season.
“Our hatchery staff and Waterways Conservation Officers look forward to partnering with local volunteers to make sure the trout are stocked safely and efficiently and will be ready to tug on your line on opening day and for many weeks to follow,” Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director said.
The statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day will be Saturday, March 25, and the statewide Opening Day of Trout Season casts off Saturday, April 1.
The 2023 Adult Trout Stocking Schedule will be published on the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com) during the first week of February and anglers can revisit the stocking schedule frequently to remain aware of changes that may occur due to inclement weather and hatchery logistics.
The PFBC will stock 3.2 million adult trout throughout the 2023 season, which is consistent with the number of fish stocked over the past decade. Co-operative nurseries throughout the Commonwealth, like the one operated in Fairfield by the McSherrystown Fish and Game, will add about one million more trout to Penn’s waters.
At its quarterly meeting on Monday, the PFBC encouraged anglers to be safe on the ice and water when taking advantage of remaining winter fishing opportunities, especially during times when the temperature warms but the water remains very cold.
“For those who remain active on the water and ice this winter, we ask them to stay safe by being mindful of changing weather conditions, checking for adequate ice thickness, ice fishing with others, and always wearing your life jacket,” Schaeffer said.
Since 2012, the PFBC has required anyone aboard a boat less than 16 feet, including all kayaks and canoes, to wear a life jacket from November 1 through April 30.
Deaths due to cold water immersion occur in the month of May as well.
In other business, commissioners voted to establish a calendar-year boat registration cycle that is valid January 1 through December 31. Currently, Pennsylvania boat registrations are valid from April 1 to March 31, which can be confusing to boaters and result in unintentional violations. The PFBC would begin issuing calendar-year boat registrations in October 2023 which would be valid from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025. If adopted on final rulemaking at a future meeting, these amendments will go into effect upon publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Commissioners also voted to adopt a notice of proposed rulemaking pertaining to boat registration applications. Currently, for boats that have been previously registered, the PFBC requires the last registered owner to sign the REV-336 form (Application for Pennsylvania Boat Registration and/or Boat Title); or a bill of sale, signed by the last registered owner, may be substituted for the required signature on the REV-336. Under this change, the PFBC would also allow a certificate of registration (boat registration card), signed by the last registered owner, to be accepted as sufficient documentation of ownership and consent to transfer registration to the purchaser of the boat.
Commissioners voted for an amendment to fishing regulations at Sheppard-Meyers Reservoir in West Hanover Township, York County. The reservoir was completely dewatered during spring 2020 to upgrade the dam and spillway structures per Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection dam safety standards.
The PFBC plans to initiate stocking of adult trout prior to the 2023 spring trout season, followed by additional stockings this summer that will include fingerling plants of select fish species to establish a high-quality, warm-water and coolwater fishery. Under this change, the lake reservoir will be managed under a miscellaneous special regulation that will allow fishing at the lake immediately upon refill and allow for the harvest of trout but allow only catch-and-release fishing for all other species.
This approach will allow for the most rapid development of a balanced warm-water and cool-water fish community, while offering acceptable levels of recreational angling opportunities. Once the warm-water fishery is re-established, the lake will be recommended for removal from the miscellaneous special regulation and inclusion in one of the PFBC’s existing warm-water regulation programs. This amendment will go into effect upon publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
GAME ON
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners is meeting this afternoon and tomorrow at Harrisburg headquarters.
The meeting today begins at 1 p.m. for the board to hear reports from staff. Public comment will not be accepted at this meeting.
Public comment – limited to five minutes – will be accepted at the Saturday meeting on a first-to-register, first-to-speak basis. Registration begins when doors to the Harrisburg headquarters open at 7:45 a.m. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.
Following the conclusion of public comment, the board will take up its regular agenda, then will discuss new business.
The agenda for the January meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “About Us,” on the right side of the homepage, select “Events & Board Meetings,” then click the “Agenda” link.
The Game Commission’s headquarters is at 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg.
Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home.
The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed Friday and again on Saturday, following the conclusion of public comments. The livestream can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube channel.
Send your wild thoughts and photos of your first buck to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.