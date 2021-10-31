BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Championships
Oley Valley 4, Biglerville 3 OT
Keal Brown lifted the Lynx to a stunning victory with a golden goal as Oley Valley edged Biglerville, 4-3, in overtime of their Class 2A quarterfinal on Saturday night at Bermudian Springs.
Brown scored with 59 seconds left in the extra session, working the ball into the net following a corner kick from left of the Canner goal. After the initial kick, the ball touched several feet before Brown hit the silencer.
The loss brought a sudden end to the season for Biglerville, which went 20-0-0 in its first 20 games. The Canners reached the YAIAA Tournament finals last week, where they dropped a decision to Northeastern.
Oley Valley (15-5-1), the No. 7 seed, struck first on an Anthony Witt score. Biglerville (20-2-0) answered with tallies by Jesus Salazar-Ruelas and Anthony Cervantes to go up 2-1.
Oley knotted things in the 34th minute of the opening half when Brooks Muir scored on a feed from Nate Fatkin.
Less than 20 minutes into the second half, the Lynx inched in front on a Danny Turchi tally. The Canners ramped up the pressure from there, and the payoff came when senior Isiah Kuykendall banged home the equalizer with less than five minutes to play.
Biglerville nearly won the game in regulation as a pair of quality chances sailed just wide.
Brown’s eventual winner moves Oley Valley into Tuesday’s semifinals where it will face No. 3 Boiling Springs.
FIELD HOCKEY
District 3 Championships
Greenwood 6, Littlestown 0
Greenwood scored three times in a five-minute span of the first quarter to set the tone in a shutout of the Thunderbolts in a Class 1A quarterfinal on Saturday. The Wildcats (17-1) move into the semifinals while the Thunderbolts (15-6) drop into the consolations, where they’ll face No. 6 Annville-Cleona (14-6) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Palmyra.
Emma Rolston opened the floodgates for Greenwood with her goal in the first quarter. The goal was the 27th of the season for the senior.
Ashlyn Taylor and Gracie Roush made it 3-0 at the end of the period and the hosts were well on their way.
Bolt goalie Taytum Lombardi came up with 19 saves, including a penalty stroke, but the Wildcat attack unleashed 30 shots and took 19 penalty corners.
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 — 0
Greenwood 3 1 0 2 — 6
Goals: G-Emma Rolston, Ashlyn Taylor, Gracie Roush, Naomi Lyter 2, Audrey Weger. Assists: G-Rolston. Shots: L-3; G-30. Corners: L-1; G-19. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 19; G-Lydia Miller 2, Ashlin Bucher 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.