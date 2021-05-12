BASEBALL
Biglerville 10, York Catholic 4
Three Canners went deep in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s win that clinched a YAIAA-4 title.
Biglerville (12-5) used a seven-run fifth inning to put away the Irish and lock down their third straight division crown. Connor Orner homered for the second time this week, hitting a solo shot. Ben Angstadt followed with a solo blast of his own, and later in the frame Logan Brewer tagged a three-run bomb to put the game away.
Orner and Kolton Trimmer racked up two hits each, with Trimmer and Cameron Hartzel bagging doubles.
Eli Weigle went the distance on the hill, working around 10 hits while fanning two and allowing four earned runs.
Biglerville 010 270 0 — 10 10 0
York Catholic 000 130 0 — 4 10 4
Eli Weigle. Walker, Campbell (5), Sutton (7). WP: Weigle. LP: Walker. SO-BB: Weigle 2-4, Walker 6-3, Campbell 2-0, Sutton 1-0. 2B: B-Cameron Hartzell, Kolton Trimmer, YC-Sutton. HR: B-Logan Brewer, Connor Orner, Ben Angstadt; YC-Catterall
Bermudian Springs 9,
Kennard-Dale 6
The Eagles erupted for five runs in the fifth inning and held off a late Ram surge to score the upset on Wednesday.
Bermudian (4-13) saw Dalton Reinert, Connor Shaw and Riley Martin drive in two runs each as it took down KD (10-6). Carter Stuart, Brock Carpenter and Reinert all doubled for Berm, which saw six players record hits.
Kennard-Dale 101 013 0 — 6 8 4
Bermudian 100 251 x — 9 9 4
Ragland, Morris (5). Dalton Reinert, Connor Shaw (6), Carter Stuart (6). WP: Shaw. LP: Ragland. SO-BB: Ragland 2-3, Morris 1-0, Reinert 1-6, Shaw 0-2, Stuart 0-0. 2B: KD-Loucks 2; BS-Stuart, Brock Carpenter, Reinert. 3B: KD-Williams.
Red Lion 1, South Western 0
Shane Guise pitched six innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts to lead the Lions past the Mustangs in YAIAA action on Wednesday.
Braylon Roberts worked the seventh for the save.
Carlos Caraballo took the loss despite yielding only one earned run, which came in the opening inning, over his three-plus inning stint.
Austin Long recorded South Western’s lone base knock.
South Western 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Red Lion 100 000 x — 1 4 0
Carlos Caraballo, Austin Long (4), Levi Loughry (5). Shane Guise, Braylon Roberts (7). WP: Guise. LP: Caraballo. SO-BB: Caraballo 5-3, Long 1-1, Loughry 1-0, Guise 7-2, Roberts 2-1. 2B: RL-Kyle Daugherty, Jason Kreiger, Roberts.
SOFTBALL
Biglerville 15, York Catholic 5
Hannah Naylor and Lexi Pickett hammered long home runs to power the Canners to third win in three days.
Naylor delivered a three-run shot to the opposite field in the second inning, then drove in three more runs to polish off a 3-for-4 day that included six RBI and two runs scored.
Pickett went 3-for-5 and scored three times, crushing a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Olivia Miller and Abigail Reckard had two hits apiece, with Miller tallying a pair of RBI for Biglerville (5-13).
Biglerville 031 061 4 — 15 12 6
York Catholic 001 112 0 — 5 6 2
Abigail Reckard. Kalbarczyk, Michalski (5). WP: Reckard. LP: Kalbarczyk. SO-BB: Reckard 3-4, Kalbarczyk 3-7, Michalski 0-4. HR: B-Hannah Naylor, Lexi Pickett
Eastern York 8, Gettysburg 3
The Golden Knights pushed seven runs across the dish in the fifth and sixth innings to deal the Warriors a setback on Wednesday. Gettysburg (12-6) rallied with three in the top of the seventh but dropped its third straight contest.
Kaelyn Blocher, Rachel Keller and Ella Andras swatted two hits each for Gettysburg, with Blocher and Keller tagging doubles.
Gettysburg 000 000 3 — 3 8 5
Eastern York 100 043 x — 8 8 2
WP: Estes. LP: Jenna Brasee. SO-BB: Brasee 4-2, Estes 4-3. 2B: G-Rachel Keller, Kaelyn Blocher; EY-Estes, Breault. HR: EY-Breault.
Kennard-Dale 11, Bermudian Springs 2
Julie Rubelmann stroked three hits at the plate and whiffed nine from the pitching circle to pace the Rams on Wednesday.
The Eagles (9-9) saw Hannah Chenault and Tori Murren post two singles apiece in the loss.
Kennard-Dale 220 223 0 — 11 17 0
Bermudian Springs 000 020 0 — 2 10 5
WP: Rubelmann. LP: Tori Murren. SO-BB: Rubelman 9-1, Murren 1-0. 2B: KD-Vaughn, Ashenfelter
York Tech 19, Hanover 1
Mandy Estes homered for the Spartans, who paraded around the bases for 18 runs in the second inning of Wednesday’s contest.
Keana Noel delivered an RBI double for Hanover, scoring leadoff batter Cassidy Conover who had singled.
York Tech 1(18) — 19 5 0
Hanover 1 0 — 1 2 1
WP: Alissa Shue. LP: Keana Noel. SO-BB: Shue 4-0, Noel 3-15. 2B: H-Noel. HR: YT-Mandy Estes
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 17, Eastern York 5
Hannah Zimmer filled the net with seven goals and Morgan Scott made 18 saves for the Colonials in Tuesday’s win over the host Knights.
Ally Mathis poured in four goals and Morgan Sauter recorded a hat trick for the Ox. Bethany Cohee assisted on four tallies, while Sydney Winpigler had three helpers.
Goals: NO-Hannah Zimmer 7, Ally Mathis 4, Morgan Sauter 3, Savannah Winpigler 2, Bethany Cohee; EY-Zerbe 4, Lippy 1. Assists: NO-Cohee 4, Sydney Winpigler 3, Mathis, Hailey Linebaugh, Sav. Winpigler, Zimmer, Sauter, Haidee Lupian. Shots: NO-28; EY-28. Saves: NO-Morgan Scott 18; EY-Summer Bleen 9
