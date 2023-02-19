Gettysburg College men’s basketball coach BJ Dunne’s 100th coaching win over McDaniel on Wednesday was a milestone, but Saturday’s electrifying 78-65 triumph over Swarthmore in Centennial Conference action at Bream Gym on Saturday afternoon was a signature victory.

The Garnet (22-3, 16-2 CC) entered the fray with a gaudy 16-1 record in league play and ranked as the No. 8 team in Division III. Balanced scoring and tight defense were keys in Dunne’s 101st. With the result, the Bullets get to host Franklin & Marshall on Tuesday night in the opening matchup of the Centennial postseason.

