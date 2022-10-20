I always enjoyed helping with the local Christmas Bird Count.
I think I got more out of the experiences than the Audubon volunteers who were looking to me for actual and accurate observations of our feathered friends.
I remember riding shotgun along Blackhorse Tavern Road west of Gettysburg in 2012. Art Kennell, one of the kindest gentlemen and knowledgeable birders you could ever meet, was at the wheel. Sorry, but I don’t remember who the others in the backseat were.
At one point, Art slowed the car and the windows on the passenger-side of the car rolled down. All eyes peered in wonder across the mowed field. Binoculars were raised.
There. Standing majestically…… was a cockbird. It was a ringneck pheasant sighting that would ring the bell for those who would review the day’s bird data.
I remembered younger days, walking fields just like that one, and pushing multiple pheasants on successful hunts.
Even back in the day of this bird count, those days were gone.
I clearly remember saying not long after the Blackhorse pheasant phenomenon that, “There will come a day when on this bird count, there will be more bald eagles counted, than pheasants.”
I think it happened that very day.
In 2022, pheasants are even more scarce.
If you see one, it’s likely been farm-raised.
So, good luck hunters!
The statewide pheasant season opens tomorrow, and the Game Commission has stocked 235,000 birds, about 14,000 more than for the 2021-22 license year.
Adult hunters and some senior hunters who pursue pheasants must have a pheasant permit in addition to a general hunting license. The permit costs $26.97 and must be signed and carried while hunting pheasants. Senior lifetime resident license holders who acquired their licenses prior to May 13, 2017, are exempt from needing a pheasant permit. Junior hunters and mentored permit holders under 17 need a free permit.
Permit revenue for the 2021-22 license year exceeded $1.4 million.
“The popularity of pheasant hunting in Pennsylvania is reflected by the number of permits issued for adult and junior hunters, both showing increasing trends since 2018,” said Ian Gregg, chief of the Game Commission’s Wildlife Operations Division.
Except for within the Central Susquehanna and Franklin County Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, male and female pheasants are legal to harvest statewide. Although protecting hens is an important aspect of wild pheasant management, survival of propagated pheasants is too low to support sustainable populations, even without hunting mortality. While the Game Commission raises and releases pheasants at a ratio of around three males for every one female, the harvest of all pheasants is lawful and encouraged.
So, how are you supposed to find pheasants?
Because pheasant hunting in Pennsylvania relies on the release of propagated birds, hunters are wise to focus their efforts on the time periods and locations where the Game Commission stocks birds. To increase awareness of where and when pheasants will be stocked, the agency publishes an allocation table and interactive stocking locations map at www.pgc.pa.gov..
Click on “Hunt & Trap” on the upper banner, then “Hunting,” then “Small Game,” then “Ring-necked Pheasant,” then “Stockings.” A table displays the number of pheasants to be released in each Game Commission region.
Click on a region to see the number of male and female pheasants planned for stocking in each county for each release, as well as the range of dates for each release, and a listing of each property to be stocked.
The pheasant season runs from Oct. 22-Nov. 25, including Sundays Nov. 13 and Nov. 20; Dec. 12-23, and then Dec. 26-Feb. 27. The limit is two birds daily with six in possession.
With the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) out there, hunters should take precautions.
Proper handling the wild birds they harvest, hunters not only protect themselves, but help reduce the risk that this extremely contagious disease spreads to other birds.
HPAI can infect humans, though just one human HPAI case has been reported in the United States during this outbreak.
Bird hunters should: harvest only healthy-looking wild birds; wear gloves when handling any wild birds; wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after handling wild birds; dress harvested wild birds in the field; change clothing as needed, especially if visibly soiled or if any wild birds came in contact with clothing; change clothing, including footwear, before coming in contact with any pet birds or domestic poultry; and wash all equipment, tools, and work surfaces with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10% household bleach solution. Allow to air dry or rinse after 10 minutes of contact time.
Any sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852. Sick or dead wild birds should be reported to the Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD or online using the Wildlife Health Survey tool at www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
STOP, THIEF!
The Game Commission’s “Operation Game Thief” (OGT) program is an anonymous way for law-abiding hunters to police their sport and see that outlaws get some comeuppance. It also protects wild birds and mammals by encouraging this with information related to wildlife crimes to report it as soon as possible.
To confidentially report information, call the OGT toll-free hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 1-888-PGC-8001.
For more info about OGT, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.
Send your wild thoughts and photos of pheasants to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.