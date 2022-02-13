Every time Littlestown mounted a threat, Northeastern had an answer to keep the Thunderbolts at bay, snapping their eight-game winning streak in the process.
The Bobcats prevailed with a 58-48 victory in the quarterfinals of the YAIAA boys’ basketball tournament Saturday night at Fitzkee Athletic Center in Red Lion. The 3-point shot was a huge weapon for the winners as they knocked down 11-of-19 from beyond the arc.
“We didn’t close out well on their shooters tonight,” Littlestown head coach John Forster said. “We gave them way too many open shots and they made us pay. That’s something that we talked about before the game, that we had to limit their opportunities and we didn’t do it.”
Littlestown (18-5) trailed by five in the dying seconds of the second quarter with a chance to cut its halftime deficit to one possession. However, a turnover with nine ticks remaining led to an Evan Jennings 3-pointer from the left corner right before the halftime horn that boosted the Bobcats’ advantage to 29-21.
A bucket by Littlestown’s Chris Meakin with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter brought the score to 32-27 in Northeastern’s favor.
The margin then vacillated between five and eight points over the next two minutes and Zyan Herr’s triple made it 37-32.
Northeastern (15-8) slapped together a 9-0 run in just 47 seconds to earn its biggest lead of the night, 46-32, following an old fashioned 3-point play from Chase Kloster with 3:10 left in the quarter.
Meakin’s hoop just before the end of the quarter made it 46-34 heading for the final stanza.
A corner trifecta by Caleb Unger began the fourth quarter well for the Bolts and made it 46-37, before back-to-back buckets by Kloster pushed the lead back to 50-37.
Herr’s deep ball and Meakin’s freebies narrowed the deficit to a still manageable eight points with 3:27 to go, but the Bolts didn’t scratch again for the next 2:36 and allowed the Bobcats to put the game out of reach in the process.
“We executed well on offense in stretches and we kept it close enough to give ourselves a chance,” Forster said. “But our defense wasn’t good enough and we couldn’t get enough stops when we needed them.”
Littlestown quickly fell behind, 5-0 and trailed 13-4 following Karron Mallory’s bucket with 2:51 to go in the opening quarter, a quarter that ended with a 16-10 count.
Herr’s consecutive 3-pointers brought the Bolts as close as they would get the rest of the way when his second one connected with 2:35 left until intermission to make it 23-20.
Mallory was a thorn in the side for Littlestown throughout the night as he buried a quintet of triples on his way to a game-high 23 points, while also collecting seven boards. Kloster tossed 16 to go along with six caroms.
Despite not making a bucket and finishing with just two points, Caden Perez did a masterful job of directing the Bobcat attack on offense. He sliced into the heart of Littlestown’s defense and either dropped a pass off for an easy bucket or kicked the ball out to a shooter for an open look from 3-point range. The senior point guard finished the contest with 10 assists.
“Perez handled the ball very well. He was composed and you could see on film that he has a high (basketball) IQ and that showed,” Forster said. “He got them into their sets every time down the floor.”
Herr hit on four deep balls toward his team-best 16 points, while Meakin supplied 13 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Next on the docket for Littlestown is the District 3 Class 4A tournament where the Bolts earned the fourth seed and will be looking to improve on last year’s runner-up finish.
They’ll begin that quest at home on Thursday, Feb. 24 against YAIAA-2 second-place finisher Eastern York (15-8). The Golden Knights advanced to the semifinals of the YAIAA tournament by defeating Littlestown’s YAIAA-3 playmate York Catholic, 62-40, on Saturday.
Meakin and junior Jake Bosley are the only players off of last year’s squad that received significant playing time prior to the current season.
“I like having our team in this tournament, because playing against a team like Northeastern, who is very talented and well-coached, is good experience for our guys. We take that with us as we go forward,” Forster said. “One thing that I told them in the locker room after the game is that there aren’t any easy games left on the schedule.”
Littlestown 10 11 13 14 — 48
Northeastern 16 13 17 12 — 58
Littlestown (48): Thomas 1 2-2 5, Unger 2 0-0 5, Bosley 3 0-2 6, Riley 1 0-0 3, Meakin 3 7-10 13, Herr 6 0-0 16. Non-scorer: Clabaugh. Totals: 16 9-14 48.
Northeastern (58): Kloster 7 1-5 16, Jennings 2 0-1 6, Mallory 9 0-0 23, Perez 0 2-2 2, Rizzuto 3 0-0 9, Williams 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 5-10 58.
3-pointers: L-Herr 4, Thomas, Unger, Riley; N-Mallory 5, Rizzuto 3, Jennings 2, Kloster.
