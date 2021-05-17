The Gettysburg College softball team will start its NCAA Division III Championship run against 14th-ranked The College of New Jersey on the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University this Friday, May 21.
The regional rounds will be held on May 20-23 with six teams competing at eight regional sites. Gettysburg (11-3) will take on TCNJ (23-3) in the opening round this Friday at noon in the double-elimination event. Host and second-ranked Virginia Wesleyan (37-5-1) takes on Penn College of Technology (19-3) in the first game on Friday at 10 a.m. and fourth-ranked Moravian College (30-1) faces Farmingdale State College (19-5) in the third game at 3 p.m. Friday.
It will be the first-ever meeting between Gettysburg and TCNJ.
Tickets will be $25 and are team specific. There will be no walk-ups or day-of purchases. For more information on tickets, please click here.
All six teams in the Virginia Regional received automatic berths after winning their respective conferences. Gettysburg (Centennial Conference), TCNJ (New Jersey Athletic Conference), Virginia Wesleyan (Old Dominion Athletic Conference), Penn College (North Eastern Athletic Conference), and Moravian (Landmark Conference).
Gettysburg is making its fourth appearance on the national stage in program history and the second in the last four years. The Bullets captured the 2021 CC title for the fifth time in program history and second in the last four years after having the best league record at 7-3.
TCNJ collected their 12th NJAC title after defeating Kean College in a sweep last Friday. The Lions have now won back-to-back conference championships, with the last coming in 2019, and enters the tournament on a 12 game winning streak.
Virginia Wesleyan claimed its fifth consecutive ODAC championship title and 13th in program history after sweeping the University of Lynchburg. The Marlins, who captured their second straight national title in 2018, are making their eighth consecutive and 11th overall appearance in the national tournament.
Penn College embarks on its first-ever trip to the national stage after winning the NEAC championship in a sweep against Penn State-Harrisburg.
Moravian collected its ninth Landmark Conference title after defeating the University of Scranton in the best-of-three Championship series. Scranton gave the Greyhounds its only loss of the season in game one, 10-6, but Moravian rattled back to take game two and three by the final scores of 6-4 and 9-8, respectively. Moravian is making its 18th appearance in the NCAA tournament.
