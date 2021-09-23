GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 0
The Colonials pitched their ninth shutout of the season on Thursday when they blanked visiting Gettysburg, 5-0.
The Ox (11-1), which has won nine consecutive matches, yielded only three games to the Warriors (6-5). Freshman Anya Rosenbach and sophomore Allison Horick were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Freshman Kaelyn Balko chalked up a 6-0, 6-2 nod at No. 3 as well.
In doubles play, where New Oxford uses three sophomores and a freshman, Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss were 6-0, 6-1 winners while Kylie Wampler and Annie Socks didn’t drop a game.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Kim Heinzelmann 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Bridget Duffy 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Grace Neller 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Sidney Shultz/Carmen Ray 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kyle Wampler/Annie Socks (NO) d. Emily Niner/Sophia Neely 6-0, 6-0
Bermudian Springs 3, Dover 2
Bermudian picked up its second Y-2 win against Dover, as Amelia Gerring and Carly Lau grabbed straight-set wins in singles, the team of Ava Leatherman and Emma Heinemann grabbed the decisive win in second singles.
Singles: 1. Moyer (D) d. Becca Gerringer 6-1, 6-2; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Matz 7-5, 6-2; 3. Carly Lau (BS) d. Bellot 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Wells/Gilman (D) d. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockham 5-7, 7-5, 1-0. 2. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann (BS) d. Reed/Gerdes.
Kennard-Dale 5, Biglerville 0
The Canners struggled against the high-powered Rams, failing to register a set win on Thursday..
Singles: 1. Serruto (KD) d. Marianna Hartman 6-0, 6-1; 2. Maccarelli (KD) d. Klara Kierkegaard 6-2, 6-4; 3. Warner (KD) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Hayward/Jacobs (KD) d. Hannah Orndorff/Gabby Pirich 6-1, 6-2; 2. Marslett/Serruto d. Grace Buchheister/Vaughan 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 3, Hanover 1
Trevor Morningstar and Alexis Martinez-Ramirez traded first-half goals, but it was strikes by Landon Gulden and Harry Moroz in the second half that gave the Thunderbolts the win.
Christopher Meakin made four saves in the win, while Justus Feeser notched 10 for the Nighthawks. Littlestown outshot Hanover 14-5.
Littlestown 1 2 — 3
Hanover 1 0 — 1
Goals: L-Trevor Morningstar, Landon Gulden, Harry Moroz; H-Alexis Martinez-Ramirez; Assists: L-Diego Guzman, Josh Blose. Shots: L-14; H-5; Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 4; H-Justus Feeser 10. Corners: L-5; H-3.
Delone Catholic 1, York Catholic 0
Aidan Groves’ goal on a ball from Nolan Kruse proved the difference as the Squires edged the visiting Irish.
Liam Russell started in net and kept the clean sheet for the hosts, making six saves along the way.
York Catholic 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: DC-Aidan Groves. Assists: DC-Nolan Kruse. Shots: YC-6; DC-3. Saves: YC-John Forjan 2; DC-Liam Russell 6. Corners: DC-1.
Hanover 2, Delone Catholic 1
Gabriel Schmitz knocked home a Nolan Kruse shot that came off the crossbar for the Squires in Tuesday’s loss to the Nighthawks.
Information for Hanover was not provided.
Hanover 0 2 — 2
Delone Catholic 0 1 — 1
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 5, Kennard-Dale 0
Alivia Colgan buried the first three goals of the opening half as the Warriors waltzed past the homestanding Rams on Thursday.
Colgan also had an assist prior to the break on a goal by Lauren Spangler. Madelyn Hassinger closed the scoring with a second-half marker for the Warriors.
Gettysburg 4 1 - 5
Kennard-Dale 0 0 - 0
Goals: G-Alivia Colgan 3, Lauren Spangler, Madelyn Hassinger. Assists: G-Cam Felix, Maddy Gaydon, Laura Fortnum, Colgan, Shayla Russo. Shots: G-17; KD-1. Corners: G-3; KD-1. Save: G-0; KD-10.
Delone Catholic 5, York Catholic 3
Amy Rupp and Maddie O’Brien each recorded two-goal games in addition to notching an assist each as the Squirettes won a shootout with the Irish.
Fina Mochi added the fifth goal as well as an assist of her own for Delone, while Kallie Gilbart made three stops in net.
Delone Catholic 3 2 — 5
York Catholic 2 1 — 3
Goals: DC-Amy Rupp 2, Maddie O’Brien 2, Fina Mochi; YC-Mentzer. Assists: DC-O’Brien, Rupp, Mochi; YC-Pautz, Bullen. Shots: DC-13; YC-6. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 3; YC-Gilden 6. Corners: DC-4; YC-5. JV: York Catholic 8, Delone Catholic 0
Littlestown 4, Hanover 0
Ava Bentzel piled up two goals and two assists as the Thunderbolts rolled to a shutout of the Hawkettes on Thursday.
Hannah McCauslin and Keira Lee also netted goals for the Bolts, with Jenna Sanders adding an assist.
Littlestown 2 2 — 4
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Hannah McCauslin, Ava Bentzel 2, Keira Lee. Assists: L-Bentzel 2, Lee, Jenna Sanders. Shots: L-13; H-6. Corners: L-4; H-4. Saves: L-Abby Moroz 6; H-Garman 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 3, Kennard-Dale 2 OT
Kelsey McClintock fired home the winning goal on Wednesday as the Bolts extended their season-opening unbeaten winning streak to eight games.
Summer Rathell and Kamryn Bittle gave Littlestown a 2-0 lead at halftime, with Ashlyn Rebert and Giana Grelli notching respective assists. The Rams got a tying goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation, but McClintock had the answer in OT.
Littlestown 0 2 0 0 1 — 3
Kennard-Dale 0 0 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: L-Summer Rathell, Kamryn Bittle, Kelsey McClintock; KD-Margo Channell, Madison Davidson. Assists: L-Ashlyn Rebert, Giana Grelli. Shots: L-16; KD-11. Corners: L-10; KD-11.
Delone Catholic 8, York Tech 0
Meredith Mace and Sabrina Harriett scored two goals apiece to power the Squirettes to a big win on Wednesday.
Mace struck for the first two goals of the game and Harriett followed with two of her own. Alexis McMullen, Shana Zinn, Reagan Arigo and Rowan Cook all scored tallies as well.
Delone Catholic 1 1 3 3 — 8
York Tech 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Meredith Mace 2, Sabrina Harriett 2, Alexis McMullen, Shana Zinn, Reagan Arigo, Rowan Cook. Assists: DC-Harriett, R. Arigo. Carolina Arigo. Shots: YT-1; DC-22. Corners: YT-4; DC-10.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Gettysburg 1
The Colonials shrugged off a first-set loss by storming back and handing the host Warriors a 22-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18 setback on Thursday.
Megan Adams and Riley Dodrer came up with the big swings, with both players tallying nine kills. Adams also had two blocks on the night.
Gettysburg information was unavailable at press time.
Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0
The Squirettes rolled past the Hawkettes, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 in straight sets. Makenna Mumment led the way with nine kills for Delone, while Meredith Wilson notched eight and Maggie Hughes six. Emma Anderson paced the Squirettes with 13 digs, followed closely by Maya Bunch with 10.
Littlestown 3, York Tech 0
The Bolts easily dispatched of the overmatched Spartans, 25-13, 25-8, 25-18. Maddie Dunbar stuffed the stat sheet with eight kills, seven aces, a block and an assist, while Carli Thayer did the same with eight assists, four aces, three digs and two kills.
Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0
The Eagles cruised to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 victory over the Knights thanks eight digs from Tori Murren, five aces from Haley Andrus and five aces from Heyla Martin.
Littlestown 3, Hanover 0
The Bolts climbed to 5-1 following their 25-18, 25-13, 25-8 win over the Hawkettes on Wednesday.
Maddie Dunbar hammered eight kills and Jaylin Smith pitched in five more to pace the offense. Carli Thayer directed things with 28 assists to go along with six digs and four aces.
Ellie Staub served up a trio of aces while Jenna Young and Carly Chaney combined for 11 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA meet at Kennard-Dale
Gettysburg’s Winter Oaster topped a competitive field in Tuesday’s YAIAA race at Kennard-Dale. Oaster ran a 21:26, edging Paige Watson (21:31) of South Western and Central York’s Hayley Green (21:40).
Gettysburg clipped South Western and the host Rams, improving its overall record to 10-1 while remaining 3-0 in Division 2 competition.
On the boys’ side, Garrett Quinan ran a 17:04 to take top honors on his home course. Quinan finished 13 seconds clear of runner-up Shernel Singh of South Western.
Three Warriors placed inside the top 10 led by Auden Day’s seventh-place finish in 18:24. Drew Cole (18:29) and Gavin Cole (18:30) tucked in just behind Day.
Gettysburg (9-2, 3-0) edged KD by a point while dropping decisions to Central and South Western.
Boys: Gettysburg d. Kennard 27-28; Central York d. Gettysburg 27-32; South Western d. Gettysburg 21-37
Gettysburg: Auden Day 18:24, Drew Cole 18:29, Gavin Cole 18:30, Colin Arnold 19:56, Calvin Lang 20:06
South Western: Shernel Singh 17:17, Shernan Singh 17:43, Evan Freil 18:14, Ben Bouselli 18:43, Austin Tyler 18:58
Girls: Gettysburg d. Kennard-Dale 21-35; Central York d. Gettysburg 27-28; Gettysburg d. South Western 26-30
Gettysburg: Winter Oaster 21:26, Megan Hurst 22:22, Lily Arnold 22:24, Olivia Goldman-Smith 25:55, Brooke Myers 27:19
South Western: Paige Watson 21:31, Elise Leonard 25:24, Katerina Lucabaugh 25:54, Leah Leonard 26:18, Korinne Strausbaugh 26:38
