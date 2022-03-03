Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Both the Delone Catholic and Gettysburg girls’ basketball programs are set to play for District 3 championships.
Now, unless you’re new to the area, that’s probably a familiar sentence to read. The Warriors and Squirettes are headed to the D3 title game for the fourth consecutive year. Gettysburg finished as the runner-up in 2019 and 2021 while taking home the gold in 2020, while Delone has won each of the last two seasons and is looking to make it a three-peat.
They’ll both be facing off with familiar foes on Saturday the Giant Center in Hershey, as Delone takes on third-seeded Berks Catholic for the third time this season in the Class 4A finals at 2:30 p.m., while Gettysburg faces Mechanicsburg in a rematch of last year’s 5A semifinals, which the Warriors’ won 41-32. That game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m.
The familiarity, both with the opponent and the venue, is something that Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode feels helps his team, though he’s urged them not to become too complacent.
“For our seniors, obviously, they’ve played there twice, then as well in the state championship game, so this will be their fourth,” Eckenrode said. “So, the excitement is still there, but the awe factor shouldn’t be there. Now with Berks, even though their coach has been there, they haven’t been. So I’d say we have a little advantage in that situation. But one year we shot the ball extremely well there and some other times we shot the ball poorly. So you just don’t know once you start playing.”
In addition to the level of comfort in the at-time cavernous Hershey arena, the Squirettes (25-1) also bring them the confidence of having beaten the Saints (21-5) twice this year. In their first meeting, just the second game of the season on Jan. 12, Delone topped Berks 49-36. The two then met again on Jan. 22, with the Squirettes grabbing a 55-40 victory.
“Well it’s easier for preparation,” Eckenrode said of the familiarity. “But you still don’t want to have complacency set in because we beat them twice. You can’t do that, like we did with that Berm team (in the YAIAA championship game). It’s hard to beat a good team three times in a year, and I’ve been preaching that.”
When asked what his team could do to turn the result around, Berks Catholic’s coach was forthright.
“Score more points than them,” he said with a wry smile. “We need to handle their pressure. We didn’t handle their pressure well in both games. They beat us twice this year. We play them a lot, Gerry and I are really good friends and we talk a lot. We’re going to have fun with it.”
To do that, the Saints will need to slow down Mount St. Mary’s commit Giana Hoddinott. Hoddinott, who leads the Times Area with 19.9 points per game this season, is averaging 17 per game in two victories against the Saints. Fellow seniors Abigael Vingsen and Makenna Mummert have also scored in double figures each time the two teams have met this season.
The Squirettes have also been at the top of their game defensively in those contests, holding the Saints to just 38 points per game, well under the 55.2 points per game that Berks averages for the year. Delone’s defense has been its calling card for years under Eckenrode and has continued to be this year. The Squirettes are conceding just 31.5 points per game this season, tops in the Times Area.
Not far behind them, however, are the Warriors, who are allowing just 39 points per game this season. After a brief scare due to an ankle injury that knocked star point guard Anne Bair out of the YAIAA Tournament, Gettysburg has gotten right back on track in the district tourney.
After a slow start in the opening round game against Garden Spot, the Warriors (21-5) pressed the accelerator in the second half en route to a 45-29 victory. They then marched past Lampeter-Strasburg, 55-43, in the quarterfinal round before being faced with a stern test against Lower Dauphin in Tuesday’s semis.
Gettysburg raced out to a 15-3 lead on the Falcons, but scoring woes in the middle two quarters brought Lower Dauphin back into the contest and the Falcons led 40-35 with under five minutes to play. But the Warriors, senior-laden and full of big-game experience, weren’t rattled. Gettysburg went on an 8-3 run to end regulation and send the game to overtime. Once there, it outscored Lower Dauphin 12-0 in the extra session to head back to Hershey.
Head coach Jeff Bair wasn’t at all surprised by his team’s resilience.
“I think that that began with the Eastern (York) game at home,” Bair said of his team’s self belief. “Because I think there was a sense that Eastern was a bad matchup for us, and if we don’t play the right way, you know, we could really be in trouble. And we lost that game, but we were in it from start to finish with poise, with discipline, with contributions from everybody. And I think that was a good step. That got us really going in the direction we’re in right now.”
Offensively, the Warriors are led by the dynamic duo of Bair and Camryn Felix in the backcourt. Both seniors, Bair is headed to Division I Manhattan College, while Felix will continue her career at Bloomsburg University.
Together, they average 27.7 of Gettysburg’s 48.2 points per game while leading the way on the defensive end as well. Bair is the Warriors’ program leader in assists, with Felix, one of the county’s top 3-point shooters, often as the beneficiary. Felix’s 75 made 3-pointers this season is second only to Bermudian Springs’ Hannah Chenault.
But for Jeff Bair, it’s about more than just his two stars.
“I just really like the team I’m coaching, that’s for sure,” Bair said when asked about whether his squad is peaking at the right time. “I think that each loss along the way has helped us to understand our individual roles and what we have to do collectively, on the defensive end, to be successful. And each of the six seniors is accountable, in a different way to keep us focused, keep us together. They’ve really gelled.”
Now Bair and his team set their sights forward on a top-seeded Mechanicsburg unit that pushed the Warriors to the brink a year ago,
“We sure know each other really well. And again, I have the utmost respect for coach (Clay) McAllister and his staff,” Bair said of his opponent. “They work year-round, always in the gym, developing players. That game last year could’ve gone the other way very easily. We made some huge plays in the fourth quarter that put us over the edge.”
While former 1,000-point scorer Talia Gilliard is now playing at the college level, the Wildcats are still plenty talented, led by senior forward Emma Castilla. Castilla’s 19 points in the semifinals led Mechanicsburg past Manheim Central.
“I think that Emma Castilla is such a great post player,” Bair said of the Wildcats’ big. “She’s able to score in a variety of ways. And they shoot it, as a team, better than last year. Last year, they had a great first option and not many second options. I think they have three legitimate options on the perimeter now to shoot the ball. So they present a great challenge being the number one seed. But, you know, seeds are thrown out the window when the game starts.”
All four finalists are locked into their respective state tournaments, with action set to begin in each on March 9.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
