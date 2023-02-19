Gettysburg College men’s basketball coach BJ Dunne’s 100th coaching win over McDaniel on Wednesday was a milestone, but Saturday’s electrifying 78-65 triumph over Swarthmore in Centennial Conference action at Bream Gym on Saturday afternoon was a signature victory.
The Garnet (22-3, 16-2 CC) entered the fray with a gaudy 16-1 record in league play and ranked as the No. 8 team in Division III. Balanced scoring and tight defense were keys in Dunne’s 101st. With the result, the Bullets get to host Franklin & Marshall on Tuesday night in the opening matchup of the Centennial postseason.
Carl Schaller, at times the shortest player on the court, stood tall against Swarthmore. The sophomore guard led the hosts with 24 points. He drew 11 fouls, none bigger then the charge he elicited from the Garnet’s Colin Shaw with 2:00 to play and the Bullets on top, 67-55. Schaller buried both ensuing freebies to send Gettysburg (15-10, 12-6 CC) on its way. He finished 11-for-14 at the stripe and feathered seven of eight down the stretch. Schaller added six rebounds for good measure.
Senior Elijah Williams made his last regular season game count with 11 points and six boards. His windmill dunk in the final minute helped put a cork in the Garnet bottle. Jordan Stafford added 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists to the winning effort. Freshman Nate Williams excelled off the bench with 14 points and a club-high eight caroms.
“It was a total team effort,” said Dunne. “That is who we are. We didn’t return any all-league players. Every night a different guy has stepped up.”
When the two teams met in January, Gettysburg lost, 81-71, but gained confidence.
“We thought we had a lot of positives in that game,” said Dunne. “We just gave them too many second-chance opportunities.”
The home team showed it was in it to win it from the get-go, and took a 21-13 lead on Elijah Williams’ bucket midway through the first half. Nate Williams splashed a triple from the right corner then stole the inbounds pass and laid it home as part of the jag. Swarthmore responded on an 8-0 run fueled by back-to-back bombs from George Visconti to knot things at 21. Stafford untied it with a bank shot, then found Schaller for a deep trey that pushed the edge to 32-27 before Visconti struck again on a buzzer beater from the top of the key to get the guests within a deuce at the break, 32-30.
Out of the locker room, Vinny DeAngelo, who led the Garnet with 20 points, forged a tie. Gettysburg scored the next six points and led, 38-32, on Sukky Nd-Ezuma’s backdoor cut to the cylinder. The Bullets made it a point to attack the rim and would shoot a staggering 37 free throws in the second half. Just 24 found the mark.
George Corzine, who bludgeoned his way for 15 points in the paint off the pine, kept Swarthmore in it down the stretch and trimmed the deficit to 60-54 with 5:41 to go on a layup. Minutes later, Schaller drew the decisive offensive foul and the Garnet never got within single digits again.
“That was a winning play,” said Elijah Williams of Schaller’s sacrifice. “This was huge for us. I was in Coach Dunne’s first recruiting class. We were coming off of a six-win season and were picked for dead last in the conference. We’ve been chasing Johns Hopkins and Swarthmore for a while. Now we want to compete on a national level. Getting to play F&M at home, you couldn’t script it any better.”
Visconti had 10 points and Michael Caprise had nine for Swarthmore.
“I knew he was going to lower his shoulder,” said Schaller of Shaw’s drive. “When you play someone twice, they know your sets. We just attacked (favorable) matchups. They couldn’t stop us.”
Dunne was elated by his team’s effort and singled out Schaller for special mention.
“Pound for pound, he’s the toughest guard in the league,” said Dunne, in his fourth season at the helm after five years at Vassar. “I’m so proud of our guys. Everybody contributes every day. Our seniors have been instrumental in the process. We’ve accomplished a lot together but have always been searching for a program-defining win. This was it.”
Gettysburg swept the two-game series with the Diplomats. A third victory would likely send them to Swarthmore for a rubber match in the semifinals.
