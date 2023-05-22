Nathan Keller took the mound as a freshman for Bermudian Springs in the Eagles’ first district playoff game a year ago against Berks Catholic, and didn’t have a very good outing in the team’s season-ending loss.
The sophomore has kept that memory fresh in his mind since then and was determined that it wouldn’t happen again this year against Middletown.
Keller was anything but bad in authoring a masterpiece in the Eagles’ 7-0 victory over the Blue Raiders in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals on Monday afternoon in York Springs.
The righty allowed just one hit over six innings and punched out five while issuing two free passes. He threw strikes on 45 of his 73 pitches.
“I’ve been looking forward to this game since last season,” Keller said. “I was nervous and gave up a lot of runs. I knew that I needed to stay calm today and just pitch.”
He continued, “My curveball was working and I was able to stay on top of my fastball. I was trying to throw strikes and let the defense go to work.”
Berm (16-5) hosts East Pennsboro (13-7) in the semifinals on Thursday. The Panthers knocked off Fleetwood on Monday, 3-1. The winner of that one will earn a ticket to the PIAA tournament, while the loser will have to win the third-place game to keep its season alive.
Monday’s victory was the Eagles’ first district tournament win since winning the championship game in 2010.
“Last year our goal was just to get to districts and we got a taste of it,” Berm head coach Jeff Carpenter said. “But we’re trying to be a consistently competitive team, day in and day out and year in and year out.”
Keller sat the Blue Raiders down in order in the top of the first and it took little time for the hosts to get their bats revved up.
Middletown southpaw Ryan Thear couldn’t locate his pitches at all in the first inning and Berm took advantage.
Lane Hubbard and Liam Cook both drew walks and Austin Reinert was hit by a pitch to load the bags for Tyson Carpenter with one down. Carpenter ripped a two-bagger to deep center that plated Hubbard and Cook, and while Reinert was cut down at the plate trying to score from first, but that did little to slow the Eagles’ rally.
Lucas Zepp drew a four-pitch free pass and Thear was done after just 28 pitches, only 10 of which were strikes. He allowed one hit, hit a batter, walked three more and was eventually charged with four runs.
Dylan Hubbard greeted Middletown reliever Tyson Leach with an RBI single and Gabe Kline followed with a run-scoring double and the hosts had a 5-0 advantage.
“Once you get a lead like that, you just want to get outs,” Keller said. “I went to the mound looking to throw strikes.”
The only knock of the game for the Raiders came with two down in the top of the second when Nick Crognale smoked a ball to deep center for a double.
Middletown threatened in the third when a pair of runners reached on a walk and hit batter with two down, but Keller retired the next batter.
In the fourth, he struck out the side, then worked around a one-out walk in the fifth, before retiring the side in order in the sixth to cap his day on the hill.
“Nate can be a dominant pitcher when he’s got his mind right and he’s got things going,” Carpenter said. “He’s got excellent stuff.”
Berm wasted some opportunities to add on runs, going scoreless in the second through fifth innings while leaving at least one runner on in each frame.
Finally in the sixth, the hosts were able to tack on a pair of runs, though they didn’t get a hit in the rally.
Dylan Hubbard drew a bases loaded walk and Reinert came home on a passed ball.
Tyson Carpenter relieved Keller to start the seventh and quickly dispatched of the visitors on a fly out and two strikeouts.
Monday was the first action for the Eagles since seeing their 11-game winning streak end against Delone Catholic in the YAIAA tournament semifinals a week prior, 3-0.
“I didn’t give the guys any days off, we went right back to work (last) Tuesday to get ready for today,” Coach Carpenter said. “We hit every day in practice, and got a ton of swings in.”
Keller added, “We had a good week of practice leading up to this game. We were working on things that we needed to improve.”
Middletown 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Bermudian 500 002 x — 7 6 0
Ryan Thear, Tyson Leach (1), Braelan Huber (5) and Landen Keyser; Nathan Keller, Tyson Carpenter (7) and Liam Cook. WP: Keller. LP: Thear. SO-BB: Thear 1-3, Leach 2-5, Huber 2-2; Keller 5-2, Carpenter 2-0. 2B: M-Nick Crognale; BS-Gabe Kline, Carpenter.
