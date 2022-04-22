BASEBALL
New Oxford 5, Biglerville 3
The Colonials did all their damage in the second inning with a five-run frame to get the victory on Friday.
Brennan Holmes started on the bump and went three innings to grab the victory for New Oxford, while leadoff hitter Kolton Haifley reached base all four times he came to the plate, knocking in a pair of runs and scoring once.
Eli Weigle took the loss for the Canners but had a strong day at the dish, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Biglerville 001 000 2 — 3 6 0
New Oxford 050 000 0 — 5 6 2
Eli Weigle, Nolan Miller (7) and Tyson Taylor; Brennan Holmes, Aaron Smith (4) and Coy Baker. WP: Holmes. LP: Weigle. SO-BB: Weigle 4-4, Miller 1-0; Holmes 3-3. Smith 5-0. 2B: B-Weigle; NO-Caden Gobrecht, Ethan Diehl.
Greencastle 8, Bermudian Springs 0
Jace Szflarski pitched a gem for the Blue Devils, striking and eight and walking none over 6.2 shutout innings to pick up the victory Friday.
Greencastle struck for five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take control and held it the rest of the way. Ethan Ford went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI for the hosts.
Liam Cook took the loss for the Eagles, pitching 5 2/3 and allowing eight runs, five earned. No Bermudian player reached base more than one in the contest, while Gabe Kline recorded a double.
Bermudian Springs 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
Greencastle-Antrim 005 102 x — 8 12 0
Liam Cook, Ben Ogle (6) and Bryce Martin; Jace Szflarski. WP: Szflarski. LP; Cook. SO-BB: Cook 3-2, Ogly 0-0; Szflarski 8-0. 2B: BS-Gabe Kline; GA-Ford.
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 11, Biglerville 6
The Warriors and Canners combined for 31 hits in a slugfest that saw the former come out on top.
Biglerville led 3-2 after three innings, but Gettysburg outscored the Canners 9-3 the rest of the way thanks to a 4-for-5 performance from Kate Keller who added three RBI and two doubles. Teammates Ava Hochard and Samantha Carbaugh each added a pair of RBI to their names as well.
For the Canners, leadoff hitter Kierney Weigle went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Hannah Naylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.
Gettysburg 011 123 3 — 11 20 4
Biglerville 021 002 1 — 6 11 3
Maddie Knerr; Abigail Reckard and Claire Roberts (6). WP: Knerr. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Knerr 1-1; Reckard 6-4, Roberts 0-0. 2B: G-Kate Keller 2; B-Reckard, Kierney Weigle. 3B: B-Olivia Miller. HR: B-Hannah Naylor.
Trinity 8, Bermudian Springs 0
Star pitcher Madison Smith struck out 11 and walked just one in a complete game shutout on Friday for the Shamrocks, who gained a measure of revenge after falling to the Eagles in last year’s district semifinals.
Smith also had a pair of RBI in the victory, as did teammate Molly Whitmyer.
Tori Murren started in the circle and was credited with the loss for Bermudian, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing seven earned runs before Maddie Reever came on in relief. Ashlynne Smith had two of her team’s four hits.
Bermudian 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Trinity 101 051 x — 8 9 0
Tori Murren, Maddie Reever (5) and Hannah Chenault; Smith. WP: Smith. LP: Murren. SO-BB: Murren 4-5, Reever 0-0; Smith 11-1. 2B: BS-Ashlynne Smith. T-Seipp, Whitmyer.
Littlestown 11, York Tech 0
Chelsey Stonesifer continued her outstanding week to lead the Thunderbolts past the Spartans on Thursday.
After an eight RBI performance earlier in the week, Stonesifer struck out 13 and allowed just one hit and no walks in a five-inning shutout in the circle on Friday.
She also belted a home run as part of a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored. Rebecca Green also had a big day, going 3-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored in the victory.
York Tech 000 00 — 0 1 2
Littlestown 004 7x — 11 10 0
Chelsey Stonesifer and Destiny Henderson. WP: Stonesifer. LP: N/A. SO-BB: Stonesifer 13-0. 2B: L-Emma Peart. HR: L-Stonesifer.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Red Lion 13, Delone Catholic 4
Landen Smith scored twice for the Squires and Sam Hall and Jack Labolle each tallied once but it wasn’t enough as Delone fell to the Lions on Thursday.
Austin Gregg made seven saves in net for the Squires, while Michael Wilburn’s four goals led all scorers for Red Lion.
New Oxford 20, Delone Catholic 6
Luke Petrie had a huge game for Colonials, scoring six times to lead New Oxford over Delone.
Teammates Camden Elmo and Ryan Carver each found the net four times, while Carver added five assists in the big win.
Landen Smith led the way for Delone with a hat trick.
