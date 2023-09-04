Check another one off the list.
Long on my bucket list, my wife and I finally got the chance to visit Acadia National Park a few weeks ago, and it did not disappoint.
Maine is a beautiful state, full of forests, mountains, and ragged awesome coastline. Acadia is one of those spots where all three are on full display. Amazingly, it is the fifth-most visited of all the national parks. More people visited Acadia in 2022 than visited Glacier. Or Yosemite. Or even Yellowstone. And for those stats buffs, the most visited national park is not the Grand Canyon. It is the Great Smokies, with over three times more visitors annually than second and third place Grand Canyon and Zion.
Acadia has the added nearby draw of Bar Harbor. Both are major attractions of Mt. Desert Island, about two-thirds of the way up the Maine coast from New Hampshire. We stayed in the town of Bar Harbor, about a three-minute walk from the center of town and the actual harbor. There are many more beautiful — and expensive — hotels in the Bar Harbor area, but we weren’t in the room very much and the easy walk to everything, including a free shuttle into the park, made it a very relaxing trip.
On our way up to Acadia, we visited a dear friend of ours, who owns a ‘camp’ on a ‘pond’ near Augusta. Please note, it is not a cabin on a lake – at least not in Maine. Her slice of heaven is the epitome of the Maine saying, “the way life should be.” We spent time on her boat, went kayaking, and woke up looking over the pond to the loons calling. It was indeed heavenly.
Oh, and we hiked some.
Our hike was a short one up Mt. Pisgah, near Wayne, Maine. While North Carolina has a rather tall Mt. Pisgah (5,721 feet), and Pennsylvania has its own Mt. Pisgah (2,260 feet in its own state park), Maine’s version is not quite so imposing. Mt. Pisgah in Maine is just 815 feet high. But there are some beautiful trails on and around the peak, and there is a fire tower to climb at the top.
The approximate four-mile hike included three trails, with a stop off at the tower. From the tower, it was possible of course to see the surrounding area and dozens of ponds, but farther west, we could actually see Mt. Washington and the White Mountains in New Hampshire. It was a beautiful path through the woods, and a beautiful view from the tower.
Once we got to Acadia we realized our couple of days there were not going to be enough. Well, it was enough for our pocketbooks (Bar Harbor is not cheap!), but there was so much there that we did not have the chance to explore. As is often the case with us, we chose to see some of the park in depth, rather than see a lot of the park just on the surface.
Arguably, the most iconic spot in Acadia is Cadillac Mountain. It is situated pretty much in the middle of the island, and can be seen from anywhere in the surrounding area. Cadillac is not that high (1,527 feet), but it’s a good climb considering that you start almost literally at sea level. We chose to hike up the Gorge Path, which follows a stream for about half of the hike up, and were glad we did. The Gorge Path, being relatively steep and between two mountains (Cadillac and Dorr), was not overrun with people.
On the other hand, the hike down on the North Ridge Trail was more gradual and we were passing people constantly. The loop we chose was about five miles long, which was perfect.
The peak of the mountain is accessible by car, which I think is great and terrible. It took us about an hour and a half to hike up the gorge to the very steep and rocky final ascent to Cadillac. Feeling pretty good about ourselves, we crested the final outcropping, and came upon dozens of tourists who had driven up the road to the summit. I kiddingly asked where the gift shop was, and as we were looking for the trail down, we actually came upon it. A gift shop in the wilderness! How terrible. But how wonderful that such a great place is accessible to all.
The Gorge Path is not one for those not used to hiking. It was rocky, and at times steep. But it was glorious being deep in the woods, alongside a stream. From atop Cadillac, with its 360-degree views, it is possible to see spectacular sunsets, sunrises, Bar Harbor, the Porcupine Islands, and the Cranberry Islands. Or so we were told.
When we got to the top, the mountain was completely engulfed in a cloud, so the only things we could see were the cars and the gift shop.
At first, we felt disappointment. But as we started down the North Ridge Trail, we came out of the clouds and did get some glimpses of the Porcupine Islands off of Bar Harbor. The view of the harbor, with the roof of clouds, was pretty spectacular, and a very pleasant surprise. But at that point, we came to a pretty profound realization. We didn’t climb up Cadillac just to see the view. We can see that in pictures. We climbed up to experience the mountain. We climbed up to see if we could do it. The views we did have – of the stream in the gorge, the misty serenity of the forest, and challenging rocks – were worth the effort to get up there. We may not have had the classic view, but we had another view that others don’t always see. It was wonderful.
On our last full day in Acadia, we tried another hike. This one was around Jordan Pond, which is flat, with a detour up to Bubble Rock, which is not. The weather was much the same as the day before, and having the beautiful, large pond as our constant companion was peaceful. We did make one poor choice on the way back down from Bubble Rock. We took the wrong trail. It wasn’t wrong in its destination, but it was wrong because of its steepness and severe rocks, made all the more difficult because the rocks were wet from the mist and earlier rain.
But we carefully descended back to Jordan Pond, passed about 100 people in the final two miles, and felt the way we had felt on Cadillac. The destination is not the view on Cadillac. It is not seeing Bubble Rock. It actually was not even being in Acadia National Park. It was the journey that was the destination.
And it was great to be there.
