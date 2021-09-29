Susquehannock is not only a perennial contender in YAIAA-2 in boys soccer, but the Warriors also contend for the District 3 title on a yearly basis.
So when New Oxford knocked them off in overtime in the teams’ first meeting this season, it opened people’s eyes to a program that hasn’t captured a championship in the sport since winning the Adams County championship in 1937.
In their second meeting, Susky emerged with a hard-fought 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon at New Oxford.
“They really enjoyed that first win that they got over us a few weeks back,” Susky head coach Brett Maxwell said. “So we had to comeback and play hard to get the win today.”
The match was very physical, with multiple cards handed out and warnings for rough play issued.
“I’m all for a hard-fought, physical game and that’s what it was the first time,” Maxwell said. “But today, I thought things got a little chippy.”
Ox head coach Andrew Dellinger added, “It was a very physical match.”
The first goal of the match came on a penalty kick after Warrior left wing Carlos Dilts was taken down in the box with 31:54 left in the first half.
Senior striker Fallou Cisse cashed in on the penalty when his shot went to the left side past the dive of Ox keeper John Zavala.
Susky (6-1-2 overall, 6-1-1 in YAIAA-2) looked to double its advantage when Jake Wetzel uncorked a shot from the right flank, but Zavala denied him at the 25:17 mark.
New Oxford (7-2, 5-1) mounted an immediate counter attack and leveled the match in short order when Ray Orozco scored off an assist from Aden Garcia with 24:46 to go until the break.
Garcia played a long ball to Orozco, who gathered, took a pair of touches and went near post to the left with his shot to beat Susky backstop Scott Denis.
Cisse struck for a second time, this time off an assist from Dilts on a long diagonal pass from left to right. Cisse beat an Ox defender to the ball and took a sliding shot that slipped between Zavala and the post on the right side to make it 2-1 with 18:06 to go until intermission.
“He’s a tremendous player,” Ox head coach Dellinger said of Cisse. “He’s involved in everything that they do.”
Susky’s advantage grew to 3-1 when Abass Ndiaye headed in a cross from Cisse off of a corner at the 2:48 mark of the first half.
“The PK put us in a hole early and the goal off of the corner was tough,” Dellinger said. “It’s hard to match up with a guy that’s 6-foot-4 on a corner.”
Maxwell said of the corner, “Abass is our target on corners and any other set pieces. Fallou played him a good ball.”
In the second half, New Oxford’s Harvin Flowers pulled his side to within one with an unassisted marker with 27:59 to go in the match.
Flowers had a chance to even things eight minutes later when he took a shot in transition from the right. He went for the near post, but was denied by Denis as the net minder laid out to make the stop with 19:22 left.
Susky had back-to-back chances to put the match away with just under five minutes to go, but Dilts and Cameran Bangura both rang one off the left post less than five seconds apart.
“We looked much better in the second half,” Dellinger said. “Unfortunately, we fell too far behind to dig out.”
Susquehannock had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal and a 3-2 edge icorners.
The loss is the Colonials’ second straight and they will look to return to the win column when they play at Gettysburg (5-3, 4-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Susquehannock 3 0 — 3
New Oxford 1 1 — 2
Goals: S-Fallou Cisse 2, Abass Ndiaye; NO-Ray Orozco, Harvin Flowers. Assists: S-Carlos Dilts, Cisse; NO-Aden Garcia. Shots: S-6; NO-3. Corners: S-3; NO-2. Saves: S-Scott Denis 1; NO-John Zavala 3
