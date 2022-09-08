The Pennsylvania Game Commission, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and National Deer Association are partnering again on four three-day mentored archery deer hunts, designed as opportunities for lesser-experienced folks to take part in managed hunts with experienced hunters.
The commission is looking for hunters interested in volunteering as mentors. Mentors aren’t expected to be experts, but to have a positive attitude, basic hunting skills, and a desire to pass on the tradition of hunting. Lodging will be provided by the commission for all volunteers participating in the hunts. All volunteers must have a valid hunting license to participate.
The 2022-23 hunts will take place at the John Heinz National Wildlife near Philadelphia.
Dates for the 2022-23 John Heinz Mentored Archery Deer Hunts are: Thursday-Saturday, October 20-22, 2022; Thursday-Saturday, November 3-5, 2022; Friday-Sunday, November 18-20, 2022; and Thursday-Saturday, January 19-21, 2023.
Volunteers interested in mentoring should email the commission before Friday, Sept. 23 at mentoredhunting@pa.gov.
As we close in on the new deer hunting campaigns, you can expect that Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), especially latest updates, will again be a regular of the outdoors conversation.
There remain regulations prohibiting the movement of high-risk carcass parts from deer, elk and other cervids to control the potential spread of the disease for hunters going out of state, hunting within Disease Management Areas (DMAs) and CWD Established Areas (EAs).
Importing high-risk parts or materials from cervids harvested, taken, or killed in any state or country outside Pennsylvania is prohibited.
It is also illegal to move high-risk parts outside of any DMA or EA, and from one DMA to another. This applies to deer killed in vehicle collisions and picked up for consumption.
The Commonwealth’s one EA is a subsection of DMA 2 in Adams County and southcentral Pennsylvania.
High-risk parts include the head (including brain, tonsils, eyes, and any lymph nodes); spinal cord/backbone; spleen; skull plate with attached antlers, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; cape, if visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; upper canine teeth, if root structure or other soft tissue is present; any object or article containing visible brain or spinal cord tissue; unfinished taxidermy mounts; and brain-tanned hides.
The regulation banning the importation of high-risk parts into Pennsylvania from any state or province – regardless of whether CWD is known to exist there – serves two purposes.
It takes into account the wide range of testing and surveillance in other states – not all monitor the disease the same way – and simplifies things for hunters, who no longer have to comply with different rules in different areas.
The regulation specific to the EA reflects the state of the disease there. Pennsylvania’s EA has produced about 90% of the all wild-deer CWD cases in Pennsylvania to date.
Hunters who take a deer within the EA must either butcher it and dispose of the high-risk parts within EA boundaries, or take it to a processor within the EA. Those who want to have the deer mounted must cape it to remove all high-risk parts or take it to a taxidermist within the EA.
The same rules apply to deer taken within any of the DMAs.
Pennsylvania first detected CWD in 2012 at a captive deer facility in Adams County. The Game Commission has since tested more than 118,000 wild, free-ranging whitetails and more than 1,700 elk for CWD.
So far, CWD has been found in about 1,000 deer and has not been detected in Pennsylvania’s elk herd.
ROD AND REEF SLAM OCT. 8-16
The Chesapeake Bay’s Rod and Reef Slam fishing tournament is celebrating its fifth year with a new beachfront after-party in Annapolis next month.
The fishing tournament challenges anglers to catch the most different species of fish over restored oyster reefs, rather than simply the biggest fish. This year’s tournament takes place from Oct. 8-16 and includes divisions for powerboat, kayak, and youth anglers. The after-party takes place from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s bayfront Annapolis headquarters. It will include food, drinks, live music, and an awards presentation.
Division winners receive prizes including gift cards, coolers, fishing gear, clothing, and more.
The contest is designed to highlight the diversity of fish that surround Chesapeake Bay oyster reefs. To do that, anglers will fish in areas where oyster reefs have been restored or re-planted with oysters in Maryland. Anglers will use the iAngler Tournament app to document their catches and report their fishing locations. Registration is $50 for adults and $25 for youth ages 17 and under. Tickets are also available for $35 for adults who want to attend the after-party or $20 for designated drivers and attendees under 21.
Previous winners of the Rod and Reef Slam have caught more than a dozen species such as white perch, drum, toadfish, bluefish, rockfish, blue crabs, and Spanish mackerel.
Anglers can register and get more information at www.cbf.org.
