One of the basics of basketball is assuming a triple-threat position. By doing so, the player with the ball can either dribble, pass or shoot, making life difficult for an opposing defender.
Bermudian Springs has taken that to another level with its triple-threat trio of seniors which can flat out terrorize defenses. Guards Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault are well within reach of hitting the 1,000-point scoring milestone this season, and Lillian Peters is one of the most versatile players in the Times Area.
The headaches they’ve caused opponents over the years would easily number in the dozens.
But if three of something is a good thing, why not have five, or six or even seven?
That’s the goal for Eagles head coach Todd Askins who won’t simply sit back and watch his high-scoring threesome fill up the bucket this winter. Instead, he wants to see the ball cycle through the five on the floor to find the best shots.
“When those three girls were freshmen it wasn’t them wanting to shoot it all the time,” he said. “We worked the ball a lot better. Last season we didn’t work the ball, it wasn’t touching everybody’s hands, and we want to get back to that. We want to incorporate 5-6-7 people in the game and get back to sharing the basketball and having fun.”
Defending the up-tempo Eagles hasn’t been the definition of fun, and Oehmig and Chenault can be thanked for that. Oehmig averaged 15.1 points per game last season, fourth-best in the area, while Chenault checked in at 13.8 each night. Chenault, a deadly shooter, hit 39 3-pointers and stands at 928 career points.
Oehmig can drain it from deep (27 3-pointers in 2021) or just as easily attack the lane with slashing drives. She stands at 912 points for her career.
Peters, who like Oehmig has height at 5-10, tossed in 11.3 points per game and was just as comfortable posting up in the paint as bringing the ball up the court.
“Those three girls do a really good job of improving people around them,” said Askins. “The best players are the ones who make other people better, which ultimately makes them better basketball players. They’re focused on being team players.”
Bermudian utilizes an offense that doesn’t designate players to certain positions. Askins said that while Oehmig and Chenault could be considered primary ball-handlers, Peters, Leah Bealmear or a number of other players could be tasked with that job.
Bealmear, a 5-11 guard, could see time up top or in the paint, according to her coach.
“She’s really taken to her role this year and brings a lot of positive energy,” said Askins. “We’re asking her to do some different things and she’s really bought into that. She can definitely knock down shots outside but with her height she’s buying into post play.”
Askins said senior Lillian Labure, junior Amelia Peters and freshman Tori Bross will be a part of the regular rotation as well.
Through a pair of scrimmages, the Eagles have pushed the ball up the court well by Askins’ estimation, but he would like to see continued polish with ball movement in half-court sets.
“We need to work on being calm and patient when we’re down,” he said. “Just let the game come to you.”
The season is going to come at Bermudian in a hurry. Up first is Friday’s season opener against defending District 3 3A champion Trinity, at the New Oxford Tournament. Class 4A runner-up Lancaster Catholic is also at the Ox, meaning the Eagles could see a pair of title contenders in each of their first two games.
Games against Greencastle, York Catholic and Eastern York, which went 17-2 last year, will be contested prior to Christmas, followed by a tournament at Eastern York which includes D3-5A champ Spring Grove.
“We have a tough first part of our year,” Askins acknowledged. “We have to come out ready to play and be playing our best basketball.”
With a veteran lineup loaded with talent and a surplus of scorers, Bermudian is certainly a title contender in the YAIAA-3, but not the favorite with a stacked Delone Catholic team primed for another deep postseason push. The Squirettes and the Irish of York Catholic have enjoyed a stranglehold on the division.
“Until we’re able to get over that hump, until we prove we can beat (Delone), they’re the king of the mountain,” said Askins. “We stack up well with them but at the end of the day you have to play four quarters against Delone or they will get you. Gerry (Eckenrode) is a very good coach, he’ll adjust to whatever you’re doing. You have to be on top of your game, same goes for playing York Catholic.”
Askins gave an honest assessment of himself, saying last season wasn’t his top performance from the bench. With a renewed focus on moving the ball and enjoying the game, he’s excited about what lies ahead this winter.
“Self-evaluation is important and I don’t think I had my best year as a coach, and sometimes that bleeds over to the team,” he said. “It was just a weird year last year.
“The girls are super excited about this year and we’ve had really positive practices. We’re just looking forward to what is going on tomorrow, that’s where our focus is. If anything, let’s have fun this year and loosen it up a little bit.”
