Don’t forget to get a 2022-23 hunting and trapping license, if as a resident of Pennsylvania, you want to apply by mail for an antlerless deer permit starting July 11.
Non-residents may begin to apply a week later, on July 18.
The first round of unsold licenses will go on sale Aug. 1 and the second round, if any are still available, will commence Aug. 15.
The allocation of permits for Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes much of Adams County, will again be 31,000 licenses.
TAKE NOTE OF TURKEYS
The Pennsylvania Game Commission asking for the public’s help in noting turkeys during the Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey, now through Aug. 31.
“The turkey survey enhances our agency’s internal survey, which serves as a long-term index of turkey reproduction and is used in our turkey population model,” said Game Commission Turkey Biologist Mary Jo Casalena. “Participants should report all turkeys seen, whether gobblers, hens with broods, or hens without broods.”
Turkey sightings can be reported through the Game Commission’s website https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey. The mobile app is no longer available.
Above-average reproductive success last summer (3.1 poults per hen), coupled with more conservative fall 2021 turkey hunting seasons allowed for higher turkey survival into the 2022 spring breeding season.
Reproductive success in 2021 improved in 15 of 23 Wildlife Management Units compared to the previous three-year average.
Reproductive success in surrounding states for 2021 was less than 3.0 poults per hen in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, but 3.0 or higher in New Jersey and New York.
AC FISH & GAME HAD
GOOD TROUT
STOCKING YEAR
The Adams County Fish & Game Association reports they had their best year ever for stocking trout.
The Fish and Game received 10,000 rainbow, 10,000 browns and 200 golden trout last fall at its nursery in Orrtanna near the Knouse Foods ponds. The young fish benefitted greatly from the good water flow and very little ice issues offered by Mother Nature.
Fish and Game President Steve Moritz, Sr. said the fish stayed heathy with little or no problems with disease. “My Fish Committee members did an excellent job of caring for and feeding the fish over the winter. We were able to stock a total of 19,577 trout in area streams and Orrtanna ponds this spring,” Steve said.
BULLET POINTS
• Monday, July 4, is a Fish-for-Free Day in Pennsylvania. Anyone may legally fish on Commonwealth waterways with no fishing license required. Trout/salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required. All other fishing regulations still apply.
• Starting in July, monthly Adams County Trout Unlimited Chapter meetings are shifting from every third Tuesday of the month to every third Wednesday of the month. So, the meeting July 20 will start at 7 p.m. in a downstairs meeting room at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
