GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 49,
Lancaster Catholic 41 OT
The Squirettes rallied from a 14-point deficit to down the Crusaders in overtime at the West York Showcase on Saturday.
Delone (9-0) forced overtime when Giana Hoddinott made a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation. Hoddinott then scored four points in the extra session, where Delone limited Lancaster Catholic (6-3) to just one point.
Makenna Mummert was cool down the stretch, going a combined 8-for-8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime. Mummert led all players with 20 points.
Abigael Vingsen added eight points for the Squirettes, who downed the Crusaders 48-33 in last year’s District 3 Class 4A title game.
Delone Catholic 6 11 14 9 9 – 49
Lancaster Catholic 18 8 5 9 1 – 41
Delone Catholic (49): Abigael Vingsen 1 6-10 8, Giana Hoddinott 8 1-2 18, Makenna Mummert 5 9-10 20, Maggie Hughes 0 0-2 0, Emily McCann 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: M. Jacoby, Baughman, E. Hughes, Schwarz. Totals: 15 16-24 49
Lancaster Catholic (41): Cord 1 0-0 2, Kraft 5 2-3 12, Lehman 3 2-2 11, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Bolesky 3 3-5 10, Klemmer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 7-10 41
3-pointers: DC-Hoddinott, Mummert, McCann; LC-Lehman 3, Bolesky
Berks Catholic 45, New Oxford 35
Ella Billman filled up the stat sheet with a game-high 21 points but the Colonials dropped a 45-35 decision to the Saints on Saturday at West York.
Billman was on fire out of the gate, netting 11 point in the first quarter for the Ox (5-6).
Cardine Reedy paced Berks Catholic (6-2) with 20 points
New Oxford 15 4 4 12 – 35
Berks Catholic 13 18 9 5 – 45
New Oxford (35): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Sydney Flesch 1 0-0 2, Hailey Linebaugh 0 2-2 2, Ella Billman 6 9-9 21, Timberley Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Kylie Wampler 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Ano. Totals: 11 11-11 35
Berks Catholic (45): Gordos 1 0-0 2, Langdon 1 0-0 2, Corado 1 0-0 2, Reedy9 1-2 20, Herb 3 0-0 8, Brown 1 0-0 2, Dabney 4 1-2 9. Totals: 20 2-4 45
3-pointers: NO-K. Linebaugh, Wampler; BC-Reedy, Herb 2
Hanover 53, Covenant Christian 29
Riley Stigler splashed six 3-pointers to lead the Hawkettes (7-2) to a non-league victory on Saturday.
Stigler’s 20 points were followed by 14 from Jaycie Miller, who connected on a pair of triples.
Hanover 17 22 14 0 – 53
Covenant Christian 5 6 12 6 – 29
Hanover (53): Annie Smith 2 0-0 5, Peyton Conover 2 0-0 6, Jaycie Miller 5 2-4 14, Riley Stigler 7 0-2 20, Madysin Felton 1 0-0 2, Keana Noel 1 0-0 2, Reagan Wildasin 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Beltran, Garman, Maloney. Totals: 20 2-6 53
Covenant Christian (29): Darr 2 0-0 6, Lentz 1 1-2 3, VanBastelaar 3 2-6 8, Towsey 2 0-2 4, Vrbicek 4 0-0 8. Totals: 12 3-10 29
3-pointers: H-Smith, Conover 2, Miller 2, Stigler 6; CC-Darr 2
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Shippensburg 65, Gettysburg 30
Anthony Smith and Jayden Statum combined for 39 points in the Greyhounds’ win over the Warriors on Saturday. Ship used a 21-8 advantage in the second quarter to take control of the contest.
Ian McLean, Josh Herr and Trent Ramirez-Keller scored six points apiece for Gettysburg.
Gettysburg 11 8 4 7 – 30
Shippensburg 18 21 22 4 – 65
Gettysburg (30): Brandon Golden 1 0-0 3, Michael Hankey 1 3-5 5, Trent Ramirez-Keller 3 0-0 6, Ian McLean 1 4-4 6, Carson Kuhns 0 0-2 0, Ethan Wagner 2 0-0 4, Josh Herr 2 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Cole, Darnell, Boone, Colon. Totals: 10 7-11 30
Shippensburg (65): Statum 8 3-3 19, Katen 2 1-1 5, Edey 1 0-0 2, Weller 1 0-0 3, Funk 1 0-0 2, Thomas 5 0-0 10, Michajule 0 0-1 0, Smith 8 4-4 20, Hav 2 0-1 4. Totals: 28 8-10 65
3-pointers: G-Herr 2; S-Weller
Littlestown 71, York Tech 40
The Bolts had three players score at least 17 points apiece in Friday’s shellacking of the Spartans.
Jake Bosley thumped Tech to the tune of 15 first-half points on his way to a game-high 21. Zyan Herr piled up 18 points and Chris Meakin tossed in 17 more for Littlestown (7-2).
York Tech 4 12 13 11 – 40
Littlestown 23 20 20 8 – 71
York Tech (40): Johnson 1 1-1 3, Gladney 3 0-0 7, Gracey 3 0-0 8, Robinson 2 1-1 5, Overton 3 0-0 8, Shimmel 4 0-0 9. Totals: 16 2-2 40
Littlestown (71): Thomas 1 0-0 3, Unger 1 2-2 5, Thayer 0 2-2 2, Bosley 9 3-4 21, Riley 2 0-2 5, Meakins 7 2-3 17, Herr 6 3-3 18. Non-scorers: Smith. Totals: 26 12-16 71
3-pointers: YT-Gladney, Gracey 2, Overton 2, Shimmel; L-Thomas, Unger, Riley, Meakins, Herr 3
South Western 96,
Central York 90 OT
Five different Mustangs scored in double figures in Friday’s wild overtime win over the Panthers.
Shilo Bivins was at the front of the charge for South Western with 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter and OT combined. Damon Ogden had 16 points and Seth Sager 15, followed by 14 from Sam Stefano and 10 by Max Wisensale.
The Panthers fell short despite a 40-point effort from Jacobi Baker, who pumped in 27 second-half points.
South Western 16 25 13 22 20 – 96
Central York 27 16 18 15 14 – 90
South Western (96): Seth Sager 7 0-1 15, Damon Ogden 4 6-6 16, Shilo Bivins 11 3-4 25, Carson Trone 1 0-0 3, Reece Stein 2 3-4 7, Sam Stefano 5 1-2 14, Aidan Littleton 2 2-2 6, Max Wisensale 4 0-0 10. Non-scorers: Sites-Byers. Totals: 36 15-19 96
Central York (90): Baker 12 14-16 40, Jackson 1 2-2 5, Dodson 7 0-0 16, Hill 2 0-0 5, Natal 5 1-2 12, Parker 4 0-1 8, Suchanic 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 17-21 90
3-pointers: SW-Sager, Ogden 2, Trone, Stefano 3, Wisensale 2; CY-Baker 2, Jackson, Dodson 2, Hill, Natal
