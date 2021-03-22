Senior Shelby Baker registered her 100th career hit and the Gettysburg College (2-0) softball team opened its 2021 campaign by sweeping Centennial Conference opponent Washington College (2-6, 0-2 CC) Sunday afternoon.
Top Performances
Gettysburg (Game 1)
Olivia Moser ’23: 2-for-3 from the plate, double, 5 RBI
Baily Quinn ’24: 2-for-2 from the plate, 2 runs
Giovanna Komst ’24: 2 runs, hit
Jess Campana ’23: 2 runs, hit
Megan Hughes ’24: 2 strikeouts, allowed only 2 hits
Top Performances
Washington (Game 1)
Amelia Mazza and Julia Hallman: 1 hit apiece
Top Performances
Gettysburg (Game 2)
Giovanna Komst ’24: 3-for-3 from the plate, double, 3 RBI, run scored
Shelby Baker ’21: 2-for-4 from the plate, double, homer, 3 RBI
- Olivia Moser ’23: 3-for-4 from the plate, double, 2 runs scored
- Jess Campana ’23: 2-for-4, RBI
Top Performances
Washington (Game 2)
- Lexie Witmer – 2-for-3 from the plate
- Hannah Solge – 2-for-3 from the plate, triple
Game Summary – Game 1…
With two outs, the Bullets collected their first run off an Allie Cluster RBI single in the bottom of the second.
A sacrifice fly by Emily Colline in the bottom of the third brought in Quinn for the second Bullets run. The Orange and Blue tacked on two more runs on the next at-bat as Moser belted a two RBI single allowing Campana and Komst to score the third and fourth run, respectively.
The scoring parade continued for the Bullets squad in the bottom of the fourth as they tallied five runs with an RBI from Campana, Baker, and three from Moser as she pounded a double to center field.
Gettysburg’s defense did a specular job of keeping Washington at bay with freshman pitcher Hughes only allowing two hits.
Game Summary – Game 2…
Gettysburg jumped on top as the team scored two runs of Baker’s double to center field bringing Colline and Moser across the plate in the bottom of the first. The hit by Baker marked her 100th career.
Komst blasted an outstanding double to center field for an RBI and Campana added another to make it 4-0 heading into the top of the third.
Baker collected her 12th career homer in the third and Komst added a two RBI double to increase the Bullets lead 7-0.
Gettysburg continued to keep Washington off the scoring column until the top of the sixth when Mazza hit a two RBI double to center field.
A double by Moser started the sixth followed by a Colline single and a throwing error by the third baseman brought Moser in to score the final run of game two.
By the Numbers
• The Bullets logged in 25 hits, 17 runs, and 16 RBI on the day.
• This was the second time in three seasons that Gettysburg swept its season openers.
• Baker accomplished her 100th career hit in her 88th game in a Bullets uniform.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg holds the 67-18-1 all-time series record against Washington that started in 1981. The Bullets also swept the Shorewomen in their last meeting during the 2019 season.
Next Up
Gettysburg travels to Allentown to face Muhlenberg College in a CC doubleheader on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
BASEBALL: The first baseball games played at Kirchhoff Field in nearly two years did not favor the hosts as Washington College (8-2) doused Gettysburg College (0-2) with a pair of setbacks 9-3 and 5-3 in the Centennial Conference opening doubleheader for both teams on Sunday.
Washington 511 001 100 — 9 10 2
Gettysburg 210 000 000 — 3 9 5
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Matt Szczesny ’21: 3-5, Run, RBI
Aaron Kirby ’23: 1-3, 2 RBI, Walk
Dan Ball ’21: 6.0 IP, 2 Hits, 2 Runs (0 Earned), 4 Ks
Washington’s Top Performers
Jack Kingman: 2-5, Run, 2 RBI
Dylan Nepert: 2-4, 2 Runs, RBI
Chris Baker: 2-5, Run, 2 RBI
Mike Smith: 5 IP, 5 Hits, 3 Runs (2 Earned), 4 Ks
Game 1 Summary
• Max Ruvo sent an early message by knocking a lead-off triple to right field. Washington added four more consecutive hits to plate the first three runs. CJ Gillmer laid down a sacrifice bunt to drive home another run and Nick Tamberino closed the five-run first with a sacrifice fly to right.
• The Bullets put each of their first two batters on the base paths and that set the stage for Kirby to knock in a pair of runs with a two-out single up the middle.
• Baker smashed a triple over the head of the center fielder to open the second inning and scored on a groundout by Kingman to put Washington in front 6-2. Gettysburg countered with an RBI single by Szczesny in the bottom of the frame.
• Washington starter Mike Smith left the game after five innings of work and three relievers combined to limit the Bullets to four hits and no runs over the final four innings. Gettysburg packed the bags in the seventh, but Alex Bendzlowicz worked out of the jam with a force out at home and a grounder back to the mound.
Game 2
Washington 000 130 001 — 5 9 1
Gettysburg 001 200 000 — 3 4 1
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Kyle Miller ’23: 1-5, Run, RBI
Kenneth Spadaccini ’23: 4.1 IP, 5 Hits, 1 Run, Walk
Washington’s Top Performers
CJ Gillmer: 2-4, 3 RBI
Dylan Nepert: 2-3, RBI, Walk
Ethan Osgood: Win, 3.2 IP, 2 Hits, 0 Runs, Walk, K
Ben Pika: Save, 1.0 IP
Game 2 Summary
• Gettysburg starting pitcher Myles Burbank ’21 kept Washington without a hit through the first three innings of action.
• After coming up empty on a bases-loaded situation in the second inning, the Bullets produced the first run of the game when Matt Muir plated Miller from second base with a single to right field.
• Washington came right back to tie the game, picking up two hits, a hit-by-pitch, and a walk at Burbank’s expense. Following an RBI single by Gillmer, Teo Torrado ’22 left three runners stranded with a strikeout and fly out to right field.
• The Bullets retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth despite the Shoremen nearly working out of a bases-loaded jam. An attempted double play on a grounder by Miller led to an errant throw and two runs came home to push Gettysburg in front 3-1.
• Washington regained the advantage in the top of the fifth, tying the game on run-scoring singles by Kingman and Nepert before a sacrifice fly by Gillmer that made it 4-3.
• Spadaccini pitched well in relief for the Bullets, scattering five hits over 4.1 innings and refusing to allow a run until the final frame. Gillmer struck again in the Shoremen’s final trip to the dish, driving home Joe Curtin. Pika entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and set the Bullets down in order for his second save of the season.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg playing its first game since a 16-2 win over Marymount on March 12, 2020. It was the team’s first game at Kirchhoff Field since splitting with Muhlenberg on April 27, 2019.
• The Bullets left a total of 19 runners on the bases, while the Shoremen stranded 18.
• Ball’s performance marked his longest career relief appearance. It was also the second-longest outing of his career, trailing only a seven-inning effort against Norwich in 2018.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg remains ahead in the series with Washington 34-29-1. The Shoremen won at Kirchhoff Field for the first time since 2015, ending a five-game skid at the venue overall.
Up Next
Gettysburg heads to Muhlenberg College for a conference doubleheader on Saturday at noon.
