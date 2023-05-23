New Oxford junior Ryan Carver entered the Colonials’ District 3 Class 2A matchup with Wyomissing needing seven goals to reach 100 for his career.
He didn’t know how close he was until he hit the milestone with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter and it was announced over the public address system.
Carver finished the night with eight goals and five assists to lead his team to a 22-11 victory on Tuesday night at New Oxford.
“I was aware that I was close, but didn’t know exactly how many I had,” Carver admitted after the game. “This means everything, but especially to do it in a game that we won in districts. I love my teammates and they put me in a position to do it.”
Ox head coach Jamie Carver added, “I didn’t expect him to get there tonight, because seven goals is a lot in a district game. I’m obviously happy for him to get it and get it out of the way so he can just focus on playing and not hitting a number.”
Tuesday’s win marked the second straight year the Colonials knocked off the Spartans in the first round of districts. They downed them 14-4, a year ago before losing to Cocalico in the quarterfinals.
Second-seeded Susquehannock (14-3) awaits on Friday at 6 p.m. in Glen Rock. The Warriors defeated the Colonials, 20-2, in the teams’ meeting earlier this season.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to slow them down,” Jamie Carver said of what his team needs to do to give itself a chance to pull the upset. “We have to minimize our mistakes and look at it as a chance to make a mark for New Oxford lacrosse.”
A win would put the Ox into the district semis for the first time ever, and would also earn them a trip to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
New Oxford (10-6) broke open a tight game that stood at 9-7 at intermission by pocketing the first 10 goals of the third quarter.
The Colonials piled up those goals in a little less than seven minutes with Jake Ward and Carver each scoring three of them.
Wyomissing (10-8) scored the last two goals of the third period, but the mercy-rule clock ran for the entire final stanza.
“We thought that this could be a dogfight and a game of runs and it was in the first half. We also didn’t finish well enough in the first half,” Jamie Carver said. “We tightened up our defense and opened up our offensive formation more in the second half.”
He continued, “Brady Courville was awesome on faceoffs after halftime — I think he only lost two of them.”
Nick Hoffman got the scoring going in Tuesday’s match when he intercepted a clear attempt by the hosts and found the back of the net with 8:41 to play in the opening quarter.
That lead held for two minutes, but three tallies in 38 seconds by the Colonials flipped the score in a hurry. Cayden Glatfelter, Jarrett Bitzer and Carver netted the markers.
Wyomissing ran off three straight to grab a 4-3 advantage, but Carver’s goal with 1:16 to play in the opening frame leveled it.
The Ox managed to open up an 8-5 lead on Carver’s goal with 5:30 to go until intermission, but the visitors closed to within 9-7 at the break following Chase Maggs’ goal with 10 seconds to play until the break.
In addition to Carver’s big night, Ward scored five times, Bitzer had a hat trick with two helpers and Luke Petrie and Glatfelter each tickled the twine twice.
