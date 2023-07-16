SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Biglerville 2, Hagerstown 0
Branson Diller was brilliant on the hill in helping the Black Sox deal the Braves just their second loss of the season on Saturday at Oakside Community Park.
The young righty went the distance on 84 pitches and allowed an unearned run on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
The win locked down the fourth seed and home field advantage in the opening round of the league playoffs.
A pair of Hagerstown miscues in the fourth allowed Biglerville to plate the decisive runs. Teegan Byers reached on an error to score Bo Redding and Ty Schuhart got on on another error to plate Tucker Byers.
Noah Ayers and Tucker Byers each had two hits for the Sox.
Hagerstown 010 000 0 — 1 4 3
Biglerville 000 200 x — 2 5 1
Taylor and Jackson; Branson Diller and Dane Travers. SO-BB: Taylor 5-2; Diller 4-0. WP-Diller. LP-Taylor. 2B: H — Jamison; B — Tucker Byers.
Littlestown 12, Hanover 3
The Dodgers locked up the second seed, while also knocking the Raiders out of postseason contention on Saturday at Diller Field.
Littlestown (21-9) scored in five of its seven turns at bat with a combined seven runs crossing the plate in the last two frames to put the contest away.
Jake Saylor had a pair of hits and brought home five runs for the winners, while Sam Wertz ripped three hits. Trent Copenhaver, Jacon Ingle and Justin Gladhill all had two knocks.
Andrew Worley and Jon Karlheim each had a pair of hits for the Raiders with Karlheim driving in a pair of runs.
Littlestown 220 103 4 — 12 13 1
Hanover 102 000 0 — 3 7 1
Trent Copenhaver, Justin Keith (4), Justin Gladhill (7); Logan Strasbaugh, Colby Peterson (6). WP-Copenhaver. LP-Strasbaugh. 2B: L — Sam Wertz, Justin Gladhill, Jake Saylor.
Cashtown 4, North Carroll 0
Josh Topper and Darian Mort combined for a two-hitter to help the Pirates earn the sixth seed as they will try to defend their league championship with a win on Saturday afternoon at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
Topper tossed hitless frames to begin the game and punched out five Panthers. Mort took over in the fourth and allowed two knocks the rest of the way while fanning nine.
Chase King doubled home a run in the third and came all the way around to score on an error. Then in the fifth, Mort brought home Aden Juelich with a single.
King had two knocks for the winners.
North Carroll 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Cashtown 002 020 x — 4 7 0
Monroe, T. Allen (4) and K. Bodmer; Josh Topper, Darian Mort (4) and Chris Boone. WP-Mort. LP-Monroe. 2B: C — Chase King.
New Oxford 6, Frederick 1
E.J. Lowry, Cameron Macinyak and Garrett Puvel combined to allow an unearned run and two hits in the Twins’ victory on the road on Saturday afternoon.
New Oxford sewed up the last playoff spot with the win.
Trailing by a run in the third, the Twins plated a trio of tallies in the inning with Lowry walking with the bags full to score Matt Martin. Cody Valentine’s sac fly then scored Jake Bell and A.J. Bullock.
Lowry’s sac fly and Valentine reaching on an error in the fifth added two more for the Ox.
Martin had two knocks, including a double for the Twins, while Bullock and Bell each touched the dish twice.
New Oxford 003 021 0 — 6 4 1
Frederick 100 000 0 — 1 2 3
E.J. Lowry, Cameron Macinyak (4), Garrett Puvel (6) and Nick Miller; Logan Manz, Desmond Grimes (4) and Jonny O’Neil. WP-Lowry. LP-Manz. 2B: NO — Matt Martin.
Playoffs set
The league playoffs will begin Thursday with a quartet of best-of-3 quarterfinal series. The higher seed will host Game 1 and Game 3 (if necessary) with the lower seed hosting Game 2.
Game 1’s are on Thursday, followed by Game 2’s on Saturday and Game 3’s (if necessary) on Sunday.
Top-seeded Hagerstown, which locked up the top seed in the playoffs for the third time in the past four years, will face off with eighth-seeded New Oxford. The Braves won the season series, 3-0 and outscored the Twins, 41-1, in the three meetings.
No,. 2 seed Littlestown will tangle with seventh-seeded Frederick. The Dodgers secured the season series with a 7-3 victory on Friday and outscored the Flying Dogs, 15-11, in the three contests this season.
Third-seeded Mason-Dixon takes on No. 6 Cashtown with the Pirates trying to win a sixth title in the past seven years. The Bucs won 2-of-3 this season against the Rebels, but were outscored, 15-14.
Finally, fourth-seeded Biglerville will take on fifth-seed Shippensburg. The Black Sox took 2-of-3 from the Stars, though Ship won the most recent meeting, 12-10, on June 29.
Following the quarterfinals, the teams will reseed with the top remaining seed playing the lowest remaining seed and the two middle seeds facing off in best-of-5 battles to determine the two finalists. The semifinals will begin on July 25.
Quarterfinal Schedule
Thursday
New Oxford at Hagerstown, 6
Frederick at Littlestown, 6
Cashtown at Mason-Dixon, 6
Shippensburg at Biglerville, 6
Saturday
Hagerstown at New Oxford, 1
Littlestown at Frederick, 1
Mason-Dixon at Cashtown, 1
Biglerville at Shippensburg, 1
Sunday — if necessary
New Oxford at Hagerstown, 1
Frederick at Littlestown, 1
Cashtown at Mason-Dison, 1
Shippensburg at Biglerville, 1
