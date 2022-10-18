RACE
South Western’s Shernel Singh (657) and Shernan Singh (656) lead Littlestown’s Peyton Small toward the finsh line in the YAIAA Cross Country Championships on Tuesday at John Rudy Park. The trio finished 7-8-9, respectively, to qualify for the District 3 Championships. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

While league championship races are always fun and exciting, District 3 made a change last year in its cross country qualifying format that made the league meets even more competitive. Now, the only way anyone can qualify for the district meet is through the conference or league meet.

With the new arrangement, the YAIAA Cross Country Championships, held Tuesday just north of York at John Rudy Park in Emigsville, had an extra measure of excitement and intrigue as area runners not only ran for medals, but for a chance to extend their respective seasons.

