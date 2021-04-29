The 2021 YAIAA boys’ tennis tournament got underway on Thursday with the singles portion in both 2A and 3A, with the doubles’ portion to be held next week.
A number of area athletes found success in their opening matches. In Class 2A, Hanover’s Charlie Zitto topped Littlestown’s Cyrus Marshall 7-5, 6-1 to advance to tomorrow’s quarterfinals. Likewise, Bermudian Springs’ Nate Edmondson dispatched of Biglerville’s Ian Himes 6-0, 6-2; while his teammate Brett Laughman saw off fellow teammate Gage Bjonnes 6-2, 6-2. Lastly in 2A, Hanover’s Antonio Corona downed Berm’s Parker Sanders 6-2, 6-2.
Up in Class 3A the lone remaining area player is South Western’s Alex Guy. Guy, who came in as the fifth seed, rolled past Evan Gibbs of Northeastern 6-0, 6-1 to reach the quarters.
Action picks back up at 2 p.m. Friday at South Western with the quarterfinal round and semifinals to follow. The finals will be held on Saturday.
Class 2A
Key: S-Susquehannock, DC-Delone Catholic, WY-West York, L-Litttlestown, B-Biglerville, H-Hanover, YC-York Catholic, BS-Bermudian Springs
Round 1: Reck (S) d. Isaac Sheerer (DC) 6-1, 6-0; Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Conrad (WY) 6-2, 6-1; Watkins (S) d. Guy (WY) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Ian Himes (B) d. Brian Corona (H) 6-1, 6-0; Gingerich (YC) d. Nolan Westfall (L) 6-2, 6-2; Parker Sanders (BS) d. Zelis (YC) 6-1, 6-0; Vu (WY) d. Rogel (S) 6-2, 6-3; Gage Bjoness (BS) d. Andrew Gervasi (DC) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
Round 2: Snyder (S) d. Reck (S) 6-3, 6-2; Charlie Zitto (H) d. Marshall (L) 7-5, 6-1; Fuentes (WY) d. Watkins (S) 6-0, 6-4; Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Himes (B) 6-0, 6-2; Brusse (S) d. Gingerich (YC) 6-2, 6-0; Antonio Corona (H) d. Sanders (BS) 6-2, 6-2; Vu (WY) d. Ben Elsner (DC) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Brett Laughman (BS) d. Bjoness (BS) 6-2, 6-2.
Class 3A
Key: CY-Central York, DO-Dover, YS-York Suburban, SW-South Western, DT-Dallastown, G-Gettysburg, NE-Northeastern, YCD-York Country Day, SG-Spring Grove. RL-Red Lion
Round 1: Alex (CY) d. Verdon (DO) 6-0, 6-0; Eflom-Ekaha (YS) d. Chase Anderson (SW) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2; Patel (DT) d. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) 6-1, 6-1; Saharan (DT) d. Mason Neiderer (SW) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Gibbs (NE) d. Spencer Kennedy (G) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; Sidle (NE) d. Frey (YCD) 6-1, 6-4; Shaqfeh (SG) d. Aulthouse (YS) 6-2, 6-3; Ryan Hanson (SW) d. Jacoby (YCD) 6-4, 6-3.
Round 2: Lando (YS) d. Arrow (CY) 6-0, 6-1; Etter (SG) d. Eflom-Ekaha 6-3, 7-5; Arbiter (DT) d. Patel (DT) 6-0, 6-0; Chronister (DT) d. Saharan (DT) 7-5, 6-0; Alex Guy (SW) d. Gibbs (NE) 6-0, 6-1; Wheeler (RL) d. Sidle (NE) 6-0, 6-1; Nadeau (RL) d. Shaqfeh (SG) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; Wu (DT) d. Hanson (SW) 6-1, 6-1.
