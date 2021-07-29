Anglers are another step closer to enjoying something old becoming something new when it comes to the opening day of the regular trout season.
The board of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gave preliminary approval this week to a proposal to establish a single, statewide opening day of trout season.
If approved again at a future meeting of the PFBC, the regular trout season would begin on the first Saturday of April each year. It means an earlier and longer season for most anglers. Separate regional openings as established in 2007, would be no more.
“The past two seasons, more anglers enjoyed trout fishing that we have seen in decades. Out of necessity because of public safety concerns, we consolidated into a single, statewide opening day. While challenging for Pennsylvania anglers and the Commission, the last two years provided an unprecedented opportunity to examine the best way to deliver the opening day experience,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “Through a wealth of public input, including angler surveys presenting opening day options, it became clear that our agency and most Pennsylvania anglers value and prefer a single opening day of trout season moving forward.”
In selecting the first Saturday in April as the proposed permanent date for the statewide opening of trout season, PFBC staff considered several factors such as weather, water temperature, stocking and enforcement logistics, and social impacts.
With the proposed change to opening day of trout season, several other regulations will require revisions.
A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day will continue to occur on the Saturday one week prior to the opening of the regular trout season. PFBC stocking operations will also need to occur earlier.
The PFBC board also elected Rick Kauffman of Leesport, Berks County, as President. He served as Vice President and District 8 commissioner and as President succeeds Richard Lewis, a Boating-at-Large Commissioner from Gettysburg.
“My fellow Commissioners and I want to thank Richard for his conscientious, passionate, and most of all patient leadership during an unprecedented year,” Kauffman said of the outgoing President. “Richard’s tireless leadership behind the scenes ensured commissioners and staff were able to carry out our mission. He led the way to reshape our committee structure, which overwhelmingly helped our Board be more fully engaged. We can’t thank him enough for his outstanding efforts.”
During his Presidency, Richard was a consistent champion in putting “Resource First.” Human resources as in staff and anglers and boaters. Aquatic resource as in all the critters under the PFBC’s care and concern. Congratulations, Richard on a job well done!
Yours truly is truly honored to have been elected as Vice President for the coming year. This will be my fifth year serving as commissioner for District 6, representing Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.
Another piece of big news from the PFBC meeting is a non-announcement. The price of fishing licenses and permits will not change for the 2022 season.
“After more than a decade of not achieving a license fee increase Act 56 passed in 2020 gave the PFBC authority to set our own license fees, with legislative oversight, through July 2025,” President Lewis said during the meeting.
“PFBC assured the General Assembly and the Governor’s Administration that future increases would be gradual, incremental, and only implemented if necessary.
“Historically, raising fees has resulted in some anglers dropping out due to higher prices; larger increases historically have resulted in a higher dropout rate.
“Prior to the pandemic, the agency had a demonstrated need for a fee increase, and we intended to implement a modest increase of no more than $5 for the upcoming 2022 license year.
“The COVID 19-driven nationwide surge in outdoor recreation resulted in a 16 percent increase in our fishing license sales since 2019, which equates to $8 million in new revenue over the two-year period.
“Additionally, the PFBC’s spending during that two-year period was significantly curtailed due to pandemic restrictions.
“Therefore, there is the strong consensus among commissioners that a fee increase is not necessary for the upcoming 2022 license year.
“Our hope is that this decision will help assure our angler and boater customers and the General Assembly that we are and will continue to be prudent with the angler and boater license and permit dollars we receive.
“Thank you to all our new anglers and boaters for your support; we will continue to prudently and carefully invest your funds to provide exceptional fishing and boating opportunities for years to come.”
The PFBC also voted to adopt amended regulations pertaining to authorized devices for ice fishing to allow for legal use of devices such as the JawJacker, Automatic Fisherman, Easy Set Hooksetter, Sure Shot Hooksetter, and Bro Craft Ice Fishing Tip-up.
With the changes, anglers must still be active participants in fishing, be nearby their equipment, and land the fish as quickly as possible.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Who could ever forget the Popeil Pocket Fisherman?” – Frank Kummer
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
