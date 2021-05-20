EDITOR’S NOTE: A Celebration of Life for “Mr. Ed” Gotwalt was held yesterday at the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church. The service was held on what would have been his 85th birthday. This kind storyteller passed away February 26 and his iconic elephant museum and candy emporium, and roasted peanuts are world famous. “Mr. Ed” made it into the Times quite a few times. Here is one that made “Fur, Feathers & Fins” on Aug. 19, 2006. It is an honor to consider him a friend. For the record: Yogis are known to roam that part of the county.
Elephant aficionado “Mr. Ed” Gotwalt can be glad it wasn’t a pachyderm that visited his museum and candy store early yesterday morning.
It seems that a black bear of undetermined size, and with a hankering for peanuts, broke into the screened-in porch at “Mr. Ed’s” along Route 30 west, between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday.
“He dragged a 25-pound bag of peanuts back out of the hole in the screen he came through,” Ed says, “stopped on the ramp and ate some, then dragged the rest of the bag to the side of the parking lot, ate some more, and then took a good (what it is that bears do in the woods).”
Bears tend to return to the scene of tasty crimes, so Ed will be shuffling a few shells and sweets in the next few days. Hopefully, the offending Yogi won’t get a whiff of the licorice, chocolate, and plethora of peanut varieties inside.
The early fall months are keen time for bears to gorge themselves for hibernation. It’s not unusual to get reports of sightings in this area.
SIX PACK O’ PERMITS
A reader wrote to object to a change in regulations that increases the number of antlerless deer permits a hunter can get.
“I read an article that the Game Commission is allowing hunters to get six antlerless deer licenses this hunting season.
“A little ridiculous in my eyes.
“However, my question is, does that mean we will be able to shoot six deer? I sent a post to the Game Commission for an explanation and of course I got no reply.
“If this is true, I guess the Game Commission wants to eradicate the deer herd. My husband and I hunt every year and in our WMU (4A) the deer herd is very low.
“If this passes, what do we have to look forward to?”
Here is the item from the Pennsylvania Game Commission that appeared here in mid-April.
“Meanwhile, hunters will now be able to hold up to six, SIX, unfilled antlerless licenses at a time.
“Game commissioners adopted a measure that removes the three-license limit for antlerless deer hunters statewide.
“Once a hunter obtains six licenses, the hunter can’t purchase additional licenses without first harvesting deer and reporting them. At no time is a hunter able to possess more than six unfilled antlerless licenses.
“There is no limit on the total number of licenses a hunter can obtain in a license year. As long as licenses remain available, and a hunter holds fewer than six unfilled antlerless licenses, the hunter can purchase another.”
TALKIN’ FISHING
Join us next Wednesday for a roundtable discussion touching on the state of Pennsylvania waters and how anglers can enjoy them, at the first webinar in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Pennsylvania Learning Series.
The Commonwealth has some incredible diversity and is a favorite for anglers.
On the webinar will be Derek Eberly of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, CBF Watershed Coordinator Brian Gish, and yours truly. We are talking impairment, macroinvertebrates, trout waters, the mighty Susquehanna, and more.
The one-hour online discussion starts at 6:30 p.m. on May 26 and you can register at cbf.org/PALearningSeries.
A WEEK FOR SAFE BOATING
National Safe Boating Week is next week, and boaters and anglers are reminded that great memories on the water begin by following a checklist of basic safety guidelines, including wearing a life jacket.
“Boating on any of Pennsylvania’s beautiful rivers, lakes and streams can be a great escape from your daily routine,” said Laurel Anders, Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Bureau of Boating. “Whether you’re paddling, waterskiing, fishing in your favorite spot, or just relaxing on a pontoon boat, you can have fun and stay safe by following a few basic steps before and during every boating adventure.”
“We want everyone to be able to safely enjoy our state park lakes and waterways this year during boating season,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “That is why it is important that we all take the necessary steps to safely enjoy the physical and mental benefits that come with spending time on the water.”
Basic safety measures include always wearing a life jacket; taking a boating safety course; never boating under the influence; having proper registrations and launch permits; and having a float plan to let someone know where you’re boating and when you plan to return.
To learn more about boating in Pennsylvania Boating Basics page on the PFBC website at fishandboat.com or the FishBoatPA mobile app.
Find more about boating and kayaking in state parks and forests on the DCNR website.at dcnr.pa.gov.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Hundreds in the Bay Area gathered for blooming ‘corpse flower’.” Associated Press
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
