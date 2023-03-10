The stark contrast was undeniable.
And nearly unbearable.
Gettysburg’s Jaxon Townsend was in seemingly perfect position to win his blood-round bout at the PIAA Wrestling Championships on Friday evening, pushing the pace and running his opponent out of steam. With the score tied and victory in sight, the perfect script was flipped in an instant.
A clearly tiring Gavin Pascoe of Perkiomen Valley hit a headlock with more than a minute left and held the position all the way until the clock expired for an improbable 7-2 win at 160 pounds.
The stunning turn of events, and denial of a medal Townsend was on the cusp of securing, was jarring.
And in the next moment, Gettysburg senior Tyler Withers stepped onto the mat and had his hand raised as he won by default at 189. In the span of barely a minute, one Warrior was denied in the cruelest of fashions while another achieved a goal in a most unusual manner.
“It was kind of a surreal moment,” said Withers. “You feel crappy about feeling good about it. It’s been a goal of mine for a long time and I’ve come up short before.”
Withers said seeing teammates go down prior to his matches can often be used as fuel of sorts.
“I use it as motivation and you try to turn it around to help you,” he said. “Seeing one of your friends not accomplish one of their goals sucks, but you push yourself harder. It’s bittersweet.”
Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines had to process a moment like that for the first time as well.
“I’ve never had it occur,” said Haines of having one of his wrestlers medal via default. “I feel that Tyler would’ve pinned the kid, so the result would’ve been the same.”
Withers began putting the pieces together as a junior after going just 39-32 over his first two years. He was 38-8 as last season and stands at 41-4 heading into the third and final day of states.
Becoming an established winner – and pinner – Withers has 118 career wins and 84 pins to his credit.
“Tyler has dedicated his life and put himself in a position to be successful,” said Haines. “Now he needs to work his way up the podium and be on his A-game.”
The big Warrior rolled in Friday’s first set of consys, using a huge third period to drub Jake Allred of Conestoga, 10-3. The win pushed Withers into the blood round, where he had no opponent after Vaughn Spencer of Pine Richland was unable to go. Spencer was injured in his quarterfinal match.
“This year I’ve put a few things together, mostly listening to my coaches,” said Withers, laughing. “A few things have helped me relax.”
The blood round, as it can be, proved cruel to some wearing Warrior singlets.
Junior Gabe Pecaitis hoped the third time was the charm when he met Central York’s Elias Long at 139. Long beat Pecaitis 4-2 in the Section 4 finals and then 11-1 at districts. It looked like more of the same Friday as Long escaped and got in on a double-leg to go up 3-0 a minute into the second period.
Pecaitis chose neutral in the third and began attacking. Multiple shots earned a stall warning as Long began to fade a bit. The Warrior’s perseverance paid off with 25 seconds left when he nailed a takedown.
At that moment, Haines screamed for Pecaitis to cut Long free in hopes of landing another two-pointer that would deadlock the bout at 4-4. Pecaitis hesitated, burning time before finally trying to release Long.
The Panther was crafty as he grabbed one of Pecaitis’s ankles and would not be released. The ploy, which Haines felt was textbook stalling, allowed Long to melt the clock and win 3-2.
A stalling call would have sent the bout into sudden victory.
“When Gabe is being offensive with him good things happen,” said Haines. “He needed to stay in attack mode the entire time. He waited a little too long to attack.”
The slow start trend continued for Townsend, who gave up a double-leg takedown to Pascoe to trail 2-0. The Warrior junior fought off an arm bar for half of the following period before working free to make it 2-1.
Pascoe, who had already taken injury time in the first period, asked for another stoppage as soon as the second frame expired. By rule, this gave Townsend choice to begin the third, a huge advantage when down just a point.
Confusion by the officials provided Pascoe an extended breather as they conferred at the head table. After a lengthy – and unnecessary – delay, Townsend was awarded choice and he picked bottom.
He was cut loose with 1:15 on the clock and was about to attack when Pascoe sprung a headlock from his knees, and the bout, for all intent and purposes, was over.
“We talk all the time about leaving it all on the mat, and Jaxon Townsend without a doubt left it on the mat,” said Haines. “Unfortunately it didn’t work out the way we hoped it would work out. He’s not walking out of here with regrets. He did a lot of good things. In that last match he showed the ability to do fundamental leg attacks, which he has to improve upon. And he has to improve upon not starting so slow.”
Pecaitis, a two-time state qualifier, closes his season at 27-8 while Townsend finishes at 37-11. The junior tandem, along with PIAA-qualifying Will Yordy (107) and Isaiah Jackson (114) return to provide a strong foundation for next year’s Gettysburg squad.
“The big thing is the four leaving with a sour taste in their mouth are all back next year,” said Haines. “They will be reminded of what it feels like to sit in the stands and watch kids they beat during the season collect state medals. We’ll take the next 365 days and get better. That’s what it has to be in order for us to be better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.