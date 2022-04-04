BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 4, York Tech 0
Brodie Collins fired a three-hit gem on Monday to help the Squires improve to 3-0 on the season. Collins stacked up 13 strikeouts while walking just three and allowing three singles.
At the dish, Trent Giraffa had half of Delone’s hits in a 3-for-3 effort that included a double and an RBI. Tyler Hillson and Myles Shearer also smacked two-baggers in the win.
Delone Catholic 101 000 2 – 4 6 0
York Tech 000 000 0 – 0 3 1
Collins. Shimmel, Rosario (7), Hess (7). WP: Collins. LP: Shimmel. SO-BB: Collins 13-3, Shimmel 4-1, Rosario 3-1, Hess 0-0. 2B: DC-Hillson, Shearer, T. Giraffa
Littlestown 3, Eastern York 1
Michael Henrie and Alex Forsythe combined on a two-hitter as the Bolts nipped the visiting Golden Knights on Monday. Henrie fanned nine in 5.2 innings of work, yielding just one run, which was unearned. Forsythe fired an inning-and-a-third of hitless relief, striking out three.
Bradin Peart stroked three singles and scored a run to pace the offense for Littlestown, which improved to 2-1.
Eastern York 000 001 0 – 1 2 2
Littlestown 010 020 x – 3 6 1
Bausman, Hinkle (6). Henrie, Forsythe (6). WP: Henrie. LP: Bausman. SO-BB: Bausman 5-3, Hinkle 1-0, Henrie 9-3, Forsythe 3-0.
New Oxford 13, Dover 0
The Colonials stroked nine hits and scored 13 times in their five-inning rout of the Eagles on Monday.
Adam Pascoe powered the Ox offense by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBI. Brennan Holmes and Kolton Haifley both singled twice and Coy Baker doubled for the winners.
Mason Weaver scattered five hits over five innings for the win.
Dover 000 00 – 0 5 1
New Oxford 207 4x – 13 9 0
Hammock, Baldwin (4), Crone (4). Weaver. WP: Weaver. LP: Hammock. SO-BB: Hammock 5-5, Baldwin 1-3, Crone 0-1, Weaver 4-1. 2B: D-Roth; NO-Baker, Pascoe 2
Fairfield 13, Biglerville 7
The Knights erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning to erase a 7-6 deficit and down the homestanding Canners on Monday. Eric Ball and Cameron Macinyak homered to key the 13-run performance.
Fairfield’s 13-hit attack was led by Ball, who went 4-for-5 with four RBI. Jayden Bell was 3-for-5 with a double from the leadoff spot, and Jake Myers added two hits and two RBI for the Knights (2-1).
Gage Bishop slugged a double and a triple for the Canners (0-2), who saw Cameron Hartzel and Ben Angstadt finish with two base knocks apiece.
Fairfield 010 570 0 – 13 13 2
Biglerville 001 600 0 – 7 10 6
Cody Valentine, Cameron Macinyak (4), Jake Myers (4). Eli Weigle, Austin Black (4), Nolan Miller (5), Kolton Trimmer (6). WP: Valentine. LP: Weigle. SO-BB: Valentine 2-1, Macinyak 0-3, Myers 2-2, Weigle 8-3, Black 0-0, Miller 1-3, Trimmer 1-0. 2B: F-Baker, Bell; B-Bishop. 3B: B-Bishop. HR: F-Ball, Macinyak.
South Western 5, Dallastown 3
Carlos Caraballo and a pair of relievers limited the Wildcats to two hits in Monday’s YAIAA-1 victory. Caraballo whiffed seven in 5.1 innings of work, allowing one hit.
Kamden Truelove was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, Levi Loughry singled twice and Ty Cromer and Landen Eyster doubled for the Mustangs (4-0).
Dallastown 000 200 1 – 3 2 2
South Western 201 200 x – 5 8 3
Barto, Flinchbaugh (6). Caraballo, Eyster (6), Long (7). WP: Caraballo. LP: Barto. SO-BB: Barto 7-1, Flinchbaugh 1-0, Caraballo 7-2, Eyster 1-0, Long 2-0. 2B: D-Flinchbaugh; SW-Cromer, Eyster.
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 6, Eastern York 5
The Bolts scored three times in the sixth inning to tie things before taking down the Golden Knights with a run in the bottom of the eighth on Monday.
Littlestown hammered 13 hits, including three each by Carli Thayer and Carley Chaney. Thayer was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI from the leadoff spot. Destiny Henderson and Rebecca Green swatted two hits apiece, and Bailey Rucker joined Chaney with a double.
Chelsey Stonesifer went the distance in the circle, piling up 11 strikeouts.
Eastern York 005 000 00 – 5 6 3
Littlestown 001 103 01 – 6 13 0
WP: Stonesifer. LP: Kirkessner. SO-BB: Kirkessner 7-0, Stonesifer 11-9. 2B: EY-Kirkessner; L-Thayer 2, Rucker, Chaney. 3B: EY-Estes
Delone Catholic 7, York Tech 6
The Squirettes climbed out of an early 6-1 hole to rally by the host Spartans on Monday.
Seven different players had a hit and five drove in runs for Delone, including Meredith Wilson and Kathryn Keller who finished with two RBI each. Teagan Funkhouser, Carolina Arigo and Wilson ripped two singles apiece in the win.
Amy Anderson finished with seven strikeouts in the circle while scattering seven hits.
Delone Catholic 100 501 0 – 7 10 3
York Tech 213 000 0 – 6 7 2
WP: Anderson. LP: Steinfelt. SO-BB: Anderson 7-2, Steinfelt 9-6.
New Oxford 11, Red Lion 5
Hannah Becker blasted a triple and a three-run home run as the Colonials clocked the visiting Lions on Monday.
Leah Noel was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for the Ox, which also saw Cora Diviney and Autumn Lehigh smack two-baggers. Mallory Topper, who was 2-for-4, joined Becker with a triple as well.
Red Lion 000 122 0 - 5 10 3
New Oxford 341 300 x - 11 12 2
Trout, Shuman (5). Dill, Becker (5). WP: Dill. LP: Trout. SO-BB: 7-2, Shuman 1-1, Dill 2-2, 2-0. 2B: NO-Diviney, Lehigh, Noel 2. 3B: NO-Topper, Becker. HR: NO-Becker
Fairfield 19, Biglerville 6
Kira Weikert delivered three hits, three RBI and three runs scored as the Knights jumped on top of the Canners Monday.
Fairfield led 12-1 after two innings of play, eventually using 11 hits and nine walks to plate 19 runs. Weikert doubled twice while Ellie Snyder also hit a two-bagger as part of a 3-for-4 effort that included three RBI. Cailin Swam added two singles as well.
The Canners got on the board with five runs in the fifth. Lexi Pickett doubled and had two RBI while Kierney Weigle and Rylee Brewer were both 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored apiece.
Fairfield 840 35 — 19 11 2
Biglerville 100 05 — 6 6 8
WP: Weikert. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Weikert 4-0, Reckard 0-9. 2B: F-Weikert 2, Hamilton, Snyder; B-Pickett
Bermudian Springs 20,
William Penn 0
Tori Murren recorded eight of nine outs by strikeout on Monday as she twirled a three-inning no-hitter against William Penn.
The Eagles saw seven different players record a hit at the dish, with Hannah Chenault, Maddie Reever and Abby Myers all ripping doubles and finishing with two RBI apiece. Chloe Birks also doubled and Faith Blaylock drove in two runs.
William Penn 0 00 – 0 0 4
Bermudian Springs (17)3x – 20 7 0
WP: Murren. LP: McCarty. SO-BB: McCarty 0-9, Murren 8-0. 2B: BS-Chenault, Reever, Birks, Myers
Kennard-Dale 11, Gettysburg 10
The Rams rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to capture a slugfest win over the Warriors on Monday.
Gettysburg (1-1) scored 10 times in a three-inning span to take a 10-7 lead through six ininngs. Kate Keller homered, Danika Kump tripled and drove in three runs and Maddie Knerr and Berit Miller both had two hits. One of Knerr’s knocks was a double, and Miller plated a pair of runs.
The Rams posted 15 hits at the plate, with three players tallying three apiece while two more finished with two base hits each.
Gettysburg 000 523 0 – 10 9 6
Kennard-Dale 210 112 4 – 11 15 4
Knerr, Miller (5). Coughenour, Serruto (3), Golden (5). WP: Golden. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Knerr 3-1, Miller 3-2, Coughenour 1-3, Serruto 0-3, Golden 1-0. 2B: G-Knerr; KD-Ambrose, Golden. 3B: G-Kump. HR: G-Keller.
South Western 12,
Susquehannock 0
Emalee Reed held the Warriors to just one hit in South Western’s five-inning victory on Monday.
Kinsley Proepper was 2-for-3 with four RBI, while Reed and Riley Crowl also drove in two runs each for the Mustangs.
South Western 130 17 – 12 7 1
Susquehannock 000 00 – 0 1 4
Reed. Karst, Paterniti (3). WP: Reed. LP: Karst. SO-BB: Reed 4-2, Karst 0-3, Paterniti 2-7. 2B: SW-Reed
BOYS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 4, Littlestown 1
The surging Warriors reeled off their fourth straight win on Monday when they blew by the Thunderbolts in YAIAA action.
Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy took straight-set wins in singles play for Gettysburg (5-4), which also swept doubles behind the pairings of Bryce Bladen and Franz Stengel, and Michael Biba and Tristan Smith.
Littlestown (3-3) gained point at No. 3 singles where Nate Snyder was a 6-2, 6-1 winner.
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Cyrus Marshall 7-5, 6-3; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Nolan Westfall 6-2, 6-2; 3. Nate Snyder (L) d. Jack Delaney 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Bryce Bladen/Franz Stengel (G) d. Shawn Nelson/Trent Boritz 6-2, 6-3; 2. Michael Biba/Tristan Smith (G) d. Carter Owings/Sam Kamara 6-1, 6-1
Susquehannock 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
The Eagles came up just short in their bid to derail the unbeaten Warriors on Monday.
Bermudian (5-2) took a point in singles when Eli Snyder claimed a three-set win over Zach Rogari. The Eagle tandem of Hunter Madara and Nate Brown produced a win at first singles, but Susky (5-0) prevailed in the other three matches.
Singles: 1. Colin Brusse (S) d. Parker Sanders 6-3, 6-3; 2. Lucas Reck (S) d. Lucas Snyder 6-1, 6-3; 3. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Zach Rogari 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Hunter Madara/Nate Brown (BS) d. Ethan Amara/Madden Losey 6-2, 6-0; 2. Colin Harrington/Derek Baughman (S) d. Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington 6-1, 6-1
South Western 5, York Suburban 0
The Mustangs improved to 6-2 following their shutout of the Trojans on Monday. Mason Neiderer, Chase Anderson and Brody Rebert did the honors in singles action, with Rebert going three sets to top Caden Hall.
Singles: 1. Mason Neiderer (SW) d. Jackson Miller 6-3, 6-4; 2. Chase Anderson (SW) d. Matthew Aulthouse 6-0, 6-3; 3. Brody Rebert (SW) d. Caden Hall 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Landson Salois/Owen Lucey (SW) d. Jesse Ehrlich/Domenic Sciortino 7-5, 6-1; 2. Reece Stein/Landon Matthews (SW) d. Zane Lightner/Mason Senft 6-0, 6-2
Gettysburg 4, Biglerville 1
The doubles duos of Jack Delaney and Franz Stengel, and Michael Biba and Chase O’Malley helped the Warriors dispatch the Canners in YAIAA play last Friday.
Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy gained singles wins for Gettysburg, while Juan Zarate won in straight sets at third singles for Biglerville.
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Sean Sneed 6-0, 6-1; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Troy Schneider 6-0, 6-2; 3. Juan Zarate (B) d. Bryce Bladen 6-1, 7-6(4)
Doubles: 1. Jack Delaney/Franz Stengel (G) d. Caleol Palmer-McGraw/Joshua Gills 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; 2. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Andreas Pena/Owen Torres 7-5, 6-2
Red Lion 4, New Oxford 1
Wade Deckman and Ethan Aiello pocketed a 7-6(3), 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles in the Colonials’ loss to the Lions on Monday.
Singles: 1. Cooper Wheeler (RL) d. Adam Farmer 6-0 6-1; 2. Andre Nadeau (RL) d. Avery Carter 6-0 6-0; 3. George Keene (RL) d. Luke Malinowski 6-1 6-2
Doubles: 1. Wade Deckman/Ethan Aiello (NO) d. Parker Keiser/Paul Lehman 7-6(3) 6-4; 2. Zane Stambuagh/Liam Lynch (RL) d. Blaine Paris/Karl Warren 6-1 6-1
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Mechanicsburg 15,
Delone Catholic 5
Sam Geraty scored five goals while Kristopher Brooker netted four and Ben Crawford dished out four assists as the Wildcats took down the Squires on Monday.
For Delone, Landen Smith scored twice, joining teammates Andy Chirillo, Van Schneider and Asher Clingerman in the scoring column.
Delone Catholic 4 0 1 0 – 5
Mechanicsburg 3 2 6 4 – 15
Goals: DC-Landen Smith 2, Andy Chirillo, Van Schneider, Asher Clingerman; M-Geraty 5, Brooker 4, Zeno 3, Tochev, Bedard. Assists: M-Baker, Zeno, Crawford 4. Shots: DC-23; M-30
