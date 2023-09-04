TRAIL
The vantage point from atop Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park affords hikers scenic views of Bar Harbor and the Porcupine Islands. (Ed Riggs photograph)

 Ed Riggs photograph

Check another one off the list.

Long on my bucket list, my wife and I finally got the chance to visit Acadia National Park a few weeks ago, and it did not disappoint.

