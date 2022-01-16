To cradle, by definition, is to hold delicately and gently.
Apparently, no one explained that to Gettysburg’s wrestlers, who use the vice-like hold to constrict their opponents and make life generally miserable for the duration of a match. The Warriors left that calling card early and often on Saturday when they went 5-0 at their Gettysburg Duals.
Bermudian Springs, Warrior Run, Big Spring, Palmyra and Red Lion can all attest to the brutal efficiency and effectiveness of Gettysburg’s cradles after falling at the hands of the Warriors. Gettysburg piled up 276 match points on its way to upping its season record to 15-0.
“We’re pretty good at cradles,” deadpanned Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines. “When you’re confident with something you get better at it. They’re looking for it and setting it up. The kids have bought into our system of pinning people.”
Pins came in waves for the hosts on Saturday, with sophomore Jaxon Townsend leading the charge. Townsend won all five of his bouts by fall to earn the Jesse Martin Award for the most falls in the least amount of time. Townsend (145) had company – and some friendly competition – when it came to six-pointers. Logan Newell (152/160), Jacob Cherry (172), Tyler Withers (189), Sam Rodriguez (215) and Trevor Gallagher (285) joined Townsend to produce 20 pins among their 30 combined bouts.
All told, that group posted 27 bonus-point victories to fuel the clean sweep.
Haines credited the hammers at the top of his lineup but was tempered knowing what the postseason will have in store.
“We have guys who put points on the board,” he said. “And it’s great knowing that until you run into a guy that is able to not get pinned. Everybody knows that in dual meet wrestling the kids who only give up decisions are key to the match. We have to get more mileage from our other guys.”
Gettysburg got things rolling by blasting Bermudian Springs, 58-13. The teams traded six-pointers with Zoey Haines taking a forfeit and slick Austin Anderson picking up a first-period pin. Youngsters Gabriel Pecaitis and Wyatt Sokol pushed Gettysburg’s lead to 13-6 heading into 132, where Eagle veteran Brennan Schisler made quick work of his opponent.
The Eagles would win just one more bout from there, however.
Dalton Redden went to a cradle for a fall at 138 and Townsend began his pin-fest in the following bout. Newell, one of seven Warriors to go 5-0 on Saturday, used a pair of cradles to pile up a 14-3 major decision over Chanse Boyer at 152.
Newell, who was just 2-6 in his first two varsity seasons, improved to 23-3 this year. The emergence of Newell and Withers (20-4) as forces has solidified Gettysburg’s group.
“That’s huge,” said Haines of their development. “Our upperweights can put points on the board and they did that.”
After Mason Rebert was forced to default at 160, Gettysburg nailed down four more pins to close out the Eagles, who had no answers from bottom.
Up next for the hosts was a Warrior Run squad littered with solid lightweights. The Defenders, who went 4-1 on Saturday, won four of the first five bouts to stake themselves to a 21-6 lead. A first-period fall by Pecaitis was the lone blemish in Warrior Run’s blistering start.
Townsend initiated the comeback with – what else? – a pin. He carried a 10-3 lead into the third period but was taken down by Colby LeBarron. Undeterred, the Warrior hit a peterson for a reversal, taking LeBarron to his back where he would stay.
Townsend’s pin sent a jolt of electricity through the Warriors, who following a loss at 160, strung together for straight mat-slappers to claim the match. Cherry, Withers, Rodriguez and Gallagher got it done in less than four collective minutes of mat time.
With the heavy hitters up top doing maximum damage, attention turns to the other end where younger wrestlers have been more than just holding their own. Haines hopes to see continued confidence from that group as the postseason approaches.
“They have to have confidence in that the things they are doing they can do well,” he said. “They showed some positive things today.”
Bermudian (7-8) managed just one win on the day, taking out Palmyra, 41-31. The Eagles dropped decisions to Warrior Run (55-15), Big Spring (44-24) and Red Lion (54-9) in addition to the Gettysburg setback.
“We’ve been riddled with injuries and illness throughout our entire season,” said head coach Dave McCollum. “We’re not as deep as we have been in the past and we’re not quite as balanced as we have been. The talent has dropped off a little bit and we don’t have the hammers we used to have.”
In addition to losing expected leader Jonah Martin to injury before the season began, Bermudian also saw starter Brennon Ault go down with a collarbone injury at the Carlisle Tournament.
At one point, Bermudian was without nearly half of its team due to injury or illness, according to McCollum.
The veteran head coach pointed to bright spots such as Austin Anderson and Reece Daniels, a pair of freshmen who should help form the nucleus of next year’s team.
“It was frustrating going 1-4 yesterday but the competition was tough,” he said. “By the time we got to Red Lion we were just worn out. But these kids have been a pleasure to work with. They’re respectful and they don’t question anything.”
Gettysburg closes out its YAIAA-2 slate against West York on Thursday before facing Chambersburg in a key non-conference match to conclude the regular-season schedule. Gettysburg was fourth in the Disrict 3 Class 3A power rankings on Sunday.
Haines is hoping a little healing takes place prior to facing the Trojans.
“At the end of the day we picked up five victories and there were a lot of positive things we really, really liked,” said Haines. “We are a little beat up with injuries and illness. I’ve said this season, whoever is the healthiest at the finish line will end up coming out on top.”
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
Gettysburg 53, Bermudian Springs 18
106-Zoey Haines (G) fft; 113-Austin Anderson (BS) p. Ethan Burgess, 1:46; 120-Gabe Pecaitis (G) md. Reece Daniels, 15-4; 126-Wyatt Sokol (G) d. Ty Livelsberger, 6-3; 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) p. Christian Paul; 138-Dalton Redden (G) p. Jakson Keffer, 1:21; 145-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Bryce Harner, :39; 152-Logan Newell (G) md. Chanse Boyer, 14-3; 160-Evan Beshore (BS) inj. def. Mason Rebert; 172-Jacob Cherry (G) p. Carter Storm, 2:51; 189-Tyler Withers (G) p. Jesiah Farley, :20; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) p. Codi Rodgers, 1:56; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Caden Dull, :06
Gettysburg 40, Warrior Run 28
113-Nicholas (WR) p. Burgess, 4:58; 120-Pecaitis (G) p. Rouch, :49; 126-K. Milheim (WR) p. Sokol, 3:22; 132-Hall (WR) p. Paul, 3:10; 138-C. Milheim (WR) d. Redden, 12-6; 145-Townsend (G) p. LeBarron, 5:16; 152-Newell (md.) Betz, 13-3; 160-Shupp (WR) md. Rebert, 11-2; 172-Cherry (G) p. Confair, 1:19; 189-Withers (G) p. Allison, 1:11; 215-Rodriguez (G) p. Hauck, :42; 285-Gallagher (G) p. Carper, :26; 106-Hunter (WR) d. Haines, 6-2
Gettysburg 56, Big Spring 12
120-Pecaitis (G) p. Johnson, :20; 126-Gregoris (BS) p. Sokol, 4:32; 132-Schmidt (BS) p. Katelyn Keller, 1:19; 138-Redden (G) tf. Frye, 16-0; 145-Townsend (G) p. Shotto, 3:40; 152-Rebert (G) fft; 160-Newell (G) fft; 172-Cherry (G) d. Hetrick, 6-4; 189-Withers (G) md. Yeager, 15-4; 215-Rodriguez (G) md. Hutchinson, 14-4; 285-Gallagher (G) d. Lecrone, 4-0; 106-Burgess (G) p. Warner, :48; 113-Haines (G) p. Hippensteel, :51
Gettysburg 67, Palmyra 3
126-Sokol (G) md. N. Foltz, 11-1; 132-Paul (G) p. J. Foltz, 1:25; 138-Redden (G) tf. Brayden, 17-1; 145-Townsend (G) p. Bucks, :52; 152-Rebert (G) fft; 160-Newell (G) fft; 172-Cherry (G) p. J. Jones, 3:35; 189-Withers (G) fft; 215-Rodriguez (G) p. Steskal, :57; 285-Gallagher (G) p. J. Eisenworth, 1:31; 106-Smith (P) d. Burgess, 6-2; 113-Haines (G) d. Shuman, 7-0; 120-Pecaitis (G) p. Stine, 1:38
Gettysburg 48, Red Lion 21
132-Paul (G) p. Bootier, 3:25; 138-Smith (RL) p. Redden,:38; 145-Townsend (G) p. Deisley, 4:22; 152-Newell (G) d. Gulli, 16-12; 160-Brenneman (RL) p. Kylie Monroe, :56; 172-Cherry (G) p. Vigue, 3:33; 189-Withers (G) p. Lopez, 2:35; 215-Rodriguez (G) p. Mossengo, 1:33; 285-Gallagher (G) p. Nelson, 1:40; 106-Harvey (RL) p. Burgess, 1:10; 113-Haines (G) fft; 120-Pecaitis (G) d. Orell, 6-3; 126-Boyer (RL) d. Sokol, 8-2
Big Spring 44, Bermudian Springs 24
113-Anderson (Berm) fft; 120-Daniels (Berm) p. Johnson, 1:02; 126-Gregoris (BiS) p. Livelsberger, :37; 132-Schisler (Berm) fft; 138-Schmidt (BiS) d. Keffer, 3-1; 145-Frye (BiS) tf. Harner, 5:52 (19-3); 152-Boyer (Berm) p. Shotto, 5:17; 160-Mentzer (BiS) p. Beshore, 1:54; 172-Hetrick (BiS) d. Storm, 18-11; 189-Yeager (BiS) d. Farley, 8-2; 215-Hutchinson (BiS) p. Rodgers, 1:15; 285-Lecrone (BiS) p. Dull, :19; 106-Warner (BiS) fft.
Red Lion 54, Bermudian Springs 9
120-Orell (RL) md. Daniels, 9-1; 126-Boyer (RL) d. Livelsberger, 4-0; 132-Bootier (RL) md. Schisler, 11-1; 138-Smith (RL) d. Keffer, 1-0; 145-Deisley (RL) tf. Harner, 4:00 (18-1); 152-Gulli (RL) tf. Boyer, 4:24 (15-0); 160-Brenneman (RL) p. Beshore, 1:45; 172-Storm (BS) d. Vigue, 7-5; 189-Lopez (RL) p. Farley, 5:45; 215-Mossengo (RL) p. King, 3:59; 285-Nelson (RL) p. Dull, :23; 106-Harvey (RL) fft; 113-Anderson (BS) fft.
Warrior Run 55, Bermudian Springs 15
126-Hall (WR) md. Livelsberger, 10-1; 132-K. Milheim (WR) p. Schisler, 2:44; 138-LeBarron (WR) tf. Keffer, 5:53 (21-6); 145-C. Milheim (WR) p. Harner, 2:56; 152-Betz (WR) md. Boyer, 16-3; 160-Shupp (WR) p. Beshore, 3:57; 172-Storm (BS) p. Ritenour, :23; 189-Allison (WR) p. Farley, 3:50; 215-Hauck (WR) p. Kayden King, :27; 285-Carper (WR) p. Dull, 1:18; 106-Hunter (WR) fft; 113-Anderson (BS) tf. Nicholas, 1:35 (16-0); 120-Daniels (BS) md. Rouch, 13-0
Bermudian Springs 41, Palmyra 31
132-Schisler (BS) p. J. Foltz, 1:22; 138-Klinefelter (P) d. Keffer, 12-5; 145-Bucks (P) md. Harner, 12-2; 152-Boyer (BS) fft; 160-Beshore (BS) fft; 172-Storm (BS) p. Jones, 3:52; 189-Farley (BS) fft; 215-Steskal (P) p. King, 3:40; 285-Eisenhooth (P) p. Dull, :33; 106-J. Smith (P) fft; 113-Anderson (BS) tf. Shuman, 1:47 (16-0); 120-Daniels (BS) p. Stine, 3:58; 126-N. Foltz (P) p. Livelsberger, 4:23
