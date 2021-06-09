Biglerville seniors Connor Orner and Logan Brewer headlined a collection of Times Area players named to the YAIAA Baseball Coaches All-Star Teams.
Orner was named the Division 4 Player of the Year after batting .411 with 23 hits, 20 RBI and 24 runs scored in 20 games. Orner belted four doubles and four home runs, posting a slugging percentage of .696 and an on-base percentage of .570. In addition to his base hits, the Salem University commit drew a dozen walks and was hit by pitch 10 times.
Brewer, an infielder by trade, stepped to the front of the Canner staff and earned Pitcher of the Year honors. The righty went 4-2 with 41 strikeouts and a 2.97 ERA in 33 innings pitched, helping Biglerville secure a third-straight division title and District 3 3A playoff bid.
Brewer will continue his career next season at Lebanon Valley College.
South Western junior Josh Berzonski garnered Pitcher of the Year honors in Division 1. Berzonski was a workhorse, logging 60 innings as he compiled a 7-1 record. The southpaw piled up 89 strikeouts against 15 walks, posting a miniscule ERA of 0.583.
Berzonski pitched the Mustangs into the District 3 5A playoffs, where they upset No. 5 Waynesboro on the back of his two-hitter.
Berzonski’s battery mate, junior Ty Cromer, was selected as the top catcher in Division 1.
Gettysburg landed three players on the Division 2 team, including seniors Marshall Mott (pitcher) and Alex Meckley (infielder), and sophomore Bryce Rudisill (utility/DH). That trio helped lead Gettysburg into the D3-5A playoffs.
The Warriors were joined by New Oxford standouts Jesse Bitzer (pitcher) and Mason Weaver (infielder) as all-stars.
In Division 3 a trio of Bermudian Springs players landed all-star honors. Seniors Dalton Reinert and Brock Carpenter were among the infielders chosen while Carter Stuart got the nod in the utility/DH spot.
Littlestown, another area playoff team, saw senior ace Andrew Olvera nab one of the pitcher slots. The Bolts staff will be in good hands for years to come with freshman catcher Ryan Jones behind the dish.
Brewer and Orner had some company on the Y-4 squad in junior outfielder Ben Angstadt.
Delone Catholic (11-9), which reached the Class 2A semifinals, was well-represented with four players on the team. Junior pitcher Jake Sherdel and senior catcher Wyatt Schussler were rewarded for their respective seasons, as were juniors Avery Kuntz (infielder) and Tyler Hillson (outfielder).
The Squires’ Dave Neumayer was named Co-Coach of the Year along with Fritz Allison, who led Hanover into the postseason thanks to a late surge. Allison saw three of his sophomores make the grade, including Chase Roberts (pitcher), Justus Feeser (outfielder) and Mason Smith (utility/DH).
Fairfield junior standouts Jake Myers and Cody Valentine claimed two of the four infield spots on the all-star roster.
YAIAA Baseball Coaches
All-Star Teams
Division 1
Player of the Year: Colin Ahr (Jr.) Dallastown
Pitcher of the Year: Josh Berzonski (Jr.) South Western
Coach of the Year: Greg Kenneman, Dallastown
Pitchers: Grant Smeltzer (Sr.) Central York; Nate Toomey (Jr.) Northeastern
Catcher: Ty Cromer (Jr.) South Western
Infielders: Andy Sreboski (Sr.) Northeastern; Connor Barto (So.) Dallastown; Riley Thomas (Sr.) Dallastown; Evan Beach (Sr.) Dallastown
Outfielders: Andrew Jones (Sr.) Dallastown; Owen Willhide (So.) Northeastern; Jacob Earnest (Sr.) Red Lion
Utility/DH: Jake Holt (Sr.) Dallastown
Honorable Mention: Alex Barger (Central York), Chandler Powell (Dallastown), Kyle Daugherty (Red Lion), Jason Krieger (Red Lion), Brandon Ritchey (Red Lion), Ryan Stabley (Red Lion), Austin Long (South Western)
Division 2
Player of the Year: Spencer Butz, York Suburban
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Ian Korn, York Suburban & Beau Boyers, Spring Grove
Coach of the Year: Kevin Stiffler, Spring Grove
Pitchers: Jesse Bitzer, New Oxford; Marshall Mott (Sr.) Gettysburg
Catcher: Owen Kennell, Dover
Infielders: Aaron Eckard (Sr.) Dover; Mason Weaver (Jr.) New Oxford; Alex Meckley (Sr.) Gettysburg; Landon Bailey (Fr.) Spring Grove
Outfielders: Jordy Rios (Sr.) West York; Owen Sporer (Jr.) Spring Grove; Eli Tome (Jr.) Spring Grove
Utility/DH: Luke Bailey (Sr.) Spring Grove; Bryce Rudisill (So.) Gettysburg
Honorable Mention: Tegan Kuhns (Gettysburg), Jeff Minot (West York), Jett Smith (Spring Grove), Brenden Peterson (York Suburban), Nick Richardson (York Suburban)
Division 2
Player of the Year: Luke Geiple (So.) Susquehannock
Pitcher of the Year: Evan Rishell (Sr.) Eastern York
Coach of the Year: Brett Heiser, Eastern York
Pitchers: Jason Williams (Sr.) Kennard-Dale; Andrew Olvera (Sr.) Littlestown; Joe Smith (So.) Susquehannock; Owen Shimmel (Sr.) Eastern York
Catcher: Ryan Jones (Fr.) Littlestown
Infielders: Koy Swanson (So.) Kennard-Dale; Dalton Reinert (Sr.) Bermudian Springs; Brock Carpenter (Sr.) Bermudian Springs; Ben Laubach (Sr.) Susquehannock; Austin Bausman (So.) Eastern York
Outfielders: Jason Williams (Sr.) Kennard-Dale; Brody Hinkle (Jr.) Eastern York; Tyler Nagel (Sr.) Kennard-Dale
Utility/DH: Carter Stuart (Jr.) Bermudian Springs
Honorable Mention: Blake Young (Bermudian Springs), Drew Dellinger (Eastern York), Nate Dandridge (Eastern York), Quinton McNew (Eastern York), Justin Ranker (Eastern York), Colby Hahn (Littlestown), Lucas Nagel (Kennard-Dale), Dave Barrett (Susquehannock), Brayden Heaps (Susquehannock), Ben Koller (Susquehannock), AJ Miller (Susquehannock)
Division 4
Player of the Year: Connor Orner (Sr.) Biglerville
Pitcher of the Year: Logan Brewer (Sr.) Biglerville
Co-Coaches of the Year: Dave Neumayer, Delone Catholic & Fritz Allison, Hanover
Pitchers: Chase Roberts (So.) Hanover; Jake Sherdel (Jr.) Delone Catholic)
Catcher: Wyatt Schussler (Sr.) Delone Catholic
Infielders: Jake Myers (Jr.) Fairfield; Anthony Catterall (Sr.) York Catholic; Cody Valentine (Jr.) Fairfield; Avery Kuntz (Jr.) Delone Catholic)
Outfielders: Ben Angstadt (Jr.) Biglerville; Justus Feeser (So.) Hanover; Tyler Hillson (Jr.) Delone Catholic
Utility/DH: Mason Smith (So.) Hanover
Honorable Mention: Cameron Hartzell (Biglerville), Eli Weigle (Biglerville), Eric Ball (Fairfield), Brady Walker (York Catholic), Kaiden Rogers (York Tech)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.