The path to success is often a rocky road.
The Gettysburg High School girls’ basketball team hit another hiccup on the highway in a 34-15 defeat at the hands of visiting South Western on Wednesday night.
The Warriors (1-7) controlled the tempo early and trailed just 12-4 at the intermission. The paucity of offensive punch proved decisive as the Maroon and White dropped its seventh in a row.
Consecutive baskets by Sofia Royer on the in-bounds play to start the third period and a foul-line jumper by Lydia Floreck got Gettysburg within 12-8, but Mustang frosh Ashlyn Trone caught fire to douse any hope of a comeback. Trone scored all 13 of her points in the second half including a long two, a splash off glass and two at the stripe in the third to keep the Warriors at bay, 20-11 entering the final frame.
“It was smart of them to slow things down in the first half,” said Mustang head coach Kevin Klunk. “We took a lot of shots. We had to start making them at some point.”
Trone calmly feathered a triple to start the fourth and the lead grew to double digits, 23-11. The Warriors had their chances to get back in the contest, but shot just 5-of-15 at the charity stripe.
“We needed those points,” said Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair of his club’s woes at the line. “We had opportunities. We have to convert them to stay competitive. We played harder in the second half.”
Put-backs by Carly Louey and Savannah Brooks stretched the lead to 15 and reserve McKayla Green tossed in a trey in the final minute to put it away.
Bair praised the effort of Royer, who scored only three points but led all rebounders with nine.
“She does a good job of sliding her feet and providing help defense,” he said.
Brooks scored all six points for South Western (7-4) in the opening stanza on a triad of mid-range jump shots. Madison Delaney’s deuce just inside the arc was the only bucket for the home team. Megha Makkenchery had the only other first-half points for the Warriors on a layup. Brooks finished with eight points, six boards and three blocks for the Steeds.
South Western started the season with just two players with varsity experience, both of whom are out with injuries.
“We’re learning on the fly,” said Klunk, whose starting lineup features three freshmen.
Gettysburg hosts Greencastle on Friday and faces long odds against one of the top squads in the district.
“We’ll keep teaching,” said Bair.
South Western 6 6 8 14 — 34
Gettysburg 2 2 7 4 — 15
South Western (34): Ashlyn Trone 3 6-6 13, Cali Cook 1 1-5 4, Carly Louey 2 0-2 4, Cavannah Brooks 4 0-0 8. McKayla Green 1 0-1 3, Lucy Peltzer 1 0-0 2. Non-scorer: Ava Roberts. Totals: 12 7-14 34.
Gettysburg (15): Emma Raville 1 0-2 2, Madison Delaney 1 1-3 3, Jade Barrack 0 2-2 2, Sofia Royer 1 1-4 3, Megha Makkencherry 1 0-0 2, Lydia Floreck 1 1-4 3. Non-scorers: Addison Caywood, Mackenzie Kibler. Totals: 5 5-15 15.
3-pointers: SW-Cook, Trone, Green
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.