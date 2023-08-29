GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3,
Lititz Christian 0
It was all Squirettes on Tuesday in a 25-10, 25-13, 25-9 non-league victory.
Meredith Keefer and Marlee Rudolph combined for 17 kills and Reece Meckley tacked on five more. Megan Jacoby keyed the defense with 15 digs and Olivia Kale served up five aces.
Delone also won the JV match, 2-0.
Bermudian Springs 3,
West Perry 0
The Eagles got into the win column on Tuesday by notching a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 victory over the Mustangs.
Abby Hartman clocked 13 kills in addition to five digs, while Maddie Wagner dished out 10 assists and had four service aces. Heyla Martin added to the win with six assists and a pair of digs.
Berm won the JV match, 2-1.
Shippensburg 3,
Littlestown 0
The Greyhounds took down the Bolts in non-conference play on Tuesday, winning 25-15, 25-19, 25-19.
For Littlestown, Makayla Branham had 14 assists and Lily Welty walloped six kills. Adyson Popoff added four kills while Sarah Loveless had four aces and a trio of digs.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 5,
York Country Day 0
The Squirettes posted a shutout on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 on the season. Ella Knox, Baileigh Stetter and Brielle Baughman rolled to straight-set wins in singles action for Delone.
At doubles, Ashley Heacock and Michalina Miller won 6-1, 6-2 while teammates Gabby Erdman and Kali Hilfiger notched a 6-1, 6-0 nod at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Ella Knox (DC) d. DiBastini 6-0, 6-0; 2. Baileigh Stetter (DC) d. Burt 6-1, 6-1; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Meaghan 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Ashley Heacock/Michalina Miller (DC) d. Saylor/Saville 6-1, 6-2; 2. Gabby Erdman/Kali Hilfiger (DC) d. Spies/Arter 6-1, 6-0
Northern 3, Biglerville 1
Paytyn Plank gave the Canners a point at No. 1 singles with her 6-0, 6-1 triumph in Tuesday’s non-league match.
Singles: 1. Paytyn Plank (B) d. Allen 6-0, 6-1; 2. Stuckey (N) d. Grace Buchheister 6-1, 6-0; 3. Boes (N) d. Kiersten Englebert 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Yost/Purnell (N) d. Alyssa Vaughan/Lani Wherley 6-1, 6-0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 4, West York 3
Ben Kittleberger’s goal with less than five minutes to play was the difference as the Warriors picked up a road win on Tuesday.
Gettysburg trailed 3-1 before David Langman found the back of the net at 24:06 of the second half. An own goal a minute later tied the contest, with Kittleberger eventually hitting the winner.
Quaide Clarke booted the Warriors’ first goal of the contest.
Gettysburg 1 3 — 4
West York 2 1 — 3
Goals: G-Quaide Clarke, David Langman, own goal, Ben Kittleberger; WY-Niorge, McGlaare 2. Shots: G-14; WY-6. Corners: G-2; WY-5. Saves: G-3; WY-11. JV: Gettysburg 3, West York 1
New Oxford 4, Biglerville 0
A three-goal outburst in the second half sent the Colonials on their way past the host Canners in YAIAA crossover play on Tuesday.
Diego Diaz gave the Ox a 1-0 lead at the break before Israel Felipe doubled the gap on an assist from Corban Barnes.
The Colonials scored twice within a four-minute span to double the lead, getting tallies from Jose Concepion and Felipe
New Oxford 1 3 — 4
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Diego Diaz, Israel Felipe 2, Jose Concepion. Assists: NO-Harvin Flowers, Corban Barnes, Carlos Garcia. Shots: NO-6; B-4. Corners: NO-1; B-4. Saves: NO-Owen Ragula 4; B-2
Littlestown 1, Millersburg 0
Carter Owings snapped a scoreless tie with seven minutes to play, giving the Bolts a victory over the Indians on Tuesday. Owings’ goal was assisted by Leo Guzman.
Christopher Meakin made four saves for the shutout in goal.
Littlestown 0 1 — 1
Millersburg 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Carter Owings. Assists: L-Leo Guzman. Shots: L-9; M-7. Corners: L-4; M-4. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 4; M-Klinger 3
Middletown 2,
Bermudian Springs 0
Krish Shah converted a penalty kick and assisted another goal late in the second to push the Blue Raiders past the Eagles on Tuesday.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
Middletown 1 1 — 2
Goals: M-Shah, Moore. Assists: M-Shah. Shots: BS-3; M-11. Corners: BS-4; M-6. Saves: BS-7; M-2.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 4, Big Spring 0
Four different players recorded goals as the Knights got off to a roaring start on Tuesday.
Marley Crum played a corner kick directly into the net to open the scoring, and with a minute left in the half Summer Packard struck gold on a direct kick to double the lead.
Breana Valentine made it 3-0 when she finished after receiving a ball from Audrey Chesko. Valentine returned the favor to Cadence Holmberg with 12 minutes to play, as Holmberg chipped a shot over the keeper to set the final score.
Fairfield freshman Reese Sweeney made two saves for the shutout.
New Oxford 4, Biglerville 0
The Ox raced out to a 3-0 first-half lead and cruised from there, blanking the Canners on Tuesday.
Camryn Miller, Lyla Sponseller and Avery Lincoln had the tallies for the Ox. Wrena Wentz added the final goal to set the 4-0 outcome.
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
New Oxford 3 1 — 4
Goals: NO-Camryn Miller, Lyla Sponseller, Avery Lincoln, Wrena Wentz. Assists: NO-Wentz. Shots: B-3; NO-23. Corners: B-0; NO-10. Saves: B-Eva Hollabaugh 0; NO-Olivia Graham 0, Devin Brame 3, Addison Storm 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 6,
Kennard-Dale 4
The Bolts stormed back by scoring six goals in the second half to take down the Rams on Tuesday. Kelsy McClintock’s second goal of the game came with 2:08 left to play, icing the victory. McClintock had two goals and a pair of assists in the win.
Miranda King, Reese Rucker, Summer Rathell and Kamryn Bittle also scored goals in the victory.
Littlestown 0 0 3 3 — 6
Kennard-Dale 1 1 1 1 — 4
Goals: L-Miranda King, Reese Rucker, Summer Rathell, Kelsy McClintock 2, Kamryn Bittle; KD-Channel 3, Dietz. Assists: L-Emmy Nunemaker, McClintock 2, Bittle, Rucker. Shots: L-17; KD-5. Corners: L-13; KD-3. Saves: L-Isabella Kile 2; KD-13. JV: Littlestown 7, Kennard-Dale 3
Northern 11,
Bermudian Springs 1
Seven different Polar Bears connected for goals in Tuesday’s big win over Berm. MJ Simpson paced the victors with a hat trick and a pair of assists, while Keairah Dykes added two markers.
Aliza Staub broke up the shutout bid with a fourth-quarter goal for the Eagles.
Bermudian 0 0 0 1 - 1
Northern 5 3 2 1 - 11
Goals: BS-Aliza Staub; N-Simpson 3, Dykes 2, Anderson, Thomas, Hondorf, Caperelli, Fronger. Shots: B-1; N-28. Corners: B-0; N-16. Saves: BS-Claeys 17, N-Sober 0.
GOLF
Mid-Penn match
at Great Cove
Warrior Landon Blocher tied for 15th place in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Colonial match at Great Cove.
Blocher’s round of 87 led the Warriors, followed by Andrew Reisinger with an 88 and Zachary Sentz’s 91.
Kyle Miller of Northern was the medalist with a 78, one stroke better than Greencastle’s Cooper Swam and Kellan Smith of Waynesboro.
Team: 1. Waynesboro 327, 2. Northern 335, 3. Shippensburg 342, 4. Greencastle 346, 5. Gettysburg 366, 6. James Buchanan 369, 7. Big Spring 374
Gettysburg: Landon Blocher 87, Andrew Reisinger 88, Zachary Sentz 91, Brody Granger 92, Zachary Slaybaugh 96
