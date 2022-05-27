You may already know that because the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) did not have enough board members present at its January meeting to vote on seasons and bag limits for the 2022-23 seasons, the structure of the campaigns in 2021-2022 will be carried over to the coming seasons. They will be similar, only the dates will change.
Commissioners approved allocations of antlerless and elk licenses at their meeting in April. The allocations for 2022-23 of 31,000 antlerless deer permits for Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes most of Adams County, is the same as 2021-22.
County treasurers will begin accepting antlerless license applications from residents on July 12. Non-residents may apply July 19. Unsold licenses will be available Aug. 2 and then again on Aug. 16.
The PGC will issue 178 elk licenses (60 antlered, 118 antlerless) across three 2022-23 seasons.
So, get out your calendars and mark in these big game hunting dates for the 2022-23 seasons. Highlighted here will be seasons occurring in our local Wildlife Management Unit 5A. For dates elsewhere, check the website pgc.pa.gov.
Presales of Pennsylvania hunting licenses for the 2022-23 seasons begin June 13
To start things off or not, there will not be a fall wild turkey season in WMU 5A.
Spring gobbler season in 2023 will be April 29 to May 30 for the morning hunting; and May 15 to May 30 for all-day hunting. A second spring gobbler may be only taken by hunters who have a valid special wild turkey license.
The statewide firearms season for black bears will be Nov. 19; Sunday, Nov. 20; and Nov. 21-22.
The extended firearms season for bears in WMU 5A and elsewhere will be Nov. 26, Sunday, Nov. 27; and Dec. 28-Dec. 3.
The statewide muzzleloader season for black bears will be Oct. 15-22.
The special statewide firearms season for bears will be Oct. 20-22 for junior and senior license holders, commission disabled person permit holders, and residents serving on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces or U.S. Coast Guard with required antlerless license.
Archery season for bear in WMU 5A will be Oct. 15-Nov. 5.
For elk, the Special Conservation Tag and Special License Tag (antlerless and antlered) season will be Aug. 31-Nov. 5.
Archery season for elk will be Sept. 10-24.
The late elk season will be Dec. 31-Jan. 7, 2023.
Only one elk may be taken during a license year with an elk permit. The PGC will issue 178 elk licenses (60 antlered, 118 antlerless) across three 2022-23 seasons.
The archery seasons for antlered and antlerless deer in WMU 5A will be Oct. 1-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-18; and then Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2023.
The muzzleloader season for antlerless deer will be Oct. 15-22.
The special antlerless firearms season statewide for junior and senior license holders, commission disabled person permit holders, and residents serving on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces or U.S. Coast Guard will be Oct. 20-22.
The regular statewide firearms season for antlered and antlerless deer will be Nov. 26; Sunday, Nov. 27; and Nov. 28-Dec. 10.
The flintlock season for antlered and antlerless deer in WMU 5A will be Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2023.
BULLET POINTS
• It’s springtime, so overcome the urge to “rescue” what you think are abandoned young wild animals. First, for them you can do more harm than good. Second, it is illegal to take or possess wildlife from the wild. Under state law, the penalty for such a violation is a fine of up to $1,500 per animal.
• The destructive spotted lanternflies are back with a vengeance. So far, 45 of 67 Pennsylvania counties (including Adams) are under quarantine.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
