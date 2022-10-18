While league championship races are always fun and exciting, District 3 made a change last year in its cross country qualifying format that made the league meets even more competitive. Now, the only way anyone can qualify for the district meet is through the conference or league meet.
With the new arrangement, the YAIAA Cross Country Championships, held Tuesday just north of York at John Rudy Park in Emigsville, had an extra measure of excitement and intrigue as area runners not only ran for medals, but for a chance to extend their respective seasons.
The class of field was Dallastown, as the Wildcat girls’ and boys’ teams both won YAIAA team titles. But team-wise, South Western put together a great day for area runners and qualified both teams for districts as well.
In the girls’ race, freshman Cali Cook showed her precocious talent, placing seventh to lead the Mustangs to a third-place finish. While the race was won by Dallastown’s Victoria Rodriguez in a blazing time of 18:24.3, Cook ran one of her best races of the year to grab seventh in 19:58.9. Not far behind was teammate Paige Watson (21st, 20:47.6) to give the Mustangs a good one-two punch.
“When the competition is up like this, it makes me run faster,” Cook said. “Those girls from Dallastown push you for sure. I was trying to get in position to be ready for the last hill and just push through. We are so happy to be going to districts as a team. I am going to try to get a better start and see what I can do.”
The race was a battle right from the start, with a large pack of about 15 runners up at the front. Cook was in that pack, getting pulled along by the more experienced runners, with Watson not far behind.
At the two-mile mark, Rodriguez had busted the race open with a big move, and she would not be challenged. But the race behind her was on. As the runners came down the final 300-meter hill to the finish, they had spread out, and no one in the top 25 got passed in the final stretch. Rodriguez’s teammate Kailey Granger held on to second place, and was the only other runner to finish below 19 minutes (18:37.6).
Watson, the Mustangs’ only senior, was ecstatic about going to districts as a team. Though she has qualified individually every year since she was a freshman, this is the first time she has gone with her teammates. It is also her first year with new coach Janet Gass. Bruce Lee, who mentored the Mustang runners for over 30 years, retired last year.
“I am definitely very excited,” Watson said. “It is an amazing feeling to have such a strong team this year. We have not gone to districts as a team in my entire four years. I am so happy to have gotten our team where we wanted to be. I really miss Coach Lee as my coach, but I am glad to keep his legacy going. I hope we made him proud. But Coach (Gass) is great to work with and knows what she is doing.”
Dallastown dominated the race, placing its entire top seven in the top 20, scoring a low 36 points for the win. South Western scored 124 for third place, just three points ahead of Red Lion.
“Cali is very competitive and she hates to lose,” Gass said of her first-year phenom. “When you have somebody who is very naturally athletically gifted and someone who is talented and competitive, you have an animal. And that is what she is. I can’t wait to see what she can do.”
Also qualifying for districts in 3A was New Oxford’s Erin Deak, Kali Neiderer, and Katelyn Dicken. Among 2A runners, Livia Lighty and Madison Kuhn of Bermudian Springs, Abigail Riedel of Littlestown, and Biglerville’s Isabel Mauss, Kaiti Kline and Hope Chapman will run next week as well.
Delone’s top runner, Samantha Smith, did not compete, as she is in a boot with a possible stress fracture. Her condition will be evaluated this week. All Class 1A runners, including those from Delone and Fairfield, will be moving on to compete at districts.
In the boys’ race, Littlestown’s Peyton Small was the big surprise. Small, a junior, has improved every year since his freshman year, and has gained enough experience and confidence to run up at the top of a big race. At the YAIAA meet he did just that.
While defending champion Matt O’Brien of Susquehannock took off fast and was gone by the 800-meter mark, there was a tight pack of about 12 runners at the mile mark. Included in that pack were Small and the Singh brothers, Shernel and Shernan, from South Western.
“I know this race always goes out super fast,” Small said, “so I didn’t want to work real hard at the start, but I wanted to get out so not to get tripped up in the traffic. I had my eye on Shernel and Neil Oestereich (York Suburban). I got on them and tried to hang on with them. It was a stretch, but I felt like I could keep up with them. It worked out pretty well.”
At the two-mile mark, O’Brien had built a monstrous 45-second lead, but the trail pack was still intact, with Shernel Singh, Small, and Shernan Singh in sixth, seventh, and eighth. At the finish it was a dead sprint for the line. Oestereich had passed the local trio and finished in fifth. Shernel ran 16:38.0 for seventh, Shernan was eighth in 16:39.2, just out-leaning Small in ninth (16:39.5).
It was a great race. O’Brien’s final winning time was 15:36.5, 45 seconds ahead of Dallastown’s Jakob Rager.
“We have worked with the Singhs with the attitude that they have nothing to lose,” said coach Gass. “The mindset is just to go out and run hard and see what happens.”
Neal Price had a nice race for New Oxford. Price had a goal of finishing in the top 20 to win a medal, and he did just that, placing 18th in 17:26.3. His effort also earned him a place at districts.
“I wanted to run sub-17 and finish in the top twenty,” Price said. “I got one of them. The course next week is good, but it has a tough hill at the end. I think it will take low 17s, or maybe breaking 17 minutes, and top 35 to make it to states. I think maybe I can do that.”
With the Singhs leading the way, and the Mustang pack having a good day, South Western’s second-place finish was a thing of beauty. It took a good effort from everyone, and while Dallastown just had too much to overtake, second in the league is quite an accomplishment.
“We thought we had a chance to do what we did today, but not everyone, like Central PA Runner (publication), thought that,” Gass said. “So I said to the teams, let’s just go out there and show them what we can do. We have been underrated all season, but they work so hard and are great to work with. I am so glad that we are moving on to Districts as a team.”
Other individual district qualifiers in AAA include Price’s New Oxford teammates Elijah Beichler and Liam Rosenbach.
Bermudian Springs, led by a fine 33rd-place finish by Parker Sanders (18:33.2), finished in 15th place overall, but as the third 2A team, the Eagles will compete in districts as a team. Also qualifying in 2A were Biglerville’s Aidan Kissner and Liam Hardy, along with Littlestown’s Cyrus Marshall and Jared Lochary.
Delone Catholic ran a very strong race to take first place among 1A schools. Senior Aden Davis led the Squires with a 27th-place finish (17:46.4). Delone beat rival York Catholic, and if the Squires can repeat that effort at districts, they will have a good chance to make it to states as a team.
The District 3 championship meet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Big Spring High School in Newville. The district meet, run in three divisions, is the qualifying meet for the state championships.
YAIAA Cross Country Championships
Tuesday — John Rudy Park
Girls’ Team Results (out of 14 full teams)
1.Dallastown 36, 2.Northeastern 83, 3.South Western 124, 4.Red Lion 127, 5.Central York 137, 6.York Catholic 163, 7.York Suburban 187, 8.Spring Grove 227, 9.Eastern York 238, 10.Dover 253, 11.New Oxford 272…13.Delone Catholic 350.
Girls’ Results (medalists, out of 105 finishers)
1.Victoria Rodriguez (Dal) 18:24.3, 2.Kailey Granger (Dal) 18:37.6, 3.Nicole Dauberman (Sus) 19:01.0, 4.Madeline Murphy (YC) 19:12.8, 5.Ella Bahn (SG) 19:20.3, 6.Kaydence Strange (EY) 19:43.6, 7.Cali Cook (SW) 19:58.9, 8.Trista Webster 20:09.7, 9.Alexis Federline (Dal) 20:14.0, 10.Angelina Hammond (KD) 20:19.4, 11.Ashley Main (CY) 20:20.8, 12.Hayley Green (CY) 20:26.0, 13.Addison Emenheiser (Dal) 20:30.9, 14.Sophia Treglia (NE) 20:32.6, 15.Haylie Kurilla (NE) 20:46.6, 16.Mae Treml (Dal) 20:43.0, 17.Natalie Good (Dal) 20:46.5, 18.Rylie Kurilla (NE) 20:46.5, 19.Rebekah Wertz (NE) 20:46.6, 20.Abbey Gable (Dal) 20:46.9, 21.Paige Watson (SW) 20:47.6, 22.Abby Butera (RL) 20:50.1, 23.Summer Hogan (Do) 20:58.6, 24.Grace Kauffman 20:58.6, 25.Charlee Kurtz (SG) 21:01.8.
South Western (3): 7.Cali Cook 19:58.9, 21.Paige Watson 20:47.6, 31.Julia Smith 21:54.3, 35.Cecilia Thomason 22:13.3, 45.Elise Leonard 22:43.6, 64.Mary Duggan 23:52.3, 85.Aubrie Berwager 25:02.1.
New Oxford (11): 41.Erin Deak 22:30.1, 46.Kali Neiderer 22:44.5, 65.Katelyn Dicken 23:56.2, 73.Courtney Cox 24:19.3, 84.Sabinra Reck 25:00.0, 92.Carmen Foster 25:53.6, 97.Chloe Trawinski 27:16.1.
Delone Catholic (13): 52.Samantha Bealmear 23:03.6, 58.Kaylie Brown 23:27.1, 93.Emma Goddard 25:58.7, 100.Emma Bunty 28:06.2, 105.Julia Miller 31:16.8.
Bermudian Springs (--): 55.Livia Lighty 23:08.4, 83.Madison Kuhn 224:48.0.
Biglerville (--): 71.Isabel Mauss 24:16.8, 77.Thani Ventura-Honorato 24:26.4, 96.Kaiti Kline 27:44.8, 99.Hope Chapman 27:53.4.
Littlestown (--): 60.Abigail Riedel 23:32.8.
Boys’ Team Results (out of 20 full teams)
1.Dallastown 72, 2.South Western 121, 3.Central York 128, 4.Susquehannock 132, 5.Red Lion 168, 6.Northeastern 170, 7.York Suburban 182, 8.Delone Catholic 241, 9.Dover 251, 10.York Catholic 254, 11.New Oxford 273…15.Bermudian Springs 383…16.Littlestown 427…19.Biglerville 545…20.Fairfield 576
Boys’ Results
(medalists, out of 136 finishers)
1.Matt O’Brien (Sus) 15:36.5, 2.Jakob Rager (Dal) 16:21.9, 3.Dylan Cunningham (KD) 16:30.4, 4.Griffin Ridler (NE) 16:30.7, 5.Neil Oestereich (YS) 16:33.4, 6.Jackson Gutekunst (Dal) 16:34.2, 7.Shernel Singh (SW) 16:38.0, 8.Shernan Singh (SW) 16:39.2, 9.Peyton Small (Lit) 16:39.5, 10.Steven Miller (WY) 16:58.5, 11.Parker Keiser (RL) 17:00.1, 12.Gabriel Kolsevich (Dal) 17:06.0, 13.Wyatt Peeling (NE) 17:12.7, 14.Austin Strickler (CY) 17:13.4, 15.Mitchell Bradley (YC) 17:16.8, 16.Daniel Naylor (RL) 17:21.7, 17.Braden Dacheux (CY) 17:23.1, 18.Neal Price (NO) 17:26.3, 19.Nathan Kenien (YS) 17:26.3, 20.Caleb Hogan (Do) 17:26.4, 21.Jensen Glatfelter (Do) 17:26.6, 22.Shea McCleary (Dal) 17:30.2, 23.Zachary Sowers (CY) 17:30.3, 24.Allen Divel (SW) 17:40.8, 25.Grant Hartman (Sus) 17:45.4.
South Western (2): 7.Shernel Singh 16:38.0, 8.Shernan Singh 16:39.2, 24.Allen Divell 17:40.8, 26.Austin Tyler 17:45.9, 56.James Bonczewski 18:34.7, 77.Brody Fuhrman 19:21.3, 89.Ethan Diamond 19:38.9.
Delone Catholic (8): 27.Aden Davis 17:46.4, 35.Ryan Young 18:06.8, 38.Liam Allen 18:10.3, 57.Joey Caitlin 18:35.8, 84.Jack Goedecker 19:33.8, 87.Owen Ignatowski 19:35.6, 90.Evan Donnelly 19:41.6.
New Oxford (11): 18.Neil Price 17:26.3, 55.Elijah Beichler 18:34.4, 59.Liam Rosenbach 18:38.7, 69.Javier Salazar 19:08.2, 72.William Schuck 19:12.1, 95.Mason Richter 20:09.0, 120.Gavin Miller 21:28.3.
Bermudian Springs (15): 33.Parker Sanders 18:02.0, 58.Cole Stuart 18:37.9, 94.Jacob Simpson 19:59.1, 96.Lucas Campagna 20:10.2, 102.Bryce Harner 20:30.5, 112.Logan Phillips 20:58.6, Adrian Karras 21:53.4.
Littlestown (16): 9.Peyton Small 16:39.5, 85.Cyrus Marshall 19:34.7, 86.Jared Lochary 19:35.4, 121.Matthew Hogg 21:51.8, 126.Cameron Kump 22:15.8, 131.Michael Reiner 22:58.6, 136.Tyler Kowalczyk 25:04.0.
Biglerville (19): 78.Aidan Kissner 19:23.9, 83.Liam Hardy 19:31.4, 123.Chance Davis 21:58.2, 128.Austin Woltz 22:24.5, 133.Landon Anglin 23:41.8, 135.Aubrey King 24:33.2.
Fairfield (20): 104.Matthias Sacco 20:33.6, 110.Ethan Taylor 20:54.2, 114. Chris Brown 21:05.9, 116.Nathan Davis 21:07.9, 132.Josh Talcott 23:37.3.
