On a perfect day for running, with bright blue sky and 71 degree temperatures, the YAIAA Cross Country Championships were held on Tuesday afternoon at John Rudy County Park near York. Several area runners excelled and ran well enough to qualify to represent their schools at districts.
Like last year, added pressure was put on the runners, as this meet served as one of the qualifying meets for the district meet in 10 days. By finishing in the top five of the Class 3A schools competing, Gettysburg’s boys earned a spot. The top three 2A teams will move on to districts, and all of the schools in 1A competition will go.
Gettysburg, which finished third overall last year, placed sixth overall on Tuesday, but the Warriors were pleased to be where they are right now.
“I’m pretty happy with how we ran,” said Gettysburg’s top runner, senior Drew Cole. “We came in ranked fifth, and we were sixth, so I think we did pretty much what we needed to do, because now we are moving on to districts.”
Matthew O’Brien of Susquehannock, just a junior, took it out at the start and led by about three seconds at the mile (5:05). Cole was in 20th at the mile, 15 seconds back. Cole’s teammates, Auden Day and brother Gavin Cole were right behind, just around the top 25. Hanover’s Matthew Nawn was toying with a top 10 place with South Western’s brotherly duo of Shernel and Shernan Singh.
As the runners approached the two-mile mark and got ready for the long, tough hill before the finish, not much had changed. Shernel Singh had moved up close to fifth, but the others were maintaining their positions. Coming down the final long downhill straight, O’Brien was killing it, and ended up winning in 16:08.8, a good 15 seconds ahead of second place Cole Adams of York Suburban. Singh kicked well for sixth-place (16:39.8), while brother Shernan just missed a top 10 finish, running five seconds behind Nawn (10th-17:01.5).
Then came the three Warriors. Drew Cole kicked well in the final 400, grabbing 19th (17:25.0), while Day (21st -17:32.3) and Gavin Cole (25th-17:42.9) were within shouting distance. All three Warriors earned a medal for their top 25 finish.
“It was a weirdly stagnant race,” Day said. “It is a skinny course, so there is not much room to move around people. My pre-race strategy pretty much fit exactly what happened. I was right where I wanted to be, and to be as close to Drew as possible. The three of us have been pretty close all season, and the same was true today. We push each other.”
York Suburban won the league title again after falling to Kennard-Dale last year, placing three runners in the top 10. Delone Catholic finished 12th overall, but will compete in districts as a team in the 1A race.
South Western, with its third-place finish, had its best showing in recent history. It was fitting for the Mustangs, as head coach Bruce Lee is retiring at the end of the school year after 37 years at the helm of the cross country program. Competing at districts as a team is the icing on the cake for the long-time mentor.
Nawn, who is the first cross country runner from Hanover in decades, is in his debut season as a senior, and he seems to be learning every time he runs. He ran a confident race on Tuesday, and is ready to go for districts.
“I was doing the math last night, and I had myself placing 14th,” Nawn said. “I grabbed 10th, and I am feeling good now going into the AA race at districts. I love these big races, they are so much fun. I have raced about everybody that will be up there at districts, so I am feeling pretty good about it.”
Other individual districts qualifiers in 3A include Neil Price and Joseph Salazar of New Oxford. In 2A, Peyton Small and Anthony Riedel of Littlestown, Parker Sanders, Ryan Durbin and Jacob Simpson of Bermudian Springs, and Kalani Crum of Biglerville will join Nawn at districts.
In the girls’ race, Dallastown obliterated the field, led by Lydia Tolerico’s dominating dash. The Wildcats scored just 38 points, with their top five runners in the top 15 in the race. Tolerico’s time of 18:46.5 was 24 seconds ahead of freshman teammate Victoria Rodriguez.
The area’s top runner was South Western’s Paige Watson, who had the best race of her career, placing ninth in 20:32.4. Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider, who is also on the Knights’ soccer team, ran an outstanding race to place 16th (21:07.3). Last year, Strosnider did not finish the league race, collapsing on the course, unable to finish. This year she is in better shape, has more realistic expectations, and is full of confidence.
“I feel like I have learned a lot about cross country since last year,” Strosnider said. “I have been trying to take things in stride and stay more calm. I am having fun, and running with a lot of confidence right now. I felt really strong today and I think it is really great to be in a race like this with so many good runners.”
The top area team in the girls’ competition was Gettysburg, with its seventh-place finish. The Warriors have had some challenges this year, with graduation losses, a new coach, and illness, but they have stuck together and had a fine season.
In the race, Tolerico was out in 5:53 at the mile, clearly in charge. By the two-mile mark, she led by 12 seconds on the way to her dominating win. At the mile, Strosnider was in 20th (6:31) just behind Gettysburg freshman Lily Arnold. By two miles, she had passed Arnold, and motored to the finish. Arnold placed 23rd to earn a medal (21:30.0).
“I knew I could medal, if I was there mentally,” Arnold said. “It is a tough course – tougher than it looks. I am nervous for districts, being my first time to run there. But I will just try to stay in my normal mindset, that it is just another race, and try to keep the pressure off and just go out and run. Coach helps a lot with that, and just keeping things in perspective.”
Significantly, Winter Oaster was right behind Arnold in 27th place, and was quite satisfied with her effort. Oaster was second at the meet last year as a freshman, and had high expectations as she entered her sophomore year. However, about a month ago she started to run without energy and faded badly in a few races. A doctor’s visit revealed a malady with low hemoglobin, which affects the oxygen-carrying capacity of her blood. After sitting out a few meets, she came back on Tuesday to help the team, and to try to get back into it. After a slow start she picked up the pace and had a super finish, nearly earning a medal. While not winning any hardware, she did run well enough to qualify for districts individually, along with Arnold.
“It has been very frustrating,” said Oaster. “But I am so grateful for my team and my coach for being there for me and trying to help me through this. It has been hard to do everything the doctors tell you to do, and then to still not get completely better. But I came out here to help the team, and I think we did really well.”
Delone Catholic was led by Samantha Smith, who was 43rd in 22:43.4, and will compete at districts as a team in 1A competition.
Other individual district qualifiers in 3A include Malina Reber and Megan Hurst of Gettysburg, Elise Leonard and Leah Leonard of South Western, and Katelyn Dicken of New Oxford. In 2A, all of the individuals qualify, including runners from Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, and Littlestown.
Big Spring High School will be the site of the District 3 Championships, held on Saturday, Oct. 30. The district meet, run in three divisions, is the qualifying meet for the state championships.
YAIAA Cross Country Championships
GIRLS
Team (14 full teams): 1.Dallastown 38, 2.Northeastern 65, 3.Red Lion 119, 4.Central York 148, 5.Susquehannock 170, 6.York Suburban 182, 7.Gettysburg 200, 8.South Western 226, 9.Eastern York 244, 10.Kennard-Dale 245…14.Delone Catholic 342.
Individual (103 finishers): 1.Lydia Tolerico (Dal) 18:46.5, 2.Victoria Rodriguez (Dal) 19:10.4, 3.Nicole Dauberman (Sus) 19:17.0, 4.Bella Treglia (NE) 19:31.6, 5.Marissa Pritchett (NE) 19:50.8, 6.Hayley Green (CY) 20:18.0, 7.Kaydence Strange (EY) 20:19.8, 8.Natalie Good (Dal) 20:31.0, 9.Paige Watson (SW) 20:32.4, 10.Angelina Hammond (KD) 20:34.6, 11.Haylie Kurilla (NE) 20:43.4, 12.Charlee Kurtz (SG) 20:45.5, 13.Sophia Breschi (RL) 20:52.5, 14.Alexis Federline (Dal) 20:54.6, 15.Mae Treml (Dal) 21:04.9, 16.Honey Strosnider (Fair) 21:07.3, 17.Sarah Stark (YS) 21:15.8, 18.Grace Kauffman (RL) 21:20.7, 19.Riley Bell (NE) 21:21.7, 20.Charlotte Crowl (KD) 21:24.4, 21.Allison Hartman (Dal) 21:25.9, 22.Summer Hogan (Dov) 21:25.9, 23.Lily Arnold (Gett) 21:30.0, 24.Abby Butera (RL) 21:30.5, 25.Olivia Brenneman (Dal) 21:30.6.
Gettysburg (7): 23.Lily Arnold 21:30.0, 27.Winter Oaster 21:36.7, 45.Malina Reber 22:47.6, 47.Megan Hurst 23:00.8, 73.Olivia Goldman-Smith 25:17.9, 90.Brooke Myers 27:08.7.
South Western (8): 9.Paige Watson 20:32.4, 46.Elise Leonard 22:50.8, 55.Leah Leonard 23:49.6, 66.Brooke Ridenour 24:27.9, 68.Abriell Bembow 24:44.7, 75.Kori Strausbaugh 25:40.4, 82.Katerin Lucabaugh 26:29.6.
Delone Catholic (14): 43.Samantha Smith 22:43.3, 76.Jessica Crawford 25:46.8, 83.Annabelle Biggins 26:30.7, 85.Emma Goddard 26:53.5, 88.Emma Bunty 27:00.8.
Bermudian Springs: 51.Livia Lighty 23:30.9, 72.Kylee Oseen 25:10.3, 86.Madison Kuhn 26:58.3, 101.Hannah Fletcher 29:19.6.
Biglerville: 96.Kaiti Kline 28:42.1, 99.Hope Chapman 28:51.8.
Fairfield: 16.Honey Strosnider 21:07.3.
Littlestown: 61.Abigail Riedel 24:01.8.
New Oxford: 54.Katelyn Dicken 23:43.5, 64.Erin Deak 24:14.7, 102.Chloe Trawinski 29:28.4, 103.Kassandra Reichart 29:47.1.
BOYS
Team (19 full teams): 1.York Suburban 85, 2.Dallastown 92, 3.South Western 96, 4.Central York 108, 5.Susquehannock 116, 6.Gettysburg 176, 7.York Catholic 193, 8.Kennard-Dale 212, 9.Northeastern 223, 10.Red Lion 227…12.Delone Catholic 368…14.New Oxford 395…17.Bermudian Springs 451…18.Littlestown 471…19.Biglerville 584.
Individual (139 finishers): 1.Matthew O’Brien (Sus) 16:08.8, 2.Cole Adams (YS) 16:23.1, 3.Garrett Quinan (KD) 16:23.1, 4.Cole Perry (NE) 16:30.4, 5.Grant Kern (YS) 16:33.4, 6.Shernel Singh (SW) 16:39.8, 7.Shea Walsh (YS) 16:44.4, 8.Mosely Driscoll (YC) 16:56.1, 9.Jakob Rager (Dal) 17:00.8, 10.Matthew Nawn (Han) 17:01.5, 11.Shernan Singh (SW) 17:06.2, 12.Jackson Gutekunst (Dal) 17:08.0, 13.Nathaniel Coggins (Sus) 17:09.9, 14.Dylan Cunningham (KD) 17:13.9, 15.River Van Wicklen (RL) 17:17.5, 16.Christian Henry (CY) 17:17.9, 17.Evan Friel (SW) 17:22.1, 18.Jack Gable (Dal) 17:24.7, 19.Drew Cole (Get) 17:25.0, 20.Sean Baxter (CY) 17:26.0, 21.Auden Day (Gett) 17:32.3, 22.Eli Eisenberger (CY) 17:40.0, 23.Darian Byrd (Sus) 17:40.9, 24.Neil Oestereich (YS) 17:42.0, 25.Gavin Cole (Gett) 17:42.9.
South Western (3): 6.Shernel Singh 16:39.8, 11.Shernan Singh 17:06.2, 17.Evan Freil 17:22.1, 31.Braden McNeil 17:59.1, 35.Austin Tyler 18:10.6, 42.Ben Bouselli 18:26.5, 55.Allen Divell 18:53.4.
Gettysburg (6): 19.Drew Cole 17:25.0, 21.Auden Day 17:32.3, 25.Gavin Cole 17:42.9, 58.Colin Arnold 18:58.1, 60.Ryan Clayton 109:01.4, 62.Calvin Lang 19:09.8, 63.John Flaherty 19:10.2.
Delone Catholic (12): 54.Liam Allen 18:48.5, 70.Ryan Young 19:28.9, 72.Aden Davis 19:32.2, 89.Jack Goedecker 20:10.8, 96.Peter Baugher 20:24.6, 106.Jeremy Deal 21:00.1 112.Joey Caitlin 21:15.9.
New Oxford (14): 33.Neil Price 18:07.7, 73.Joseph Salazar 19:32.6, 98.Mason Richter 20:32.0, 104.David Moore 20:53.2 105.Tyler Kelican 20:55.3, 117.Cameron Miller 21:35.2, 123.Joseph Cooper 22:28.1.
Bermudian Springs (17): 57.Parker Sanders 18:57.4, 94.Ryan Durbin 20:20.7, 103.Jacob Simpson 20:50.2, 108.Cole Stuart 21:06.9, 111.Thomas Grimes 21:12.4, 119.Isaac Talkington 21:39.2, 133.Logan Phillips 23:37.7.
Littlestown (18): 28.Peyton Small 17:53.0, 100.Anthony Riedel 20:44.1, 109.Jared Lochary 21:10.9, 124.Garrett Hutchison 22:34.0, 135.Zach Eader 25:19.5, 137.Matthew Hogg 25:43.5. 138.Michael Reiner 27:09.1.
Biglerville (19): 102.Kalani Crum 20:49.8, 126.Liam Hardy 22:45.6, 128.Landon Anglin 23:18.5, 131.Andrew Wood 23:21.4, 132.Chance Davis 23:26.5, 134.Colin Ferguson 24:29.0, 136.Austin Woltz 25:41.0.
Fairfield: 46.Gabe Schubring 18:32.3, 76.Camron Wiles 19:38.2, 85.Vincent Malpica 19:57.3, 90.Matthew Turner 20:14.4.
Hanover: 10.Matthew Nawn 17:01.5
