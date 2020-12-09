The PIAA approved changes Wednesday that would see an additional round added to the wrestling postseason at the recommendation of its steering committee.
On the team side, the PIAA Championships will include only district champions for a total of 10 tournament entrants.
Local sites will play host to the opening round and the quarterfinals on Feb. 8 and 10, while the Class 2A semifinals, finals and third-place dual will take place at the Giant Center in Hershey on Feb. 12. Class 3A will follow the same format the following day, also at the Giant Center.
The larger changes, however, come on the individual side with the addition of a super regional round in order to limit the state tournament field sizes to eight wrestlers. Four wrestlers from both an east and west super regional will qualify for the state tournament to be held at the Giant Center starting March 12.
Previously, each weight class at states was comprised of 20 qualifiers.
The new schedule has Class 2A sectionals set to take place on Feb. 19 with districts the following day. Regionals will be contested on Feb. 27, super regionals on Mar. 6 and states on Mar. 12. District 3 wrestlers will compete in the east super regional.
Up in Class 3A, District 3 will contest its sectionals on Feb. 20 ahead of regionals on Feb. 27, super regionals on Mar. 6 and the state tournament on Mar. 13. Area wrestlers will compete in the west super regional in Class 3A.
Each individual tournament will also be broken into two sessions, with those at 106-138 pounds wrestling in the morning and those at 145-285 pounds wrestling in the evening.
“It sort of depends how they’re going to run the first round of sectionals,” Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said when asked if the additional round will mean an added workload for wrestlers. “If that’s single-elimination then you’re going to end up with the same number of matches. And in Pennsylvania Class 3A wrestling, everyone’s got bumps and bruises if you’ve made it that far, extra weekend or not.”
Haines, whose Warriors won the District 3 Class 3A dual tournament a year ago to qualify for the state championships, said that the changes to dual tournament format won’t be a huge benefit without fans.
“In a normal year for us, yes, I’d say it could be a huge help to potentially wrestle a state dual in front of 1,000-plus fans in our gym,” he said. “But with COVID restrictions, you’re looking at like 50 people. And in a gym our size you could hear a pin drop in there with that amount of people.”
Haines also noted that individually, the changes could make more for volatility with regards to results.
“With single elimination, the pressure is really on,” he said. “You see guys all the time who lose to guys in regionals and then turn around and go beat them in states. They won’t have that chance this year. You’re going to have to peak for four weeks straight and that’s going to be really interesting. We’re going to have to make sure our kids are ready to go every time they step out there.”
The Warriors already find themselves at a slight disadvantage entering the season. Gettysburg is currently shut down due to COVID-19 concerns and wrestlers can’t return to practice until Dec. 16. Additionally, the Warriors have moved from YAIAA-1 to Division 2, meaning they will have fewer opportunities for big matches during the regular season.
“It’s going to be tough for everyone because it’s such a unique year,” Haines said. “And with us down in Division 2 this year our big duals are going to be limited, so it’s tough to really gauge where we’re at.”
Haines said that he’s tried to keep his wrestlers active year-round to prepare for any circumstances they may face, but he’s in wait and see mode when it comes to the high school season.
“We’ve tried to make sure our kids wrestle the rest of the year and we wrestled a good bit in the fall,” he said. “But you don’t know until they get out there how they’ll deal with those situations, you just hope they’re ready to go.”
