As Pennsylvania’s elk herd becomes more active and the bugling gets louder, Dan Taylor offered a photo taken in October a few years ago at the Elk Visitors Center during a Wolf’s Bus trip. Dan also wanted to remind us that, in addition to the 24/7 live elk camera being operated at the Pennsylvania Game Commission website that “there are two live cameras at the Elk Visitors Center that are on all year long and I have seen some large herds of Elk there,” Dan says. “There is no sound and farther away but I always check both the Game Commission’s camera and the Elk Center’s cameras every day.” Internet address is https://experienceelkcountry.com/gallery/. (Photo courtesy Dan Taylor)

The Pennsylvania Game Commission, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and National Deer Association are partnering again on four three-day mentored archery deer hunts, designed as opportunities for lesser-experienced folks to take part in managed hunts with experienced hunters.

The commission is looking for hunters interested in volunteering as mentors. Mentors aren’t expected to be experts, but to have a positive attitude, basic hunting skills, and a desire to pass on the tradition of hunting. Lodging will be provided by the commission for all volunteers participating in the hunts. All volunteers must have a valid hunting license to participate.

